May Tan Appointed to Manulife's Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife today announced that May Tan has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2021.

Ms. Tan is a senior financial services executive who has held a number of senior roles at Standard Chartered Bank, including the position of Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong). She has over 30 years of deep financial experience in corporate finance, banking, and capital markets in Asia. She holds the Fellow Chartered Accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Certified Public Accountant (Fellow) designation from the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and received a B.A. in Economics and Accounting from the University of Sheffield.

"May's extensive leadership experience in financial services and her deep knowledge of the industry in Asia will be extremely valuable in supporting the effective oversight of Manulife's strategy and operations, including our growth ambitions in Asia" said John Cassaday, Chair of the Board of Directors, Manulife. "We are delighted to welcome her to our Board".

Ms. Tan joins the Manulife Board's Management Resources & Compensation Committee and Risk Committee.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.6 billion in payments to our customers.

Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

