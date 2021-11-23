ADV Expands Capabilities and Access to Services

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Decision Vectors (ADV) announces it has gained access to OASIS Small Business Pool 1, a $60 billion contract vehicle that allows small companies to provide specialized services to the federal government. This move raises the profile of the Black-owned management consulting firm, placing it among an elite group of small enterprises considered Best-in-Class industry partners with the national government.

ADV obtained access to OASIS as part of a larger asset purchase of an industry competitor. Under OASIS Pool 1, ADV will provide core business solutions including program management; scientific, financial and management consulting services to participating federal agencies.

"This strategic transaction positions our company for the future," said Tyler Tedford, ADV Program Director. "It supports our strategic business plan, enhances our competitive posture, and allows us to deliver cost-effective solutions to federal customers."

To meet market demand, ADV has also launched a re-branding campaign that includes a redesigned website and a stronger digital presence. The company plans to leverage its increased access to federal business by extending opportunities to subcontractors who can inquire about partnerships at ADV_OASIS_SB@advancedvllc.com.

About ADV

Founded in 2009, Advanced Decision Vectors (ADV), LLC, is a Small Business Administration-certified concern located in Alexandria, VA. Its core services are Administrative Support, Enterprise Services, Management Consulting, Operational Psychology, Resource Management, and Security Management.

About OASIS

OASIS Small Business is a 100% Small Business Set-Aside contract (FAR 19.502) developed to provide the small business community expanded access to federal procurement opportunities.

