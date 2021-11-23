Ocean Casino Resort Announces Inaugural "Season Of Giving" Charitable Campaign $40,000 in gifts and donations made to several Southern New Jersey non-profit organizations throughout November and December

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort is giving back to various Atlantic County and New Jersey charitable organizations throughout November and December. In its first "Ocean's Season of Giving", the resort will honor the people and places that make up the greater Atlantic City region by providing $40,000 in significant gifts, assistance, and donations throughout the community.

"As Ocean builds on its success and continues to reinvest in our casino-resort, we are equally committed to investing in the local community in which we thrive," said Kelly Burke, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. "By contributing to a variety of organizations, we are extending Ocean's reach to impact multiple causes of community concern – including food security, homelessness, youth support, education, family services, health and wellness, among others."

Ocean will partner with the following organizations, listed in alphabetical order:

Atlantic County Toys for Kids

Sleigh bells will be ringing, snow will be glistening, and lights will be twinkling as the holiday spirit takes over 1927 Lounge from Friday, Nov. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 1. Located just steps from the casino floor, the Jingle Bell Bar: A Holiday Pop-up Experience will feature festive cocktails, nostalgic décor, and themed entertainment every weekend throughout the season. Guests are invited to experience the magic with friends and family, creating new memories as they snap selfies, sing out loud, and spread cheer for all to hear. In support of Jingle Bell Bar, Ocean will make a monetary donation to Atlantic County Toys for Kids. Furthermore, on Saturday, Dec. 18, HQ2 Nightclub at Ocean will provide complimentary entry for guests who bring a toy donation to the door. Learn more at toysforkidsprogram.org.

Atlantic City Rescue Mission

As the largest provider of services for the homeless in southern New Jersey, the Mission serves nearly 600 meals per day to those in need, supplying breakfast and dinner to the public. In support of this service, Ocean will donate $1,500 of non-perishable food items to the Dining Hall in December. Learn more at acrescuemission.org.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

As a special thank you to the staff caring for COVID-19 patients at the Atlantic City campus, Ocean will provide individually prepared Thanksgiving dinners on Nov. 25. In December, Ocean will donate new toys, books, and lap blankets for patients of the hospital's pediatric unit.

AVANZAR Center

In recognition of AVANZAR's mission to empower women by working to secure their physical safety, emotional well being, individual freedom, and economic equality, Ocean will donate tote and toiletry bags, toiletries, socks, and hats this holiday season. Learn more at avanzar.org.

Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, Ocean will host a culinary demonstration for students at the Teen Center, followed by a Friendsgiving dinner for all BGAC members. Each student will receive a $20 ShopRite gift card to purchase a turkey for their Thanksgiving holiday. Beginning in December, Ocean will sponsor a "Giving Tree" trimmed with ornaments displaying a Club kid's name and wish for Ocean team members to pick and return unwrapped gifts. Learn more at acbgc.org.

The Covenant House New Jersey

On Friday, Nov. 12, Ocean Vice President Chris O'Connor participated in The Covenant House's annual Atlantic City Sleep Out in solidarity with youth facing homelessness. On this night, Chris fundraised over $11,000 to give up his bed and Sleep Out in his backyard. On Dec. 22, Ocean will host a holiday luncheon for the teens and staff living and working at The Covenant House's Atlantic City location, at which time, Ocean will gift tote and toiletry bags, toiletries, wireless speakers, and headphones to each teen. Learn more at covenanthousenj.org.

Jewish Family Services

Celebrate the Festival of Lights at Makai from Sunday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Dec. 6. Indulge in traditional dishes with an island twist for breakfast, lunch, and dinner – including savory Hanukkah specialty foods like Potato Latkes with Caramelized Pineapple Sauce & Scallion Sour Cream; Kona Beef Brisket with Mango Date Sauce, Ginger Tzimmes, & Dill Potatoes; and Huli Huli Roast Chicken with Red Cabbage & Maui Onion Jus. Guests looking to satisfy their sweet tooth will enjoy Challah French Toast with Banana Berry Compote, Macadamia, White Chocolate, Toasted Coconut, & Guava Rum Syrup; Kugel with Pineapple, Raisins, & Cinnamon; and a Chocolate Gelt Martini featuring Ketel One Vodka, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, & Goldschlager. In support of Makai's special Hanukkah menu, Ocean and Ketel One Family Made Vodka will make matching monetary donations to the Jewish Family Services of Atlantic County. Learn more at jfsatlantic.org.

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey

In support of the annual Operation Help charity drive on Monday, Nov. 22, Ocean will donate seventy-five $20 ShopRite gift cards for recipients to purchase a holiday turkey or ham. Learn more at cfbnj.org.

The Trevor Project

On Friday, Dec. 17, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., "My Big Gay Italian Christmas" three-time Daytime Emmy winner, writer, and star, Anthony Wilkinson will host Ocean Pride Happy Hour at Blush Bar & Lounge. Guests may sip on "The Anthony" Aperol Spritz cocktail with Rainbow Candy garnish as they enjoy special drag appearances by Asbury Park's Jolina Jasmine and Lola Celings. In support of the resort's LGBTQ guests, friends, and allies, Ocean and Aperol will make matching monetary donations to The Trevor Project – the world's largest LGBTQ suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ teens. Learn more at thetrevorproject.org.

Ocean Cares

Ocean Cares is proud to participate in charitable giving and philanthropic efforts throughout the year. As a result of the casino's "Change for Change" initiative, four local organizations in the community continue to benefit in 2021 from Ocean's guests' generosity – including The Hansen Foundation, The ARC of Atlantic County, Earth Angels for Dementia, and Leaders in Training. To date this year, Ocean has issued $14,000 to each charity, a total of $56,000. Learn more at theoceanac.com/ocean-cares.

Ocean Team Member Drive

Throughout November and December, Ocean team members will collect hats, scarves, gloves, feminine products, diapers, and baby formula to distribute among three local organizations – Adelaide's Place, Atlantic City Rescue Mission, and The Covenant House.

Earlier this year, Ocean Casino Resort and Luxor Capital Group announced a donation of more than $50,000 to several North Beach charities – including AtlantiCare Foundation's Growing Green Initiative, South Jersey Boardriders, Covenant House of New Jersey, and The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. Throughout October, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Bill Callahan, participated in the American Cancer Society's "Real Men Wear Pink" challenge on behalf of Ocean. As a result, Bill fundraised nearly $60,000 for the fight against breast cancer, placing him eleventh in the country and first in the Greater Philadelphia region. In addition to Bill's efforts, Ocean's team members and guests raised nearly $7,000. More information is available at theoceanac.com.

