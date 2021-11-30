Sezzle Brings Shoppers 'Home 4 the Holidays'

Sezzle's next mission in its holiday campaign aims to bring shoppers home this holiday season--giving away over 1400 prizes including a 2022 Bambi Airstream trailer, free rent for a year, travel vouchers, and more!

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL ) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , the only B Corp in Buy Now, Pay Later, is kicking off the next installment of its holiday giving campaign between 11/30/2021 and 1/9/22. Whether you're traveling to see family and friends, celebrating from afar, or staying right where you are –– Sezzle is bringing you "Home 4 The Holidays". When you make ANY Sezzle purchase with any of Sezzle's 44K+ merchants, you'll be automatically entered for a chance to win a 2022 Bambi Airstream , free rent for a year, travel vouchers, and so much more to help make this season merry and bright.

(PRNewsfoto/Sezzle)

Sezzle's Buy Now, Pay Later option gives shoppers the ability to budget and purchase responsibly with four easy, interest-free payments. This holiday season, Sezzle, in partnership with merchant partners, is giving away over 1,400 prizes to participating shoppers––bringing a holiday cheer back into a year of ups and downs. Full campaign details are available here.

"This campaign is a rewarding way for Sezzle to thank our users and retail partners, and presents us with a fantastic opportunity to introduce Sezzle to new shoppers," remarked Sezzle Chief Revenue Officer, Veronica Katz. "As a B Corp, ethical initiatives are a pillar of Sezzle's mission, and this year we want to get down to the basics. Through rent gifting, charitable donations, and thousands of prizes––we want to ease the financial burden that holidays can often bring."

As we make our way home this season, no matter where home may be––the importance of family, friends, and holiday cheer is something our team at Sezzle is especially grateful for, especially amid the chaos of these past couple years. It is our team's wish that we can share this holiday cheer, love, and a sense of family through providing our shoppers with a safe, responsible way to shop this holiday season, while giving away thousands of fun prizes along the way.

At Sezzle, home is where our merchant partners and shoppers feel supported. That's why this season, our main goal is to bridge users with our interest-free solution and take the stress out of shopping. So whether you're flying across the country, heading to the neighbors, or just curling up at home, Sezzle is with you––giving you the best opportunity to spread holiday joy without the stress of interest and debt.

From our team to yours, Happy Holidays!

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 44,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

