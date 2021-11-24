Cipia Announces IPO on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia , (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that it has raised $22 million as part of the company's initial public offering (IPO). Cipia will trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) under the symbol CPIA.

Cipia Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eyesight Technologies)

The driver monitoring (DMS) industry is defined by strong legislation in Europe which mandates the necessity of DMS solutions in all new vehicles in the coming years. The European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP), an organization at the forefront of safety standards, added a driver monitoring system to its requirements as part of the vehicle safety rating for future vehicles, with the most comprehensive requirements coming into effect in 2025. Following Euro NCAP's lead, the European Parliament passed legislation that mandates the gradual integration of DMS software for new vehicle registration from 2024 until 2026.

Designed for integration in new vehicles, the company's flagship product, Driver Sense, is a driver monitoring system that utilizes AI and computer vision algorithms to monitor important visual cues of the driver in real-time for signs of driver drowsiness, distraction, and other dangerous actions (such as holding a cellphone while driving). Once detected, the DMS enables life-saving alerts and actions.

Cipia holds over 70 patents in computer vision AI. The company's H1 2021 revenue totaled $2.6 million, representing a threefold jump over the same period last year. With the advent of DMS regulations around the globe, requests for solutions to meet the requirements are growing at an accelerated pace and the integration of DMS technology is becoming a necessity.

Cipia partnered with Mobileye to integrate the Driver Sense software on Mobileye's chip. The company estimates that the integrated ADAS and Driver Sense DMS solution provides the market with a more cost-effective offering compared with alternatives in the market, and can assist the company in reaching substantial market share.

Cipia also offers Cipia-FS10, a video telematics and driver monitoring device for fleets. Cipia-FS10 provides real-time life-saving alerts to the driver, as well as tailored alerts and insights to fleet management. The solution enables the fleet to be managed more intelligently and efficiently. Cipia-FS10 was launched at the beginning of 2021 and is now being integrated by customers globally.

"The success of the IPO will significantly strengthen our business and competitive status, enabling Cipia to scale up and meet the growing demand for in-cabin sensing solutions," said David Tolub, CEO of Cipia. "The funding will also enable us to examine strategic acquisitions and promote further collaborations. I would like to thank the company's employees, its customers and, of course, the investors who have joined us in this latest chapter of our journey as well as those who have been with us throughout. I am confident that Cipia has the range of solutions and the technological advantages to maintain a leading position in the global in-cabin sensing market, and we are committed to continuing to grow the company and bring value to investors."

"Cipia's technology for in-cabin monitoring is one of the most advanced in the world," said Professor Eli Talmor, Chairman of the Board at Cipia. "The solution not only meets existing regulatory needs, but is also a cornerstone for passenger experiences and monetization of cabin information, for future autonomous vehicles and mobility services."

About Cipia

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Cipia-FS10 - a driver monitoring and video telematics device for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stands behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology. Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361126/Cipia_Logo.jpg

Contacts

Cipia Media Contact:

Lazer Cohen

lazer@westraycommunications.com

347-753-8256

Cipia Company Contact:

Liat Rostock

Liat.R@cipia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cipia