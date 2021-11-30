MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference and the UBS Global TMT Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that it will present virtually at two upcoming conferences: the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference and the UBS Global TMT Conference.

MongoDB

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon , and Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga , will present at the Barclays Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 9:45 AM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

Mr. Gordon and Mr. Tanjga will present at the UBS Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 29,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 200 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau

ICR for MongoDB

646-277-1251

ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations

Matt Trocchio

MongoDB

communications@mongodb.com

