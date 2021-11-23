InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Access Sleeper (TPA-3061)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a daughter with special needs who requires access to G tubes and pulse oximeter sensors," said an inventor from Oldsmar, Fla. "When I could not locate nice clothing to meet these needs, I designed a sleeper which would feature an attractive appearance while allowing diapers to be changed in a snap."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed KAYRA'S COMPATIBLE WEAR to allow various areas of the child's body to easily be monitored. This could offer easy access to a gastric tap or pulse oximeter sensors while also ensuring a diaper could be easily checked as well as changed. This invention could keep a larger portion of the child covered to provide added comfort in order to reduce anxiety. Additionally, the child may remain asleep to save parents time, energy and frustration.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-3061, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp