Public Allies Receives $10M From MacKenzie Scott And Dan Jewett Scott and Jewett join lead funder Citi Foundation as well as Ballmer Group, JPMorgan Chase, The Starbucks Foundation, and others in supporting Public Allies's new Racial Equity Fundraising Campaign

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Allies, a national nonprofit whose mission is to create a just and equitable society and the diverse leadership to sustain it, is honored to announce the launch of its Racial Equity Fundraising Campaign. The campaign has an ambitious goal of raising $75M over the next three years. Public Allies has already raised over $16M from partners including a transformational $10M investment from MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett, the largest gift in Public Allies's history, and a lead investment from Citi Foundation.

A transformational $10M investment from MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett is the largest gift in Public Allies's history.

Public Allies has been a pioneer in developing diverse, equity-focused change makers for more than three decades. The goal for this campaign is to utilize Public Allies's deep knowledge and experience in racial equity work to catalyze strategic social change. The campaign revolves around four primary pillars of work:

Developing a deep, robust pipeline of proximate leaders across the country; Catalyzing systems change through the activation of a community-centered, equity-focused network of alumni and nonprofit partners; Building an authentic and purposeful diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racist mindset across industries; A commitment to long-term sustainability and community impact.

"Over the next decade, the policies and systems we create and perpetuate will disproportionately shape the next century," says Jaime Ernesto Uzeta, CEO of Public Allies. "We must act quickly and decisively now to help our country emerge from this transformation without the structural racism that pervades virtually every aspect of America today and continues to hinder democracy and the economic growth and stability of our nation."

Racial Equity Fundraising Campaign Supporters to Date:

Ballmer Group

Citi Foundation

Fondation CHANEL

JPMorgan Chase Foundation

MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett

The Starbucks Foundation

United Airlines

William C. Graustein

Public Allies's mission is rooted in a commitment to the most vulnerable populations and to a redesign of the systems that fail to serve them. As a well-established leader actively advancing racial equity in America, Public Allies's approach is unique for its attention to both individuals and institutions. They continue to launch 700 Allies annually into the social change sector through their signature AmeriCorps apprenticeship program. Their alumni now hold roles ranging from elected officials to heads of foundations and organizations.

Public Allies leaders represent the communities that sit at the center of today's economic, health, and justice crises: 80% of Allies identify as BIPOC; 70% serve in the communities from which they hail; 60% identify as women; 40% are non-degreed, 25% identify as LGBTQ+. They reflect three decades of systems redesigners, policy shapers, builders of inclusive cultures, and transformers of communities—ones that accept, value, and view the differences we all bring to the table as strengths.

"An equitable future requires a fundamental rethinking of leadership," says Jenise Terrell, Vice President of Programs, Public Allies. "This is the moment when leaders who understand how to build and wield collective power in service to the public good are most needed. Our Racial Equity Campaign will allow us to capitalize on our deep experience and powerful network of over 8,000 proximate leaders and creative problem solvers that will impact our country for generations to come."

About Public Allies

Public Allies is a 501c3 national nonprofit committed to advancing social justice and racial equity by engaging and activating the leadership of all people. Our mission is to create a just and equitable society and the diverse leadership to sustain it. Since 1992, we have helped thousands of underrepresented leaders serve our country, get on successful pathways to higher education and careers, and bring communities together to work for the common good. We operate our signature AmeriCorps program in 25 communities nationwide.

