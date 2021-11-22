Sukin and Trees For The Future Join Forces to Fight the Humanitarian and Environmental Toll of Deforestation

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sukin North America—a division of the beloved Australian brand of vegan, cruelty-free, natural products for skin, body, and hair—is teaming up with world-renowned philanthropic environmental organization, Trees For The Future, to help provide sustainable solutions to deforestation and climate change by working with thousands of farming families across nine countries in Africa to create and maintain successful regenerative farms. Inspired by the ageless landscapes of Australia, Sukin products contain Australian native ingredients such as Kakadu Plum, Quandong and Rosehip, and the brand takes pride in their effort to protect our natural resources. After an initial donation of 40,000 trees, Sukin is thrilled to expand their collaboration with Trees For The Future by pledging a total of 240,000 trees over the next 4 years.

Trees for the Future

Beginning on November 25th, for every order placed on the brand's U.S. website, SukinNaturals.com , and Canadian website, SukinNaturals.ca , Sukin will donate one tree to Trees For The Future.

This exciting partnership was born out of Sukin's core belief that everything we need to nourish our bodies can be found in nature, therefore we must do everything in our power to protect and sustain our natural resources. Through long-term, high-impact environmental solutions like the work of Trees For Our Future, Sukin believes we can create substantial changes for our population and our planet.

The urgent need to offset the harmful effects of deforestation

Deforestation is rampant across the world and is one of the main human-caused contributors to climate change. When trees are cut down or burned, they release their stored carbon dioxide into the air; with those trees now gone, there are fewer trees to absorb the increase in C02. According to the Climate Institute, it's estimated that 25% of the world's total greenhouse gas production comes from deforestation.

Our planet loses an astonishing 50 soccer fields' worth of forests every minute. Much of this deforestation occurs in the developing tropics of Africa, Latin America, and South and Southeast Asia where millions of chronically hungry, farm-dwelling families unknowingly utilize destructive and short-sighted agricultural tactics. This can further degrade their communities' trees, soil, water, and biodiversity, contributing even more to climate change.

Tree For The Future's monumental, everlasting impact

Sukin chose to partner with Trees For The Future for their unwavering dedication to ending hunger and poverty and offsetting the harmful effects of deforestation through training farmers to regenerate their land. With over 30 years of work in the fields, Trees For The Future has to date planted 211 million trees in dozens of countries, revitalizing over 30,000 acres of soil while improving the lives of hundreds of thousands of impoverished families.

Their 4-year Forest Garden Program supplies farmers with the tools, tree seedlings, and other biodegradable materials to get their farms started. The farmers plant thousands of trees that protect and bring nutrients back to the soil, allowing them to grow a variety of fruits and vegetables. From there, Trees For The Future mentors the farmers to develop regenerative farming practices that will keep their land and their surrounding community healthy and thriving. Within this relatively short period of time, families in the community gain food security, the farmers are able to support their families, and the farms encourage biodiversity in the soil and ecosystem for the long term.

Through this incredibly meaningful and ongoing partnership with Trees For The Future, Sukin is proud to help contribute to a better world for everyone.

ABOUT BWX: BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Australia, BWX's expertise is in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing of natural products. BWX's family of natural brands provides consumers with a natural choice for personal care without compromising on performance. BWX inspires the advancement of plant and mineral-based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. It also says NO to testing its products on animals and believes in giving. The company is actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and empowering women.

About Trees for the Future: Trees for the Future is a registered 501 (c) (3) nonprofit training smallholder farmers in sustainable agroforestry systems to end hunger, poverty, and environmental degradation. "It's easy to get overwhelmed by the state of our planet and the need for urgent action," says Trees for the Future, Director of Programs, Brandy Lellou. "But the good news is that Trees for the Future has a solution to some of our most pressing challenges and we have brand partners like Sukin dedicated to making lasting change possible."

