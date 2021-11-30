Guidehouse Announces Dr. Rod Fontecilla to Lead as Chief Innovation Officer

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, has named Dr. Rod Fontecilla Chief Innovation Officer (CINO). As part of Guidehouse's Growth organization, he will oversee the strategic innovation framework and drive innovation initiatives for the business.

Fontecilla transitioned as part of the recent acquisition of Dovel Technologies. He previously served as Dovel's Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Data Scientist, where he led all aspects of technology development in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics, including software engineering, application modernization, and cloud computing. He also drove the company's robust innovation program, assessed emerging technologies used to solve customer mission challenges, and created Dovel's Innovation and Technology Group (ITG).

In this new role at Guidehouse, Fontecilla will combine his experience and successes from the Dovel organization with Guidehouse's existing innovation programming to lead the expansion of its Innovation Agenda to new areas that align with the firm's vision and its clients' mission.

"I'm confident that his background, expertise, and passion for innovation will both push Guidehouse to be more innovative and have an immediate impact to our overall business," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse.

In addition to Rod's Chief Innovation Officer role at Guidehouse, he is currently an adjunct professor at American University, Kogod School of Business, teaching predictive analytics in the MBA program. He brings nearly 30 years of professional experience in implementing large and complex mission-critical IT solutions for both the federal government and commercial sector to the platform.

"I am thrilled to lead Guidehouse's next chapter of innovation to support the delivery of advanced solutions that outwit its clients' complex challenges in the public and private sector," said Dr. Rod Fontecilla, Chief Innovation Officer of Guidehouse. "I look forward to working with our segment leaders across the organization on emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to accelerate modernization efforts."

