Comarch to Host Expert Roundtable on Customer Segmentation

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, a global software house delivering customer engagement and marketing solutions, will be holding an exclusive event with guest speaker Forrester on December 7, 2021 at 9:30am ET on the importance of audience segmentation and how today's companies can use AI to identify patterns in loyalty program member behavior, divide clients into groups based on personal interests and preferences, and ultimately – build stronger customer relationships

Consumers want meaning – they want to receive content that corresponds with their needs, hopes, and dreams, they want their individual voices to be heard, and most importantly, they want to be recognized for their past interactions with a brand. But how can you show your customers your appreciation when there are hundreds (if not thousands or millions) of them?

On December 7, guest speaker Mary Pilecki from Forrester alongside Alexandra Sliwinski and Bartosz Demczuk from Comarch and Nedbank's Dharmesh Bhana will try to answer this question and explain how one can use segmentation in the context of loyalty programs for building long-lasting, meaningful relationships with all their customers.

Our guests will also reveal the role of Artificial Intelligence and how it can help you introduce tribal segmentation, as well as:

the state of the customer loyalty market in 2021 Their views on

Ideas and concepts for AI-driven tribal segmentation in loyalty programs

Their thoughts on using AI and modern loyalty platforms for understanding and shaping consumer behavior

About Comarch

Founded in 1993, Comarch has over 25 years of experience in designing, implementing, and integrating IT solutions for enterprises in a variety of industries : airlines, travel companies, telecoms, financial institutions, as well as retail and consumer goods companies. Comarch's Loyalty & Marketing portfolio is an advanced set of solutions dedicated to marketing processes and activities, building loyalty, and maximizing engagement. Aside from best-in-class technology and product sets, Comarch also offers a full suite of managed services to guide customers throughout the entire loyalty program lifecycle. With thousands of successfully completed projects, 20 data center locations, and more than 6,500 employees in over 90 offices around the world, Comarch has the support and infrastructure necessary for high-volume rollouts.

