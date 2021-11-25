Panther Protocol Raises 22 Million in Public Sale Creating the Privacy Layer for DeFi and Web3

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panther Protocol, an end-to-end privacy solution that creates privacy for DeFi and Web3 users across public blockchains, has raised over 22 million as part of their Public Sale. With the sale closing in only 90 minutes, this brings the total amount raised to $32 million.

"This raise demonstrates the demand for privacy across the digits economy. Be it privacy applied to Web3 traffic, the metaverse or token-based economies, Panther's vision of interoperable, compliance compatible ecosystems will be realized," says Panther Protocol CEO and co-founder Oliver Gale. "We are grateful for this overwhelming support and welcome the new community members to Panther's mission - enhancing freedom and privacy for DeFi and Web3."

Through the Public Sale, the company is offering the opportunity for wider community engagement and participation in an end-to-end privacy protocol for DeFi and Web3 users.

Panther Protocol co-founder Anish Mohammed comments, "We are at a place in the history of privacy where we are reconciling privacy's dual nature. Panther protocol has managed to allow both privacy and authenticity, by combining zero knowledge proof systems and selective disclosures."

Panther is of great importance to virtually all DeFi users looking to benefit from personal financial data protection and confidential cryptocurrency transactions. Panther is currently building on Ethereum, Polygon, Flare, Songbird, NEAR and Elrond. In addition to developing a robust set of APIs, SDKs and custom integrations, Panther will allow builders to provide privacy features within their apps without needing a highly specialized team of cryptographers and privacy tech engineers to do so. The idea is to create a private-by-default, decentralized ecosystem that unlocks the value that is currently siloed between blockchains.

The DeFi space has seen unprecedented growth with Panther demonstrating over 500M worth of interest. Since the company's founding they have been steadily growing their team of experts, now consisting of over 33 leaders in cybersecurity, cryptography, blockchain engineering, game theory, DeFi, ecosystem development, technology commercialization and marketing with their team set to grow in the coming months.

