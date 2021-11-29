Hummingbird Bioscience Appoints Jan Møller Mikkelsen as Chairman of the Board

HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hummingbird Bioscience Holdings Limited, an innovative clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing precision therapies against hard-to-drug targets in cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the appointment of Jan Møller Mikkelsen as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

"I am delighted to welcome Jan to Hummingbird's Board of Directors as our Chairman. His extensive experience leading and scaling businesses spanning from drug discovery to commercial stage companies is invaluable to Hummingbird Bioscience, as we chart our next stage of growth and pursue our mission of bringing precision medicines to patients," said Piers Ingram, CEO and co-founder of Hummingbird Bioscience.

Mr. Mikkelsen currently serves as President, CEO and Board member of Ascendis Pharma, a pharmaceutical company he founded in 2007. He was previously President and CEO of LifeCycle Pharma, President of the Pharmaceutical Division of Maxygen, Inc., as well as co-founder of ProFound Pharma where he also served as co-CEO. Prior to that, Mr. Mikkelsen held various positions at Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company, including Vice President of Protein Discovery.

"I am pleased to join Hummingbird's Board as Chairman at this pivotal time as the Company's promising lead assets progress into clinical development. I look forward to working with Piers, the Hummingbird senior management team and the Board to maximize the therapeutic impact of the programs generated by the Company's Rational Antibody Discovery platform, and to achieve our ambitions to generate breakthrough therapies against hard targets," said Mr. Mikkelsen.

About Hummingbird Bioscience

Hummingbird Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a proprietary Rational Antibody Discovery (RAD) platform, developing a broad pipeline of novel, precision therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease.

We are focused on targets with significant biological validation and disease association that have not been drugged, or are inadequately drugged to date, which we refer to as "hard targets". Our RAD platform uses data-driven computational and systems biology with the goal of selecting promising protein targets that are associated with dysregulated biology and clinical disease, enabling us to develop antibodies that bind to specific epitopes and have the potential to be advantageous against these targets. We believe our platform has the potential to unlock novel mechanisms of action, making previously undruggable protein targets druggable, offering a significant potential opportunity to benefit patients.

