InventHelp Inventor Develops Sawhorse that Can be Disassembled for Easy Storage (BTM-2858)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a sawhorse that can be assembled and disassembled in a matter of seconds and without any tools," said an inventor, from Glen Burnie, Md., "so I invented the TROJAN HORSE. My design enables you to easily store a sawhorse in a smaller space when not in use."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a sawhorse. In doing so, it offers a stable support for lumber and other materials. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience and it can be disassembled and stored when not in use. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the construction industry and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BTM-2858, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp