Tecnotree Launches New Research and Development Center in Argentina, Expanding its Footprints in Latin America

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecnotree announced the opening of its new research and development (R&D) & operations center in Cordoba, Argentina, to further the development of Tecnotree Digital Business Support Systems (BSS) solutions in Latin America. As a leading global digital BSS provider, Tecnotree is expanding its Latin America operations and this launch is an important step towards building key business locations across the globe.

The company has seen an immense growth trajectory in the past decade with the third quarter of 2021 showing the highest revenue in the last 5 years and the highest order book in 9 years. With increased investment in infrastructure and the acquisition of talent, the opening represents an important step towards adapting to the local market with more focus on localised research and development. With a presence in 11 locations and engagement with 13 CSP operations, Tecnotree is already well established in Latin America. With new center, Tecnotree will deepen its extensive global experience to cater to the local business requirements, project management and support needs for the Latin America service providers.

Armando Martinez, Regional Vice-President of Tecnotree Latam, said, "Moving to the new office in Argentina was a great choice for us and our customers. It represents a strategic expansion of the Tecnotree brand in Latin America and is conducive to the company's future roadmap. This is a strong testament to Tecnotree's commitment to preparing for a successful journey in the region and building business eminence in the market. With the launch of this office, Tecnotree continues to make great strides, establishing a strong foothold in the market."

Tecnotree's new office in Argentina is situated in a business park called `Ciudad Empresaria', a distinguished landmark in Cordoba's commercial development zone. The office is designed keeping in mind the post-pandemic work-life, where functional areas include tech-enabled meeting rooms, modern workspaces for employees, dedicated relaxation space such as the playrooms and lounge area, and the service areas. The design is based on the spectacular and colourful display of the northern lights from Finland, meant to inspire a stimulating work environment and Finnish innovation.

"Leveraging Tecnotree's global network and experience, the new office will further strengthen our service capabilities in Latin America. We have sensed the economic opportunities arising from the region and will contribute to its development. The new office will enable us to create a cohesive network and provide strategic support to our local communications service providers." Armando added.

Contact Tecnotree at marketing@tecnotree.com to know more.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15858/3464222/1504204.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/15858/3464222/8baa3d9012eb2b30_org.png Argentina Office Cision Tile

View original content:

SOURCE Tecnotree