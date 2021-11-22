Evernorth Names New Chief Medical Officer for Express Scripts

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernorth today named Christine Gilroy, MD, MSPH, FACP as chief medical officer of Express Scripts, the leading pharmacy benefit manager serving more than one in three Americans.

(PRNewsfoto/Evernorth)

In her role, Dr. Gilroy will leverage her deep expertise building and managing clinical care programs to increase quality, drive affordability and improve value. She will also serve as a strategic adviser and close partner to Express Scripts clients, providing guidance on critical plan design decisions.

"Dr. Gilroy's experience and expertise, particularly in the areas of health services and public health, will be a great service to our clients who look to Express Scripts to guide them through health care's biggest challenges," said Amy Bricker, president of Express Scripts. "Her fresh perspective will be a tremendous addition to our leadership team, and will help us drive continued growth in the PBM."

Dr. Gilroy brings more than 25 years of clinical experience to Express Scripts and served most recently as associate chief medical officer of Bright Health. Previously, she was medical director at Colorado HealthOP and was the governor-appointed physician and chairperson at CoverColorado. Dr. Gilroy also taught at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Dr. Gilroy is a graduate of Georgetown University School of Medicine. She completed a residency in internal medicine as well as a fellowship in general internal medicine and health services research from the University of Colorado. In addition, Dr. Gilroy holds a Masters of Public Health.

"Pharmacy, as the most often-used benefit, is the entry point to solve the fragmentation we see in health care," said Dr. Gilroy. "I am looking forward to joining the Express Scripts leadership team, where I will have an opportunity to play a role in solving for health care fragmentation, and help hundreds of millions of Americans live healthier lives."

Express Scripts is part of Evernorth Health, Cigna Corporation's health services business.

About Evernorth

Evernorth creates and connects premier health services offerings, including benefits management, pharmacy, care solutions, insights and intelligence. With an open approach to partnering across the health care landscape, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers and government programs. Evernorth capabilities are powered by our family of companies, including Express Scripts, Accredo, eviCore and MDLIVE, along with holistic Evernorth platforms and solutions that elevate health and drive progress for people and businesses. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation, or third-party partners. Learn more at Evernorth.com.

Media Contact:

Justine Sessions

1 (860) 810-6523

media@evernorth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evernorth