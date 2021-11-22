Miller Shah LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Common Stock -- AMC

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Shah LLP announces that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: AMC):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES THAT PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED COMMON STOCK OF AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. ("AMC" OR THE "COMPANY" (TICKER SYMBOL: AMC)) BETWEEN DECEMBER 20, 2016 AND AUGUST 1, 2017, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE (THE "CLASS PERIOD"), INCLUDING PURSUANT TO AMC'S SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING (THE "SPO") ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 8, 2017

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a proposed Settlement has been reached in this Action.1 A hearing will be held with respect to the Settlement on February 10, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. before the Honorable Alison J. Nathan in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, 40 Foley Square, Courtroom 906, New York, NY 10007.

The purpose of the hearing is to determine, among other things, whether the proposed Settlement of the securities class action claims asserted in the Action, pursuant to which AMC, on behalf of all Defendants, will cause to be deposited into a Settlement Fund the sum of eighteen million dollars ($18,000,000) in exchange for the dismissal of the Action with prejudice and a release of claims against the Defendants and other Released Parties, should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, adequate, and in the best interests of the Class. If you purchased or acquired AMC common stock (ticker symbol: AMC) during the Class Period, including pursuant to the SPO, you may be entitled to share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund if you submit a Proof of Claim Form to the Claims Administrator, Strategic Claims Services (see address below), postmarked no later than February 28, 2022 or submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. EST on February 28, 2022 at wwww.strategicclaims.net/amc/, and if the information and documentation you provide in that Proof of Claim Form establishes that you are entitled to a recovery.

This Summary Notice provides only a summary of matters regarding the Action and the Settlement. The Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement (a "Detailed Notice" or the "Notice") describing the Action, the proposed Settlement, and the rights of Class Members to appear in Court at the Final Approval Hearing, to request to be excluded from the Class, and/or to object to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, and/or the request by Class Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses, has been mailed to persons or entities known to be potential Class Members. You may obtain a copy of that Notice and the Proof of Claim Form as well as other information at www.strategicclaims.net/amc/, or by writing to the following address or calling the following telephone number.

AMC Securities Settlement

c/o Strategic Claims Services

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

P.O. Box 230

Media, PA 19063

Telephone: (866) 274-4004

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to object to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, and/or the request by Class Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses, or otherwise request to be heard, by submitting a written objection in accordance with the procedures described in the Notice. The objection must be filed and served so that it is received no later than January 20, 2022. You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class by submitting a written request for exclusion from the Class in accordance with the procedures described in the Notice. The request for exclusion must be postmarked no later than January 20, 2022. If the Settlement is approved by the Court, you will be bound by the Settlement and the Judgment, including the releases provided for in the Stipulation and the Judgment, unless you submit a request to be excluded.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE. Inquiries, other than requests for the detailed Notice referenced above and/or a Proof of Claim Form, may be made to Lead Counsel for the Lead Plaintiff:

MILLER SHAH LLP

James E. Miller

Laurie Rubinow

65 Main Street

Chester, CT 06412

Toll-Free: (866) 540-5505

Telephone: (860) 526-1100

Facsimile: (866) 300-7367

Email: jemiller@millershah.com

Email: lrubinow@millershah.com

DATED: NOVEMBER 2, 2021

BY ORDER OF THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

1 This Summary Notice incorporates by reference the definitions in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated November 1, 2021 (the "Stipulation"), and all capitalized terms used, but not defined herein, shall have the same meanings as in the Stipulation. A copy of the Stipulation can be obtained at www.strategicclaims.net/amc/.

View original content:

SOURCE Miller Shah LLP