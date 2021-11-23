Sklar Kirsh guides Criminal Productions to new home at Vox Media

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys at Sklar Kirsh LLP represented Criminal Productions, the creator of acclaimed podcasts "Criminal," "This is Love," and "Phoebe Reads a Mystery," in its sale to Vox Media in a deal announced Tuesday. Scott R. Ehrlich, head of M&A at Sklar Kirsh, who led the effort along with corporate associates Jennifer L. Cohen and Sheyda Semnani , said the sale to Vox would prove tremendously beneficial for both sides. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"This is a huge win not just for the parties involved, but for lovers of Criminal Productions' narrative-driven podcasts," said Ehrlich. "As we've seen in other transactions in this space, this should allow Phoebe and Lauren to focus more on developing great content, and less time running the business side of things. Count me as an excited listener."

"It was a real pleasure to assist Lauren and Phoebe in this transaction, and we are thankful to them and to Oren Rosenbaum, UTA's Head of Audio and Emerging Platforms, for making us part of the team. This is our second collaboration with UTA, the first being Roman Mars' 99% Invisible and its sale to SiriusXM."

AGM Securities, an affiliate of United Talent Agency, advised Phoebe Judge and Lauren Spohrer/Criminal Productions, while Citrin Cooperman provided accounting and tax expertise. Arent Fox served as outside legal counsel for Vox Media.

