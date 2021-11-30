Kaplan Marino Named to 2022 U.S. News Best Lawyers "Best Law Firm" List

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White collar criminal defense firm Kaplan Marino announced today that it has been included on the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. The list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®. This is the firm's second, consecutive year on the list.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by Best Lawyers, especially as this recognition is based on feedback from clients and peers," said Founding Partner Nina Marino. "This distinction is a testament to the diligence and hard work of all of the attorneys and the support team at Kaplan Marino."

Law firms included in the 2022 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, according to the publication. The 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.

The 2022 rankings incorporate more than 8.2 million evaluations of more than 115,000 individual leading lawyers from more than 22,000 firms. The 2022 "Best Law Firms" rankings can be seen in their entirety by visiting bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

Kaplan Marino The attorneys of Kaplan Marino are known in California and globally as leaders in the field of criminal defense. By providing creative solutions and drawing on our decades of experience, we give clients the high-quality representation they deserve. For more information, please visit https://kaplanmarino.com/.

