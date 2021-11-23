Backlog of orders at $13.6 billion; Revenues of $1.36 billion; Non-GAAP net income of $103 million; GAAP net income of $92 million; Non-GAAP net EPS of $2.33; GAAP net EPS of $2.08

Elbit Systems Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results Backlog of orders at $13.6 billion; Revenues of $1.36 billion; Non-GAAP net income of $103 million; GAAP net income of $92 million; Non-GAAP net EPS of $2.33; GAAP net EPS of $2.08

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), the international high technology company, reported today its consolidated results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see page 4 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "We are pleased with our third quarter results that demonstrated the successful execution of our strategy to build a diverse global footprint, which contributed to the 20% revenue growth, as well as successful implementation of efficiency measures that supported an improved operational performance. The third quarter results and sustained demand from our customers provide us with confidence in Elbit Systems' long term strategy and future prospects."

Third quarter 2021 results:

Revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were $1,363.6 million, as compared to $1,134.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. A major part of the growth was organic, in addition to the contribution of Sparton, which was acquired in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $370.7 million (27.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $302.3 million (26.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020. GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of 2021 was $363.2 million (26.6% of revenues), as compared to $237.4 million (20.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020. The GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of 2020 was affected by non-cash expenses related to impairment of assets and inventory write-offs due to the impact of COVID-19, in the amount of approximately $60 million.

Research and development expenses, net were $101.5 million (7.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $91.3 million (8.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020.

* see page 4

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $84.1 million (6.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $71.6 million (6.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020.

General and administrative expenses, net were $67.3 million (4.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $51.0 million (4.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $123.0 million (9.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $93.1 million (8.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020. GAAP operating income in the third quarter of 2021 was $110.3 million (8.1% of revenues), as compared to $23.5 million (2.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020.

Financial expenses, net were $13.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Other income, net were $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to other income, net of $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Taxes on income were $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships was $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2021 was $103.1 million (7.6% of revenues), as compared to $72.7 million (6.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2021 was $91.9 million (6.7% of revenues), as compared to $17.0 million (1.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $2.33 for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.64 for the third quarter of 2020. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2021 were $2.08, as compared to $0.38 in the third quarter of 2020.

The Company's backlog of orders as of September 30, 2021 totaled $13.6 billion, similar to the backlog as of June 30, 2021. Approximately 72% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 40% of the backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2021 and 2022.

Cash flows provided by operating activities in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $157.0 million, as compared to $106.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Issuance of Notes. On July 7, 2021, the Company raised an aggregate amount of NIS 1.9 billion (approximately $575 million) from the issuance of three trances of notes. In the third quarter of 2021 the Company entered into swap transactions to convert the series B notes in the amount of NIS 1.5 billion (approximately $457 million) to USD with a fixed annual interest rate of 1.92%.

* see page 4

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Company:

The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. COVID-19 has had significant negative impacts on the worldwide economy, resulting in disruptions to supply chains and financial markets, significant travel restrictions, facility closures and shelter-in place orders in various locations. Elbit Systems is closely monitoring the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the Company's employees, customers and suppliers, as well as on the global economy.

As we last reported on August 12, 2021, we have been taking a number of actions to protect the safety of our employees as well as maintain business continuity and secure our supply chain. We also reported on a number of activities where we are leveraging our technological capabilities to assist hospital staffs and other first responders protecting our communities from the impact of the pandemic. All of these actions remain ongoing.

We have implemented a series of cost control measures to help limit the financial impact of the pandemic on the Company, in parallel to the measures we are taking to maintain business continuity and deliveries to our customers. We also are working on efficiency initiatives with a number of our suppliers. We continue to evaluate our operations on an ongoing basis in order to adapt to the evolving business environment.

During 2020 and the first nine months of 2021 our defense activities, which account for most of our business, were not materially impacted by the pandemic, although some of our businesses experienced certain disruptions due to government directed safety measures, travel restrictions and supply chain delays.

We believe that as of September 30, 2021, Elbit Systems had a healthy balance sheet, adequate levels of cash and access to credit facilities that provide liquidity when necessary. We have given high priority to cash management and adequate cash reserves to run the business.

The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's performance depends on future developments including the duration and spread of the pandemic, the measures adopted by governments to limit the spread of the pandemic, including implementation of vaccinations, and resulting actions that may be taken by our customers and our supply chain, all of which contain uncertainties. As noted in our annual report on Form 20-F, the preparation of financial reports requires us to make judgments, assumptions and estimates that affect the amounts reported. For our financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, we considered the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our critical and significant accounting estimates. The expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic did not have a material effect on our judgments, assumptions and estimates reflected in the results. However, our future results may differ materially from our estimates. As events continue to evolve in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimates we use in future periods may change materially.

* see page 4

* Non-GAAP financial data:

The following non-GAAP financial data is presented to enable investors to have additional information on the Company's business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to the Company's financial results. The Company believes such data provides useful information to investors by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of the Company's financial results over time. Such non-GAAP information is used by the Company's management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the Company's current performance. However, investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies.

The non-GAAP financial data includes reconciliation adjustments regarding non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, net income and diluted EPS. In arriving at non-GAAP presentations, companies generally factor out items such as those that have a non-recurring impact on the income statements, various non-cash items including significant exchange rate differences, significant effects of retroactive tax legislation, changes in accounting guidance, financial transactions and other items not considered to be part of regular ongoing business, which, in management's judgment, are items that are considered to be outside of the review of core operating results.

In the Company's non-GAAP presentation, the Company made certain adjustments, as indicated in the table below.

These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data: (US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2021

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2020

Three

Months

Ended

September 30,

2021

Three

Months

Ended

September 30,

2020

Year Ended December 31,

2020 GAAP gross profit $ 983.7



$ 807.3



$ 363.2



$ 237.4



$ 1,165.1

Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased

intangible assets 19.8



17.5



7.5



5.5



22.7

Covid-19 related expenses and write-offs —



56.0



—



56.0



56.0

Impairment of long-lived assets —



3.4



—



3.4



3.4

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,003.5



$ 884.2



$ 370.7



$ 302.3



$ 1,247.2

Percent of revenues 26.5 %

26.9 %

27.2 %

26.7 %

26.7 %



















GAAP operating income $ 311.2



$ 221.1



$ 110.3



$ 23.5



$ 325.7

Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible

assets 34.3



30.2



12.7



9.6



39.4

Covid-19 related expenses and write-offs —



56.6



—



56.6



56.6

Impairment of long-lived assets —



3.4



—



3.4



3.4

Capital gains (14.7)



(35.0)



—



—



(35.0)

Non-GAAP operating income $ 330.8



$ 276.3



$ 123.0



$ 93.1



$ 390.1

Percent of revenues 8.7 %

8.4 %

9.0 %

8.2 %

8.4 %



















GAAP net income attributable to

Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 266.2



$ 169.8



$ 91.9



$ 17.0



$ 237.7

Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets 34.3



30.2



12.7



9.6



39.4

Covid-19 related expenses and write-offs —



56.6



—



56.6



56.6

Capital gains (24.9)



(35.0)



—



—



(35.0)

Impairment of investments and long-

lived assets —



7.8



—



3.4



7.9

Revaluation of investments measured

under fair value method (4.8)



(21.4)



(3.2)



(2.8)



(20.8)

Non-operating foreign exchange losses 3.4



5.6



3.4



(1.2)



33.4

Tax effect and other tax items, net (1.5)



(0.2)



(1.7)



(9.9)



(0.7)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 272.7



$ 213.4



$ 103.1



$ 72.7



$ 318.5

Percent of revenues 7.2 %

6.5 %

7.6 %

6.4 %

6.8 %



















GAAP diluted net EPS $ 6.01



$ 3.84



$ 2.08



$ 0.38



$ 5.38

Adjustments, net 0.15



0.99



0.25



1.26



1.82

Non-GAAP diluted net EPS $ 6.16



$ 4.83



$ 2.33



$ 1.64



$ 7.20



Recent Events:

On September 1, 2021, the Company announced that, after 20 years as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, and having held various managerial positions in Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries around the world for many years prior to that, Joseph Gaspar will become Senior Executive Vice President ("EVP") - Business Management. Dr. Kobi Kagan, currently serving as Deputy General Manager and Senior Vice President - Finance and Control of Elbit Systems Land, will replace Mr. Gaspar as EVP and CFO. The appointments will become effective as of April 1, 2022.

On September 13, 2021, the Company announced that it was awarded contracts, in an aggregate amount of approximately $56 million, to supply Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities to the Navy of a country in Asia-Pacific. The contracts will be performed over a 12-month period. Under the contracts, Elbit Systems will provide the Seagull™ USVs (Unmanned Surface Vessels) configured to perform ASW missions and the Towed Reelable Active Passive Sonar (TRAPS) systems. The Seagull USVs will integrate Helicopter/Ship Long-Range Active Sonars (HELRAS) and will be equipped with the Company's autonomous suite, Combat Management System and Satellite Communication capability.

On September 23, 2021, the Company announced, further to the Company's announcement of October 22, 2020, that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC, ("Elbit Systems of America"), was awarded a second production order in the amount of approximately $54 million to supply Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular systems, provide spare parts, logistics support and test equipment for the U.S. Army. The order will be executed in Roanoke, Virginia and will be supplied through February 2023. This order is part of an Other Transaction Authority contract that could reach a maximum amount of approximately $442 million.

On October 3, 2021, the Company announced that its subsidiaries, Beyeonics Surgical Ltd. ("Beyeonics Surgical") and Beyeonics Vision Ltd. ("Beyeonics Vision"), concluded a financing round in an aggregate amount of $36 million. The financing round is comprised of an investment in Beyeonics Surgical and Beyeonics Vision in an aggregate amount of $26 million led by the Italian investment fund TechWald Holding and the Israeli investment fund Alive Israel HealthTech and with participation of the existing shareholders LR Group, XT Hi-Tech, Aurum Ventures and Mivtach Shamir; and a $10 million convertible loan to Beyeonics Vision by global surgical ophthalmic company BVI Medical. Following the investment, Elbit Systems is a minority shareholder in Beyeonics Surgical and Beyeonics Vision.

On October 6, 2021 the Company announced, that Elbit Systems of America, was awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity ("ID/IQ") contract from the U.S. Army to provide Integrated Helmet And Display Sight Systems ("IHADSS") equipment for the AH-64 Apache helicopter fleet. The contract, with a maximum potential value of up to approximately $76 million, will be performed over a five-year period. An initial delivery order of approximately $6 million has been issued under this ID/IQ contract, to be executed over a two-year period. The IHADSS parts will be delivered to the U.S. Army from Elbit Systems of America's Fort Worth, Texas, engineering and manufacturing facility.

On October 21, 2021, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the sale of all ordinary shares held by its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, IMI Systems Ltd. ("IMI"), in IMI's 84.98%-owned subsidiary, Ashot Ashkelon Industries Ltd. (TASE: ASHO) ("Ashot") and all capital notes of Ashot held by IMI and Elbit Systems, to FIMI Opportunity Funds, for approximately $88 million in cash (approximately NIS 285 million). The transaction is conditioned on various closing terms, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

On November 8, 2021, the Company announced that Affinity Flying Training Services Ltd. ("Affinity"), its UK joint venture with Kellog, Brown and Root Ltd. (NYSE: KBR) ("KBR"), was awarded an approximately $88 million (approximately £65 million) contract from the UK Ministry of Defence for the operation of four additional Texan T-6C aircraft for the UK Military Flying Training System program. The contract will be performed over a 12-year period. Elbit Systems and KBR each hold a 50% share in Affinity and will evenly benefit from the contract.

On November 9, 2021, the Company announced that its subsidiary, Elbit Systems UK Ltd., was awarded a contract valued at approximately $100 million (approximately £73 million) by Babcock International Group Plc. (LSE: BAB), to provide the Royal Navy with new Electronic Warfare capabilities under Increment 1 of the Maritime Electronic Warfare System Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) Program. The contract will be performed over a period of 13 years and will include in-service support.

On November 11, 2021, the Company announced that it was awarded contracts in an aggregate amount of approximately $74 million from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of South Korea, to supply a range of airborne munitions as part of the Precision Fires Program of the Republic of Korea Air Force. The contracts will be performed over a five-year period.

On November 15, 2021, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $106 million to supply SIGMA fully automatic self-propelled howitzer gun systems to a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be fulfilled over a five-year period.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.46 per share for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend's record date is December 20, 2021. The dividend will be paid on January 3, 2022, net of taxes.

Conference Call :

The Company will be hosting a conference call on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. On the call, the Company's management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer questions.

To participate, please call one of the teleconferencing numbers that follow. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1-866-744-5399

CANADA Dial-in Number: 1-866-485-2399

ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03-918-0644

INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: +972-3-918-0644

at 9:00am Eastern Time; 6:00am Pacific Time; 4:00pm Israel Time

The conference call will also be broadcast live on Elbit Systems' website at https://www.elbitsystems.com/investor-relations/. An online replay will be available from 24 hours after the call ends.

Alternatively, for two days following the call, investors will be able to dial a replay number to listen to the call. The dial-in numbers are:

1-888-782-4291 (US and Canada) or +972-3-925-5900 (Israel and International).

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/ , follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook , Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Attachments :

Consolidated balance sheets

Consolidated statements of income

Consolidated statements of cash flow

Consolidated revenue distribution by areas of operation and by geographical regions

Company Contact : Joseph Gaspar, Executive VP & CFO Tel: +972-77-2946663 j.gaspar@elbitsystems.com Rami Myerson, Director, Investor Relations Tel: +972-77-2948984 rami.myerson@elbitsystems.com David Vaaknin, VP, Head of Corporate Communications Tel: +972-77-2946691 david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com IR Contact : Ehud Helft Kenny Green GK Investor Relations Tel: 1-646-201-9246 elbitsystems@gkir.com

This press release may contain forward–looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward–looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward–looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this release.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

(FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW)

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands US Dollar)



As of

September 30,

2020

(Unaudited)

As of

December 31,

2020

(Audited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,139



$ 278,794

Short-term bank deposits 1,437



1,524

Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 2,805,137



2,519,562

Other receivables and prepaid expenses 284,947



156,330

Inventories, net 1,644,228



1,316,688

Total current assets 4,938,888



4,272,898









Investments in affiliated companies, partnerships and other companies 182,019



184,338

Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 287,778



312,097

Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 67,995



69,269

Deferred income taxes, net 91,432



118,513

Severance pay fund 292,631



293,716

Total 921,855



977,933









Operating lease right of use assets 412,774



423,088

Property, plant and equipment, net 848,952



786,972

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,041,613



1,597,006

Total assets $ 9,164,082



$ 8,057,897









Liabilities and Equity





Short-term bank credit and loans $ 139,330



$ 312,993

Current maturities of long-term loans and Series B, C and D Notes 76,529



17,972

Operating lease liability 70,865



65,520

Trade payables 1,091,839



1,007,237

Other payables and accrued expenses 1,190,789



1,218,273

Contract liabilities 1,341,278



1,000,159

Total 3,910,630



3,622,154









Long-term loans, net of current maturities 379,677



408,820

Series B,C and D Notes, net of current maturities 512,502



—

Employee benefit liabilities 905,031



914,364

Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 161,014



132,442

Contract liabilities 238,725



169,073

Operating lease liability 376,727



397,936

Other long-term liabilities 185,080



181,741

Total 2,758,756



2,204,376









Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 2,481,485



2,218,154

Non-controlling interests 13,211



13,213

Total equity 2,494,696



2,231,367

Total liabilities and equity $ 9,164,082



$ 8,057,897



ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US Dollars, except for share and per share amounts)





















Nine

Months

Ended

September

30, 2021

(Unaudited)

Nine

Months

Ended

September

30, 2020

(Unaudited)

Three

Months

Ended

September

30, 2021

(Unaudited)

Three

Months

Ended

September

30, 2020

(Unaudited)

Year Ended

December

31, 2020

(Audited)



















Revenues $ 3,784,248



$ 3,284,840



$ 1,363,596



$ 1,134,169



$ 4,662,572

Cost of revenues 2,800,549



2,477,567



1,000,439



896,780



3,497,465

Gross profit 983,699



807,273



363,157



237,389



1,165,107





















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 281,136



250,683



101,467



91,282



359,745

Marketing and selling, net 210,997



209,477



84,140



71,557



290,703

General and administrative, net 194,989



161,015



67,285



51,020



223,935

Other operating income, net (14,660)



(34,963)



—



—



(34,963)

Total operating expenses 672,462



586,212



252,892



213,859



839,420

Operating income 311,237



221,061



110,265



23,530



325,687





















Financial expenses, net (20,779)



(38,745)



(13,484)



(9,673)



(71,270)

Other income (expense), net (4,341)



14,740



324



525



7,408

Income before income taxes 286,117



197,056



97,105



14,382



261,825

Taxes on income (39,212)



(34,565)



(8,319)



(2,215)



(36,443)

Income after income taxes 246,905



162,491



88,786



12,167



225,382

Equity in net earnings (losses) of affiliated

companies and partnerships 19,476



7,579



2,985



4,880



12,604

Net income $ 266,381



$ 170,070



$ 91,771



$ 17,047



$ 237,986





















Less: net income attributable to non-

controlling interests (217)



(235)



135



(73)



(328)

Net income attributable to Elbit

Systems Ltd.'s shareholders $ 266,164



$ 169,835



$ 91,906



$ 16,974



$ 237,658





















Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s

shareholders:















Basic net earnings per share $ 6.02



$ 3.84



$ 2.08



$ 0.38



$ 5.38

Diluted net earnings per share $ 6.01



$ 3.84



$ 2.08



$ 0.38



$ 5.38





















Weighted average number of shares used in computation

of (in thousands):















Basic earnings per share 44,201



44,198



44,206



44,198



44,198

Diluted earnings per share 44,253



44,220



44,270



44,221



44,215



ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of US Dollars)



Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2021

(Unaudited)

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2020

(Unaudited)

Year ended

December 31,

2020

(Audited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 266,381



$ 170,070



$ 237,986

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 112,476



109,040



144,420

Write-off impairment —



7,771



7,932

Stock-based compensation 3,614



3,064



4,086

Amortization of Series A, B, C and D Notes related issuance costs, net 217



(46)



(46)

Deferred income taxes and reserve, net 15,757



(12,773)



(5,345)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (14,602)



(32,180)



(34,926)

Gain on sale of investment, remeasurement of investment held under fair value

method (3,925)



(23,652)



(23,572)

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships, net of dividends

received(*) (4,187)



(5,862)



(7,853)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:









Increase in short and long-term trade and unbilled receivables and prepaid expenses (375,093)



(242,994)



(508,057)

Increase in inventories, net (289,214)



(78,874)



(69,762)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables and accrued

expenses 42,723



(13,739)



143,847

Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net 2,039



(3,874)



31,394

Increase in contract liabilities 400,802



230,757



358,730

Net cash provided by operating activities 156,988



106,708



278,834













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets (115,873)



(92,945)



(132,210)

Acquisitions of subsidiaries and business operations (383,006)



—



218

Deferred payment on acquisition (60,560)



—



—

Investments in affiliated companies and other companies, net (342)



(12,316)



(8,212)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 19,476



71,918



71,933

Proceeds from sale of investments 16,177



44,200



44,200

Proceeds from sale of long-term deposits, net 192



(161)



221

Investment in short-term deposits, net (435)



(600)



(683)

Proceeds from sale of short-term deposits 6,334



1,663



1,666

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (518,037)



11,759



(22,867)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of shares 2



—



—

Repayment of long-term bank loans (513,292)



(205,923)



(370,367)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans 476,273



201,551



201,551

Issuance of Series B,C and D Notes 575,249



—



—

Repayment of Series A Notes —



(55,532)



(55,532)

Dividends paid (79,175)



(74,308)



(78,194)

Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net (173,663)



81,836



104,309

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 285,394



(52,376)



(198,233)













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (75,655)



66,091



57,734

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 278,794



221,060



221,060

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year $ 203,139



$ 287,151



$ 278,794













* Dividend received from affiliated companies and partnerships $ 15,289



$ 6,117



$ 9,151



ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES (In millions of US Dollars)

Consolidated Revenues by Areas of Operation :

































Nine Months

Ended September

30, 2021

%

Nine Months

Ended September

30, 2020

%

Three Months

Ended September

30, 2021

%

Three Months

Ended September

30, 2020

% Airborne systems 1,437.6



38.0



1,170.0



35.7



509.6



37.3



393.0



34.7

Land systems 901.6



23.8



916.8



27.9



317.3



23.3



323.9



28.6

C4ISR systems 970.6



25.6



759.6



23.1



368.3



27.0



280.3



24.7

Electro-optic systems 335.0



8.9



359.5



10.9



132.1



9.7



108.2



9.5

Other (mainly non-

defense engineering and

production services) 139.4



3.7



78.9



2.4



36.3



2.7



28.7



2.5

Total 3,784.2



100.0



3,284.8



100.0



1,363.6



100.0



1,134.1



100.0



Consolidated Revenues by Geographical Regions :



Nine Months

Ended September

30, 2021

%

Nine Months

Ended September

30, 2020

%

Three Months

Ended September

30, 2021

%

Three Months

Ended September

30, 2020

% Israel 797.2



21.1



796.7



24.3



244.3



17.9



284.8



25.1

North America 1,207.3



31.9



1,077.1



32.8



413.6



30.3



343.8



30.3

Europe 630.6



16.7



557.1



17.0



237.0



17.4



209.5



18.5

Asia-Pacific 990.3



26.2



683.8



20.8



417.7



30.6



252.6



22.3

Latin America 92.4



2.4



99.5



3.0



29.6



2.2



25.5



2.2

Other countries 66.4



1.7



70.6



2.1



21.4



1.6



17.9



1.6

Total 3,784.2



100.0



3,284.8



100.0



1,363.6



100.0



1,134.1



100.0



View original content:

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd