Cadre Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) ("Cadre" or "the Company"), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter that ended on September 30, 2021, on Thursday, December 2, 2021, after the close of market trading. The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call will feature remarks by Brad Williams, President, and Blaine Browers, Chief Financial Officer. To participate in the call, please dial (844)-200-6205 (domestic) or (929)-526-1599 (international). The passcode is 996677. Please dial into the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Cadre's website, https://www.cadre-holdings.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the online broadcast.

For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available through December 16, 2021 at (866)-813-9403 or +44 204 525 0658 (international). The passcode for the call and replay is 515899. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About Cadre

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability products for first responders. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and duty gear. Our highly engineered products are utilized by domestic and international first responders in state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal, emergency medical technicians, as well as numerous federal agencies and foreign government agencies in 104 countries. Our key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

Investor Relations:

The IGB Group

Leon Berman / Matt Berkowitz

212-477-8438 / 212-227-7098

lberman@igbir.com / mberkowitz@igbir.com

Media Contact:

Jonathan Keehner / Andrew Siegel

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

