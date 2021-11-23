Triller Acquires Thuzio, Leader in B2B Premium Influencer Events and Experiences; Strategic Acquisition Is Latest Step in Triller's Rapid Growth in Live Event Programming

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI-powered short-video app Triller, via its parent company TrillerNet, today announced it has acquired Thuzio, a leader in business-to-business premium influencer events and experiences. Triller will leverage Thuzio's extensive live event capabilities and deep reach into the worlds of sports, culture and business to create new opportunities in the Triller ecosystem of influencers, fans and brand partners.

Tiki Barber, Co-Founder, ThuzioCourtesy of TrillerNet

Founded in 2012 by former NY Giants great Tiki Barber and entrepreneurs Mark Gerson and Jared Augustine, New York-based Thuzio provides businesses with access to iconic figures in sports, entertainment, culinary and business through interactive events and interviews. Clients engage Thuzio for custom produced events in either live or virtual settings or access existing events produced under the Thuzio Originals banner as a way to inspire their customers and sales teams.

"We are thrilled to bring the innovative Thuzio brand in the Triller family," said Mahi de Silva, CEO of TrillerNet. "Tiki, Jared and Mark have built an extraordinary business that underscores the importance of experiential content and the growing demand among Millennials and Gen-Z for unique and memorable 'experiences.' Their far-reaching access to leaders across sports, culture and business means Thuzio is not only additive as an integrated part of our Triller ecosystem and offerings to brands, but also a business that we are excited to grow on its own."

"Triller is one of the most exciting and ambitious entertainment brands operating today, and Mahi, Ryan and Bobby's bold vision and smart risk-taking were huge factors in our decision to join forces," said Jared Augustine, Thuzio co-founder and CEO. "Triller is the perfect place to continue our triple digit growth, and we are excited at the potential to leverage Triller's influencers and fans to diversify our base and attract a whole new range and category of consumer-facing brands."

Barber, Augustine and Gordon will remain with the company, and Thuzio will continue as an owned and operated business while also helping Triller significantly expand its live event capabilities. Thuzio joins other live event assets owned by TrillerNet including the ground-breaking live music and "artist battle" platform Verzuz, founded and run by music icons Swizz Beatz and Timbaland and boxing and live music performance brand Triller Fight Club, launched in partnership with rap legend Snoop Dogg.

In addition to Verzuz and Triller Fight Club, TrillerNet, under the leadership of CEO and Chairman Mahi de Silva, also owns global sports and entertainment streamer FITE (fite.tv) and leading AI-powered customer engagement platform Amplify.ai. The company also operates TrillerTV, a long-form content streaming platform with more than 65 original shows. Ryan Kavanaugh and Bobby Sarnevesht are co-controlling shareholders of TrillerNet. Bill Meara, an investor in TrillerNet, was instrumental in bringing the parties together.

About TrillerNet

TrillerNet is a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes and overall culture setters reaching more than 350 million users worldwide. The Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps—encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms—and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching millions of additional users. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, the leading customer engagement platform; and FITE, the premier global PPV, AVOD and SVOD streaming site.

Mahi de Silva, CEO, TrillerNetCourtesy of TrillerNet

Jared Augustine, CEO & Co-Founder, ThuzioCourtesy of TrillerNet

Thuzio logo, Courtesy of TrillerNet

(PRNewsfoto/Triller)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Triller