Deborah Mintcheff Named New President of Les Dames d'Escoffier International for 2021-2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Dames d'Escoffier International announced Deborah Mintcheff as its new president at their annual conference in San Antonio, TX on Oct. 15th.

Deborah Mintcheff, New Board President of Les Dames d'Escoffier International

Deborah Mintcheff has been named new Board President of Les Dames d'Escoffier International

Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) is an organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the fields of food, beverage, and hospitality. The organization's 2,400 members in 43 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and France provide leadership, educational opportunities, and philanthropy.

"LDEI members are some of the strongest leaders in the world's food, beverage, and hospitality communities. I am thrilled to be leading this organization, helping to provide meaningful education, mentorship, and philanthropy," said Mintcheff.

Mintcheff steps into the role of president as Judith Hollis Jones transitions into the position of immediate past president. As president, Mintcheff will lead the LDEI board in its mission to support the development of LDEI's chapters and members through strategic guidance, professional education, connectivity, and communication. The board also fosters the career development and growth of its members through programming and philanthropic initiatives.

Prior to her appointment as president, Mintcheff served on the LDEI board as its first vice president, third vice president, secretary, and chapter board liaison for two years. This is her sixth year on the board, which she considers an honor. Mintcheff is a member of LDEI's New York Chapter, where she served as chapter president, parliamentarian, treasurer, and director-at-large. She is also a founding member of The New York Women's Culinary Alliance, where she served as president for five years and spearheaded major fundraisers.

Mintcheff brings decades of experience in the food industry to her new role. In her business, Food Style, Inc., she was a highly respected recipe editor and food stylist who worked for food and women's service magazines in New York, as well as major food companies. Mintcheff also developed her skills to become a cookbook producer, which she did for companies including Weight Watchers. Having accomplished so much in the food world, Mintcheff turned her sights on becoming a calligrapher. In her business, The Artful Pen, she works on events and other hospitality functions with clients from around the country. She is known for her creativity, attention to detail, ability to always meet deadlines, and to serve her clients' needs. She graduated from Brooklyn College with a Bachelor's degree in Education and from New York University with a Master's degree in Education.

Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the fields of food, beverage and hospitality. The organization's 2,400 members in 43 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and France provide leadership, educational opportunities and philanthropy. LDEI chapters raised and donated more than $525,000 to community non-profits and philanthropic organizations in 2021. For more information, visit www.ldei.org and follow on Instagram and Twitter @lesdamesintl and Facebook Les Dames d'Escoffier Int'l.

The Les Dames d'Escoffier International Woman of Purpose Award honors outstanding members who are making an impact on their communities through the realms of sustainability, food justice and public health. (PRNewsfoto/Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI))

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI)