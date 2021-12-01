HGTV Opens The Doors To The HGTV Dream Home 2022 In Warren, Vermont

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Discovery, Inc. family of brands, today unveiled the newly built, fully furnished HGTV® Dream Home 2022 in Warren, VT. The winner of the home will receive the brand new, fully furnished home, including all of the furnishings, an All-New 2022 Grand Wagoneer and $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage®, a prize package valued at over $2.4 Million.

Warren, VT is an idyllic mountain town in the heart of the Mad River Valley known for its stunning views and seasonal outdoor activities with gorgeous mountains, lush forests and thousands of miles of hiking. Famous for being part of the Northeast's largest skiing areas, Warren is a four-season skier's paradise, located right next to Sugarbush Resort, a cozy ski resort a short drive away from the house. The home was designed by Dylan Eastman, constructed by builder Big Country Built with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

"This year's HGTV Dream Home provides all lovers of the outdoors with a year-round oasis to enjoy during any season," said Flynn. "With nods to the Vermont lifestyle throughout the design, this year's home truly celebrates the beauty of the state and invites viewers into all that Vermont has to offer."

"With over 25 years of HGTV Dream Homes and more than a billion sweepstakes entries, our home giveaway is a well established annual event that viewers love," said Jane Latman, President, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. "Fans around the country will enjoy the scenic backdrop of this spectacular new home that showcases Vermont's natural beauty through a unique build and design."

The official entry period for the HGTV Dream Home is 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 28 through 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022 Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome , where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Dream Home 2022 on Saturday, January 1 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV as well as stream it on discovery+ beginning Sunday, January 2.

This luxurious, modern mountain cabin is two-stories and sits at approximately 3,090 square feet with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. The nature-inspired and modern design takes cues from the surrounding Vermont forest with earthy greens and rustic oranges. The first floor has an expansive open floor plan with a large kitchen complete with new, state-of-the-art appliances and a full dining area. From the dining room, there is a cozy living room complete with a two-sided fireplace that is connected to the three-season porch. The home has excellent outdoor features, including a screened porch, a heated pool with an integrated hot tub, two seating areas with fire pits and an outdoor grill area and dining room. The upper level has more of an industrial feel with a loft that features an architectural wall application and a full-size murphy bed. Down the hall from the loft is the main suite, which has a classic cabin style with a modern twist. The home also features a full guest bedroom suite perfect for short or long term guests with a kitchenette and full bathroom.

Sponsors of the HGTV Dream Home 2022 include Belgard®, Cabinets To Go, Delta Faucet, Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO), LL Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators, Rocket Mortgage®, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, Trex Company, LLC, VELUX® No Leak Skylights, WAGONEER and Wayfair.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., including territories, possessions, and commonwealths, age 21 or older at Promotion start date. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Giveaway starts at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 28 and ends at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 17, 2022. For full Official Rules and to enter, visit https://www.hgtv.com/sweepstakes/hgtv-dream-home/sweepstakes or https://www.foodnetwork.com/sponsored/sweepstakes/hgtv-dream-home-sweepstake s . Sponsored by Discovery Communications, LLC

