Buildots' AI computer vision tech will collect, analyse, and leverage data to help build affordable and high-quality housing in new London neighbourhood

Wates Group Enlists Buildots' AI Construction Technology for Park East Project to Ensure Highest Levels of Productivity and Efficiency Buildots' AI computer vision tech will collect, analyse, and leverage data to help build affordable and high-quality housing in new London neighbourhood

TEL AVIV, Israel and LONDON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildots, an innovator in AI construction technology, has been selected by Wates Residential for Orbit's Park East residential project in Erith, London. Wates Residential is part of the Wates Group, one of the UK's largest privately-owned construction, development, and property services companies. The company has recognized Buildots' ability to help them deliver exceptional homes on budget and schedule.

Buildots' AI algorithms automatically validate images captured by hardhat-mounted 360° cameras, detecting gaps between the original design, scheduling, and the construction site's reality. The easy-to-set-up platform acts as a virtual control room for project managers, allowing them to make decisions that dramatically speed up construction and ultimately reduce costs.

Buildots enables Wates Residential to see all facets and details of Park East in a single location, establishing a 'single source of truth' for managers at the construction site. The data ensures essential working documentation such as the Fit-Out Matrix and Key Date Schedules can be trusted by all on-site personnel. The platform also allows the planning community to understand the reality of what is happening and helps the commercial team with handling applications of payment - all without having to visit the site.

The new neighbourhood is part of Orbit's project to transform 1970s high-rise tower blocks, which previously suffered from low demand and poor local reputation, into a modern, thriving community. It builds on the success of Orbit's adjacent Erith Park redevelopment scheme, which won a prestigious London Regeneration Project of the Year Award in 2016 and, once complete, will be a mixed tenure community of 320 high-quality homes.

"Buildots is excited and honored to be working with Wates and Orbit on this impressive London project," says Roy Danon, Buildots CEO and co-founder. "Managing tens of thousands of details can be a complex task in projects like Park East and our platform ensures any issues are dealt with in a timely and cost-effective manner. Buildots provides visual documentation of site activities, fault identification, monitoring of schedules, and even advance notice of expected delays to ensure the highest levels of productivity and efficiency are always maintained."

"The Wates Group prides itself for being on top of new technologies & innovation and working with Buildots is very much in that spirit," says Glen Roberts, Operations Director at Wates Residential. "Buildots provides an incredibly honest and detailed picture of a work site so the work that needs to get done, gets done. And it does this behind-the-scenes, without my needing to walk the site with schedules or spreadsheets. I look forward to working together as this worthwhile project progresses over the coming months."

About Buildots

Buildots is a Tel Aviv and London-based startup leveraging the power of AI and computer vision to modernize the construction management industry. Buildots uses hardhat-mounted cameras to capture imaging of every detail of an ongoing project during regular site walks. The data is then analyzed using AI models to transform random visual data into highly accurate, actionable insights that are correlated with the project's designs and schedule.

About Wates Residential

Wates Residential, part of the Wates Group, is one of the UK's leading developers. The business operates across London and the South, working with public sector partners to build more and better homes. This is driven by a shared vision that everyone deserves a great place to live.

Wates Residential applies a special type of regeneration, focused on adding social and environmental value that goes beyond building homes. Every development is bespoke to the needs of the local community so, rather than applying generic design or product pattern books, meaningful consultation with local stakeholders is included in the programme to support the development of long-term sustainable communities.

The business also leaves a positive lasting legacy in the communities where it operates through its drive for local procurement, creation of local employment opportunities such as apprenticeships and work placements, school curriculum support and courses for long-term unemployed adults.

www.wates.co.uk/residential

@WatesGroup

About the Wates Group

The Wates Group, established in 1897, is one of the leading privately-owned construction, residential development, and property services businesses in the UK. We employ approximately 3,700 people and work with a wide range of public and private sector customers and partners. Everything we do is guided by our purpose of working together to inspire better ways of creating the places, communities, and businesses of tomorrow. Now in its fourth generation of family ownership, the Wates Group is committed to the long-term sustainability of the built environment and is working to eliminate carbon from its operations by 2025. To fulfil our ambition to be a truly inclusive employer and to reflect the richness of the communities in which it is our privilege to work, we are committed to doubling the proportion of women at all levels of our business, encouraging more people with disabilities to work in our sector and to becoming more ethnically diverse. In 2021, we won the award for Private Sector Leadership at the National Social Value Awards.

Visit us at: wates.co.uk.

About Orbit

Orbit is one of the UK's foremost housing groups creating thriving communities within a growing portfolio of over 45,000 affordable and social rent homes largely throughout the Midlands, East and South of England.

Orbit manages a portfolio of high quality, sustainable homes to over 100,000 customers in differing stages of life, from first timers to enhanced supported living.

For over 50 years we've been a force for positive changes, particularly during the country's continuing housing and residential challenges.

We place our customers at the heart of what we do, continually invest in our communities and creating great places to live, work and play.

We work hard, collaboratively with our partners to answer the varied needs of our society supporting our customers' happiness, health and wellbeing.

Our vision is to lead in building thriving communities, and we believe everyone is entitled to a good quality home that they can afford in a place that they are proud to live.

We're proud to be part of our communities and give back over £5 million each year back to make a positive difference in people's lives.

Our Better Days initiatives [https://betterdays.orbit.org.uk/] support our customers to improve their health, wellbeing and safety by providing advice, support and creating opportunities to connect with other people and simple ways to be active.

Through our Better Orbit programme we work to do business better, to create a better society, building affordable homes and doing business in more socially responsible and sustainable ways while lessening the impact we have on our environment, customers, employees, partners, suppliers, investors and funders.

Employing over 1,200 staff, Orbit has a value-led approach, meaning that our employees are motivated by values of responsibility, innovation and drive.

Orbit's dedication to providing value to its customers and employees has won recognition in the prestigious Sunday Times Top 100 Companies to work for in the not-for-profit sector. This award is based on extensive feedback from employees and a reflection of the dynamic working environment it has worked to achieve.

For the second year running we have been awarded RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) Gold awards for health and safety and customer safety and have achieved BS9997, fire risk management system (FRMS).

Media Contact:

Lazer Cohen

lazer@westraycommunications.com

+1-347-753-8256

View original content:

SOURCE Buildots