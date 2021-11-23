Oyster® Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of Former Facebook VP Ellen Silver as President and HR Executive Mark Frein as Chief People Officer

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster® , the company that makes hiring people around the world compliant, human, and delightful, today announced the appointment of ex-Facebook VP of Operations Ellen Silver as President and experienced Human Resources executive Mark Frein as Chief People Officer. Silver and Frein will each play a key role in helping Oyster to scale its global operations as its customer base and employee count continue to expand.

Oyster™ Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oyster)

"I'm delighted to welcome Ellen and Mark to Oyster," said Tony Jamous, CEO and Founder at Oyster. "Ellen's expertise in operations, product, compliance, and risk management will help us deliver excellent service to our customers as we grow, while Mark's experience in leading remote teams will be invaluable as we seek to build a best-in-class distributed organization and culture that can act as an example for others to follow. They both share a passion for our mission of creating a world of equal opportunities, and I can't wait to work with them as we help more companies and people access the benefits of distributed work."

Silver joins Oyster after 10 years at Facebook, where she was VP of Trust and Safety Operations and oversaw operational services in support of the growth of the company's global user base to over 2.8 billion people. In her role as President, she will be responsible for integrating and scaling Oyster's Product, Engineering, Operations, and Legal functions, driving strategic planning, and coordinating key parts of the company's social mission.

"I'm very pleased to be joining Oyster at such an exciting time for both the business and the world of work," said Silver. "The company's mission of creating a more equal world by increasing employment opportunities for underrepresented groups resonates with me deeply, and I'm looking forward to helping it continue to deliver an exceptional experience to customers and team members all over the world. The era of distributed work is here, and I'm delighted to be working with a company that's shaping it."

Like Silver, Mark Frein brings vast operational experience to Oyster, having served as Chief People Officer at Return Path, InVision, and Lambda School. As Oyster's first Chief People Officer, he will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's organizational structure, recruitment strategy, and culture as it seeks to deliver an exceptional employee experience to every member of its fully distributed team.

2021 has been a breakout year for Oyster, which was founded in early 2020 as the worldwide shift to distributed and hybrid work began to accelerate rapidly. The company raised a series A round of $20M in February and a Series B round of $50M in June, and last month launched Oyster for Impact —a program designed to help mission-driven companies build thriving distributed teams.

About Oyster

Oyster® is on a mission to create a more equal world by making it possible for companies everywhere to hire people anywhere. The company's distributed HR platform allows companies to deliver locally compliant payroll and benefits, as well as a smooth onboarding experience to full-time employees and contractors regardless of their location. The company was founded in January 2020 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, and Oyster is itself a fully distributed company with employees all over the world. It raised a series A round of $20M in February 2021, which was followed in June by a series B round of $50M.

Learn more at www.oysterhr.com .

To learn more about how to build a successful distributed team, visit www.oysterhr.com/library .

To view open roles at Oyster, visit www.oysterhr.com/careers .

PR CONTACT

Eric Gonzalez

VSC for Oyster

OysterHR@vsc.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oyster