East Valley Medical College Becomes Sumner College Today

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It has just been announced that today East Valley Medical College is officially becoming Sumner College. This brings an important, new opportunity to Arizona's healthcare professionals of tomorrow! Sumner College, a private college with two campuses located in Portland, Oregon has been dedicated to its' philosophy of "Education with Integrity" for more than 47 years. Joanna Russell, President of Sumner College says, "this expansion brings their uncompromising commitment to providing high quality, career focused education to aspiring medical professionals in Phoenix, and surrounding areas."

Sumner College is known for providing educational excellence for students who are committed to achieving their professional career goals and who desire to help make a difference in their communities. Sumner College graduates are highly sought after in the medical field because of their high standards for comprehensive medical career training, as well as their students' commitment to high performance standards in the workplace upon graduation.

Sumner College's Medical Assisting program is nationally accredited by ABHES (Accrediting Bureau of Health Education and their Phlebotomy Technician and Nursing Assistant Program is accredited by ACCET (Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training). Their classes will include career focused training to be a Phlebotomy Technician, a Medical Assistant or Certified Nursing Assistant. With Sumner's model of small class sizes of 15 students or less, they're able to provide an enhanced personal experience for their students. Affordable tuition, and financial aid will be available to help their students looking to achieve their career goals. Sumner College's classes are designed to jump start careers in the medical field which makes it an excellent choice for those who are ready to take their education to the next level quickly. Their students can achieve more than just landing a job, they can immediately begin real careers they can feel great about, helping people in their community.

Sumner College has a history of helping students achieve their dreams and preparing them for success in the healthcare industry. For more information about Sumner College visit www.SumnerCollege.edu

Contact: Debby Mager Telephone: 503.577.8943 Email: dmager@sumnercollege.edu Website: sumnercollege.edu

