Elekta: Interim report, May-October 2021/22

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing need for investments in cancer care and radiotherapy across the globe supported a gradual market recovery during the quarter. Our orders grew with double digits, and despite the continued global supply chain challenges we secured good revenue growth supported by a strong finish of the quarter. Our margins improved sequentially but were still impacted by higher logistics costs.

Gustaf Salford

President and CEO

Second quarter

Gross order intake amounted to SEK 4,045 M (3,627), corresponding to a 12 percent increase in constant currency

Net sales were SEK 3,697 M (3,534), corresponding to a 7 percent growth in constant currency

Gross margin amounted to 38.6 percent (40.9)

EBIT amounted to SEK 533 M (559), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 14.4 percent (15.8)

Earnings per share was SEK 1.00 (0.98) before/after dilution

Cash flow after continuous investments decreased by SEK 379 M to SEK -17 M (362)

First six months

Gross order intake amounted to SEK 8,025 M (8,078), corresponding to a 3 percent growth in constant currency

Net sales were SEK 6,707 M (6,515), corresponding to a 7 percent increase in constant currency

Gross margin amounted to 37.9 (43.2) percent

EBIT amounted to SEK 734 M (893), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.9 percent (13.7)

Earnings per share was SEK 1.33 (1.55) before/after dilution

Cash flow after continuous investments decreased by SEK 749 M to SEK -360 M (389)

Group summary



















Q2



First six months SEK M 2021/22 2020/21 △

2021/22 2020/21 △ Gross order intake 4,045 3,627 12% 3

8,025 8,078 3% 3 Net sales 3,697 3,534 7% 3

6,707 6,515 7% 3 Gross margin 38.6% 40.9% -2.3 ppts

37.9% 43.2% -5.2 ppts EBIT 533 559 -5%

734 893 -18% EBIT margin 14.4% 15.8% -1.3 ppts

10.9% 13.7% -2.7 ppts Cash flow 1 -17 362 -105%

-360 389 -193% Earnings per share,SEK 2 1.00 0.98 2%

1.33 1.55 -14%















1After continuous investments.

2Before/after dilution.

3Based on constant currency.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Adebäck, CFO, Elekta AB (publ)

Tel: +46 70 873 33 21, e-mail: johan.adeback@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Kira Haapanen, IR Manager

Tel: +46 73 719 46 22, e-mail: kira.haapanen@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

This is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on November 25, 2021. (REGMAR)



About Elekta

As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 120 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

