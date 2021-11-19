Un-Belize-able! Alaska Airlines launches first flights to Belize City from SEA and LAX Central American destination becomes the fourth country we serve from our West Coast hubs

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking for a new international destination to escape to – with an unbeatable mix of beaches, adventures and heritage that's not too far away from the West Coast – it's time to consider sun-splashed Belize. To make that trip planning easier, Alaska Airlines began nonstop service today to Belize City from Seattle and Los Angeles.

Belize's famous Blue Hole.

From Belize's capital city, the sky's the limit for exploration and fun. Given the strong demand for flights to Belize and building on our prior announcement of seasonal service in the winter, Alaska now intends to fly the Los Angeles-Belize City route year-round.

"For nearly two decades the Belizean market has been on our radar. We're thrilled to now be inaugurating service from both Seattle and Los Angeles," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "Belize offers terrific family-friendly, eco-conscious possibilities – from iconic islands to lush jungles and ancient sites. And it's closer than you might think: From L.A., it's only a five-hour flight, and from Seattle it's six hours."

"In addition to attracting greater business investment and human capital, this new flight will also spur tourism which is essential for Belize's prosperity. It comes at a very opportune time as it further boosts the industry's recovery efforts," noted Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism & Diaspora Relations. "We therefore value our partnership with Alaska Airlines in providing such a vital connectivity for travelers from the West Coast interested in reinvigorating themselves and relaxing in our tropical jewel while immersing in a rich, unique cultural experience."

Alaska's service to Belize operates four times a week between Los Angeles and Belize City (BZE) and twice weekly between Seattle and Belize City – just in time for the holiday season. Tickets can be purchased at alaskaair.com .

Starts Ends City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Nov. 19 Year-round LAX – BZE 11:00 a.m. 5:30 p.m. M, W, F, Sa 737-800 Nov. 20 Year-round BZE – LAX 10:00 a.m. 1:30 p.m. T, Th, Sa, Su 737-800 Nov. 19 May 21 SEA – BZE 8:30 a.m. 4:35 p.m. F, Sa 737-800 Nov. 20 May 22 BZE – SEA 11:00 a.m. 3:55 p.m. Sa, Su 737-800

All times are local times

Our inaugural service to Belize on Nov. 19 happens to coincide with Garifuna Settlement Day, one of the nation's most important holidays which celebrates the arrival of the Garifuna people in 1802.

Belize offers a warm, sunny location during wintertime travel with countless things to do. English is the official language and the U.S. dollar is widely accepted. Belize is the fourth country Alaska flies to from our West Coast hubs joining Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica. Read more about the incredible possibilities Belize has to offer on our Blog.

For the latest on travel health and safety, the Belize Tourism Board has outlined the essential information travelers need to know.

Alaska prides itself on delivering low fares with great value and genuine, caring service. On board, our guests can enjoy food and drinks crafted with a range of refreshing, bright flavors inspired by West Coast ingredients. With our inflight entertainment, flyers can watch more than 1,100 movies and TV shows – all for free on their own devices and enjoy free texting while in the air.

With our highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program, they can earn and redeem miles to fly on oneworld member airlines or our additional airline partners to more than 1,000 destinations around the world.

Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for our guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin with hospital-grade air filtration systems. For everyone's safety on board, Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Silk Caye in Belize.

Butterfly Falls in Belize.

Alaska Airlines is now flying to Belize City from Seattle and Los Angeles.

