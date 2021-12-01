Hubble Announces Rachael Durkin as Vice President, Marketing & Strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Path, Inc., the parent company which owns Hubble Contacts and ContactsCart, today named Rachael Durkin as Vice President of Marketing and Strategy. In this role, Durkin will oversee Hubble's continued expansion into new verticals within the vision industry, which began with the hire of veteran internet commerce executive Steve Druckman as CEO earlier this year.

Most recently, Durkin served as General Manager of Allswell, Walmart's first omni-DTC brand with a hero product of mattresses, efficiently scaling the business to be a competitive and profitable market leader. As GM, she oversaw finance, design and product development, brand and performance marketing, creative, partnerships, merchandising and planning, website development, production, operations, supply chain, and customer service.

"As we continue to expand and grow the Vision Path portfolio beyond our online platforms for Hubble daily disposable contacts and other brands of contact lenses, Rachael will be a key part of our success," said Steve Druckman, Hubble's CEO. "She is one of the most accomplished online marketing executives in the industry and we are thrilled to have her join us as we move into prescription eyeglasses and other vision care products."

"Working for Hubble is exactly the kind of opportunity I was looking for as the next stage of my career," said Durkin. "Moving from Walmart to a disruptive online player like Hubble presents a challenging new opportunity where I can leverage my knowledge and experience to help drive Hubble's continued growth and take it to the next level."

Through its online platforms, Hubble sells contact lenses and eyeglasses under the Hubble brand. Hubble's branded contact lenses are manufactured by St. Shine, one of the largest global manufacturers of contact lenses. A companion site, ContactsCart, offers other commercial brands of contact lenses at prices that are among the lowest in the industry.

Hubble Contacts and ContactsCart are wholly owned by Vision Path, Inc. a Delaware corporation headquartered in New York. Founded by Benjamin Cogan and Jesse Horwitz in 2016, Hubble sells its own brand of contact lenses through www.hubblecontacts.com, and other major contact lens brands through www.contactscart.com – in each case to consumers with existing contact lens prescriptions.

