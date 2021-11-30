Cansortium Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Q3 Revenue up 9% YoY to $15.6 Million; Adjusted EBITDA up 34% to $4.9 million
Management to Host Conference Call Today at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time
MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, all results are presented in U.S. dollars.
"We executed on several key initiatives during the quarter, including the opening of a new dispensary in Pennsylvania and two new dispensaries in Florida, bringing our total retail footprint to 29 stores," said CEO Robert Beasley. "We also received approval from the Florida Department of Health to commence operation in several new bays at our recently expanded Sweetwater facility. In fact, products from Sweetwater hit the shelves in November as planned and early customer feedback has been excellent.
"During the quarter, there was a well-publicized merger between two MSOs in Florida that created a product liquidation event, which disrupted pricing in the market. We nevertheless stood our ground on pricing, which impacted sales but enabled us to hold margins relatively well and still increase adjusted EBTIDA by 34% to $4.9 million. Due to these lower sales, we are revising our 2021 revenue guidance to $63-$66 million, however we are holding our adjusted EBITDA guidance and expect to come in at the low end of our previously disclosed range of $18-$26 million."
Beasley continued: "Pricing volatility in Florida has improved since the peak disruption in September, and as we enter the final month of the year, we continue to expect exiting 2021 at a strong run rate with full production from our increased capacity hitting shelves in February 2022. We have already seen increased yields due to environmental control enhancements across multiple facilities, and we are excited to dramatically improve our competitive positioning with greater inventory and a wider range of products to sell across our Florida retail footprint in 2022."
Q3 2021 Financial Highlights (vs. Q3 2020)
- Revenue increased 9% to $15.6 million compared to $14.3 million.
- Florida revenue increased 4.3% to $13.1 million compared to $12.6 million.
- Adjusted gross profit1 increased to $9.8 million or 62.7% of revenue, compared to $9.5 million or 66.6% of revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 34% to $4.9 million or 31.4% of revenue, compared to $3.6 million or 25.5% of revenue.
Recent Operational Highlights
- In August, the Company opened its 2nd store in Pennsylvania in Mechanicsburg.
- In September, the Company opened its 27th store in Florida in Fruitland Park, which is the city's first medical marijuana dispensary.
- Received approval from the Florida Department of Health to commence operations at several new bays at its Sweetwater, FL cultivation facility.
- Cansortium appointed a new auditor, Baker Tilly US, LLP, in preparation for reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP in 2022.
2021 Outlook
The Company is revising its 2021 outlook for revenue and now expects it to range between $63-$66 million. The Company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA to range between $18-$26 million and anticipates achieving the lower end of the range. This compares to approximately $52 million of revenue and $10 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2020.
The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, along with the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.getfluent.com.
______________________________
1 Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results and operational highlights.
Link: Cansortium Q3 2021 Earnings Call
The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.getfluent.com/.
About Cansortium Inc.
Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF." For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events.
Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
For further information: www.getfluent.com
Company Contact
Robert Beasley, CEO
(305) 900-6266
www.getfluent.com
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(949) 200-4603
investors@cansortium.com
Media Contact
Julie Dietel
Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency
julie@mygrasslands.com
(978) 502-7705
CANSORTIUM INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(USD '000)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,808
$
3,392
Accounts receivable
301
148
Inventory, net
9,975
5,006
Biological assets
3,108
1,914
Prepaid income taxes
628
-
Note receivable
3,986
3,859
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,657
1,365
Total current assets
33,463
15,684
Investment held for sale
200
200
Property and equipment, net
30,369
19,517
Intangible assets, net
96,205
97,035
Right-of-use assets
19,290
19,094
Deposit
2,727
1,050
Goodwill
1,526
1,526
Other assets
528
425
Total assets
$
184,308
$
154,531
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
4,685
4,808
Accrued liabilities
7,092
7,614
Income taxes payable
-
8,925
Derivative liabilities
-
7,412
Current portion of notes payable
620
38,583
Lease obligations
2,375
1,894
Total current liabilities
14,772
69,236
-
Notes payable
54,693
13,182
Lease obligations, net of current portion
21,157
20,811
Deferred income taxes
21,547
23,471
Total liabilities
112,169
126,700
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
193,020
137,835
Share-based compensation reserve
6,164
4,675
Equity conversion feature
4,933
11,044
Warrants
29,797
13,265
Accumulated deficit
(161,363)
(138,609)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(412)
(379)
Total shareholders' equity
72,139
27,831
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
184,308
$
154,531
CANSORTIUM INC.
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(USD '000)
For the three months
For the nine months
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue, net of discounts
$
15,568
$
14,313
$
47,153
$
37,718
Cost of goods sold
5,805
4,784
$
16,956
13,011
Gross profit before fair value adjustments
9,763
9,529
30,197
24,707
Realized fair value of increments on inventory sold
(5,113)
(6,051)
(14,433)
(18,566)
Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets
6,113
4,263
11,768
23,945
Gross profit
10,763
7,741
27,532
30,086
Expenses
General and administrative
2,084
2,861
8,241
9,064
Share-based compensation
731
1,689
4,248
4,938
Sales and marketing
4,033
3,561
11,094
10,162
Depreciation and amortization
1,649
1,561
4,727
4,635
Total expenses
8,497
9,672
28,310
28,799
Income (Loss) from operations
2,266
(1,931)
(778)
1,287
Other expense (income)
Interest expense, net
3,383
3,892
11,233
11,448
Change in fair market value of derivative liability
-
673
(1,551)
1,680
(Gain)/Loss on debt settlement
(10,794)
-
(42)
-
Private placement issuance expense
890
-
7,530
-
Equity loss on investment in associate
-
166
-
381
Loss on debt restructuring
-
-
-
8,065
(Gain)/Loss on disposal of assets
(20)
710
30
656
Other (income) expense
7
1
(124)
7
Total other expense (income)
(6,534)
5,442
17,076
22,237
Income (Loss) before income taxes
8,800
(7,373)
(17,854)
(20,950)
Income taxes
1,437
1,281
4,868
7,422
Net income (loss)
7,363
(8,654)
(22,722)
(28,372)
(Gain)/Loss from discontinued operations
2
236
33
(106)
Net income (loss) after discontinued operations
$
7,361
$
(8,890)
$
(22,755)
$
(28,266)
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign exchange translation gain (loss)
(22)
4
(33)
188
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
7,339
$
(8,886)
$
(22,788)
$
(28,078)
Net loss per share
Basic
$
0.03
$
(0.04)
$
(0.10)
$
(0.14)
Diluted
$
0.02
$
(0.04)
$
(0.10)
$
(0.14)
CANSORTIUM INC.
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(USD '000)
For the nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(22,755)
$
(28,266)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
(11,768)
(23,945)
Realized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
14,433
18,566
Share-based compensation
3,883
4,938
Depreciation and amortization
7,529
6,146
Discontinued operations
33
(106)
Accretion of convertible debentures
3,457
5,974
Interest on lease liabilities
1,911
3,324
Change in fair market value of derivative
(1,551)
1,680
Loss on investment in associate
-
381
Loss on debt restructuring
-
8,065
(Gain)/Loss on disposal of assets
30
656
Deferred tax expense
(852)
1,700
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(153)
79
Inventory
(4,969)
(2,930)
Biological assets
(3,859)
3,096
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,632
(492)
Right-of-use assets
(2,395)
(1,439)
Right-of-use liabilties
2,378
-
Other assets
(105)
(99)
Accounts payable
(123)
(309)
Accrued liabilities
(396)
2,205
Income taxes
(9,553)
4,909
Other liabilities
-
(411)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(23,193)
3,723
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(15,210)
(3,136)
Purchase of intangile assets
(318)
-
Payment of notes receivable
1,477
350
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
29
-
Notes receivable
(1,802)
(1,375)
Proceeds from sale of subsidiary
-
600
Net cash used in investing activities
(15,824)
(3,561)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants
23,730
4,351
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of loan issuance costs
63,086
62
Payment of lease obligations
(3,342)
(3,207)
Exercise of warrants
1,365
-
Principal repayments of notes payable
(35,373)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
49,466
1,206
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
(33)
188
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
10,416
1,556
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
3,392
2,516
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
13,808
$
4,072
CANSORTIUM INC.
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(USD '000)
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Variance
Net income (loss)
$
7,361
$
(8,890)
$
16,251
Interest expense
3,383
3,892
(509)
Income taxes
1,437
1,281
156
Depreciation and amortization
2,844
2,100
744
EBITDA
$
15,025
$
(1,617)
$
16,642
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Variance
EBITDA
$
15,025
$
(1,617)
$
16,642
Change in fair value of biological assets
(1,000)
1,788
(2,788)
Change in fair market value of derivative
-
673
(673)
Loss on debt settlement
(10,794)
-
(10,794)
Private placement issuance expense
890
-
890
Share-based compensation
731
1,689
(958)
Discontinued operations
2
236
(234)
(Gain)/Loss on disposal of assets
(20)
$
710
(730)
Other non-recurring expense/(income)
52
166
(114)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,886
$
3,645
$
1,241
View original content to download multimedia:
