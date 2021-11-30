Sunday Night: FRC Gathered National Pro-Life Leaders for Dobbs Prayer Event in Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-life leaders from across denominational, political, and ethnic lines came together Sunday, November 28, for a national prayer gathering hosted by Family Research Council. Pray Together for Life took place at New Horizon Church in Jackson, Mississippi, home of the pro-life law at issue in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, three days before the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the case. For decades, pro-life Americans have prayed and worked to see the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy. The forthcoming decision in the Dobbs case could be the one that sends Roe to the dustbin of history.

Family Research Council logo (PRNewsFoto/Family Research Council)

During Sunday's event, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said:

"Forty-nine years ago, on January 22, 1973, the United States Supreme Court struck down a Texas law that upheld the sanctity of human life, essentially legalizing abortion all across the nation through all nine months of pregnancy. And that happened for our entire country. Over the last half-a-century, the result of the Court's decision has been the death of over 60 million babies. But that's not all. Abortion on demand has left our society believing that a child's life is a choice to be made rather than a gift created in the image of God to be cherished and embraced. The indifference and the callous view of the unborn has contributed to the devaluing of all human life, as the streets of America so tragically attest.

"We gathered from coast to coast, border to border, to pray together for life – to pray for godly wisdom for the United States Supreme Court, which will hear the oral arguments this Wednesday, December 1, in a case originating right here in Jackson, Mississippi. It is Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization – which, by the way, I have to say it's not a health organization; it's an abortion business.

"We're here to pray for our country to embrace life once again, to pray for the church to lead the way by example. You know, the early church, in Acts Chapter 2, we read that they were gathered in one place with one mind with one purpose. We're gathered here in Jackson and across America with one mind, and that is to pray that God would restore an understanding that He alone is the Author of life, and we are the beneficiaries if we embrace that truth."

Other speakers included:

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves

Marjorie Dannenfelser, President, Susan B. Anthony List

Mike Farris, President & CEO, Alliance Defending Freedom

Michele Bachmann, Dean, Regent University School of Government

Troy Miller, CEO, NRB & NRBTV

Bishop Vincent Mathews, Jr., Tabernacle Church of God in Christ (Southaven, Miss.)

Bishop Joseph Kopacz, Catholic Diocese of Jackson, Miss.

Jack Hibbs, Senior Pastor, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills (Chino Hills, Calif.)

Carter Conlon, General Overseer, Times Square Church (New York, N.Y.)

Monica Sparks, President, Democrats For Life of America

Adrienne Pena-Garza, Hidalgo County GOP Chairwoman (Texas)

Tina Whittington, Executive Vice President, Students for Life

Dr. Deborah Honeycutt, Chairman, Human Coalition Action

Alveda King, Pro-Life Advocate & Evangelist

Dr. James Bush III, Florida State Representative

Josiah Presley, Abortion Survivor

Mayra Rodriguez, Pro-Life Advocate & Former Planned Parenthood employee

Flip and Bailey Benham, Pro-Life Advocates

Mary Szoch, Director of the Center for Human Dignity, Family Research Council

Dean Nelson, Chairman, Frederick Douglass Foundation

To watch the entire event, visit: https://praytogetherforlife.com/.

A full transcript of the event may be found at: frc.org/praytogether.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Family Research Council