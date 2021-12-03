BMO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

BMO's 2021 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) are available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations and at www.sedar.com .
- Net income of $2,159 million, an increase of 36%; adjusted net income1 of $2,226 million, an increase of 38%
- Reported earnings per share (EPS)2 of $3.23, an increase of 36%; adjusted EPS1,2 of $3.33, an increase of 38%
- Recovery of the provision for credit losses of $126 million, compared with a provision for credit losses of $432 million
- Return on equity (ROE) of 16.0%, an increase from 12.4%; adjusted ROE1 of 16.5%, an increase from 12.6%
- Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio3 of 13.7%, an increase from 11.9%
- Dividend of $1.33, an increase of $0.27 or 25%
- Net income of $7,754 million, an increase of 52%; adjusted net income1 of $8,651 million, an increase of 66%
- Reported EPS2 of $11.58, an increase of 53%; adjusted EPS1,2 of $12.96, an increase of 68%
- Provision for credit losses of $20 million, compared with $2,953 million
- ROE of 14.9%, an increase from 10.1%; adjusted ROE1 of 16.7%, an increase from 10.3%
TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - For the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2021, BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) recorded net income of $2,159 million or $3.23 per share on a reported basis, and net income of $2,226 million or $3.33 per share on an adjusted basis.
"Looking ahead to 2022, we will continue to position BMO for growth with the ensuing economic recovery. We are making targeted investments in technology and talent to drive enhanced customer experiences and deliver market-leading advice to help them make real financial progress. Today we announced a 25% dividend increase and our intention to repurchase up to 22.5 million shares, reflecting the strength of our capital position and confidence in delivering sustained, long-term performance for our shareholders," concluded Mr. White.
(1)
Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excluded the impact of certain specified items from reported results. Adjusted results and measures are non-GAAP and are detailed for all reported periods in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
(2)
All Earnings Per Share (EPS) measures in this document refer to diluted EPS, unless specified otherwise. EPS is calculated using net income after deducting total dividends on preferred shares and distributions payable on other equity instruments.
(3)
The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio is disclosed in accordance with OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline.
Note: All ratios and percentage changes in this document are based on unrounded numbers.
Fourth Quarter Performance Review
Reported and adjusted net income increased from the prior year, driven by revenue growth, an increase in expenses, and a recovery of the provision for credit losses. Net income increased across all operating groups. Adjusted results in the current quarter excluded expenses of $52 million ($62 million pre-tax) from the impact of divestitures related to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business and the sale of our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore. Adjusted results also excluded the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs in both the current and prior years.
Canadian P&C
Reported net income was $921 million, an increase of $274 million or 42% and adjusted net income was $921 million, an increase of $273 million or 42% from the prior year. Results were driven by a 13% increase in revenue, with higher net interest income and non-interest revenue, higher expenses, and a recovery of the provision for credit losses compared with a provision in the prior year.
U.S. P&C
Reported net income was $512 million, an increase of $188 million or 58% from the prior year and adjusted net income was $518 million, an increase of $185 million or 55%.The impact of the weaker U.S. dollar reduced net income growth by 8%, revenue growth by 6% and expense growth by 5%.
On a U.S. dollar basis, reported net income was US$408 million, an increase of US$162 million or 66% from the prior year, and adjusted net income was US$412 million, an increase of US$158 million or 63%. Reported and adjusted results were driven by a 9% increase in revenue, with higher net interest income and non-interest revenue, higher expenses and a recovery of the provision for credit losses compared with a provision in the prior year.
BMO Wealth Management
Reported net income was $369 million, an increase of $49 million or 15% from the prior year and adjusted net income was $373 million, an increase of $45 million or 14%. Results were driven by higher revenue, partially offset by an increase in expenses. Traditional Wealth reported net income was $318 million, an increase of $65 million or 26% and adjusted net income was $322 million, an increase of $61 million or 24%, driven by higher revenue, primarily from growth in client assets, including stronger global markets, partially offset by higher expenses. Insurance net income was $51 million, a decrease from $67 million in the prior year, primarily due to prior-year benefits from changes in investments to improve asset-liability management.
BMO Capital Markets
Reported net income was $536 million, an increase of $157 million or 41% from the prior year, and adjusted net income was $541 million, an increase of $154 million or 40%. Reported and adjusted results were driven by continued strong revenue performance, with higher Investment and Corporate Banking revenue partially offset by lower Global Markets revenue, expenses relatively unchanged from the prior year and a recovery of credit losses compared with a provision in the prior year.
Corporate Services
Reported net loss was $179 million and adjusted net loss was $127 million, compared with a reported and adjusted net loss of $86 million in the prior year. Reported and adjusted results decreased due to lower revenue, driven by treasury-related activities, higher expenses, and the impact of a more favourable tax rate in the prior year.
Capital
BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 13.7% as at October 31, 2021, an increase from 13.4% at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021, driven by retained earnings growth, partially offset by higher source currency risk-weighted assets.
Credit Quality
Total recovery of the provision for credit losses was $126 million, compared with a provision for credit losses of $432 million in the prior year. The total recovery of credit losses as a percentage of average net loans and acceptances ratio was 11 basis points, compared with a provision for credit losses ratio of 37 basis points in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $84 million, a decrease of $255 million from $339 million in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a percentage of average net loans and acceptances ratio was 7 basis points, compared with 29 basis points in the prior year. There was a $210 million recovery of the provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $93 million provision in the prior year. The $210 million recovery in the current quarter largely reflected an improving economic outlook and positive credit migration, partially offset by growth in loan balances, while the $93 million provision in the prior year reflected a more severe adverse scenario, partially offset by an improving economic outlook and reduced balances.
Supporting a Sustainable and Inclusive Recovery
At BMO, we have a long-standing commitment to support a thriving economy, a sustainable future and an inclusive society, and we are acting with purpose. In support of our customers, communities and employees, BMO recently:
- Ranked among the most sustainable companies on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) – one of only five companies in Canada included in the DJSI World Index, earning the highest score in Corporate Governance, Customer Relationship Management, Financial Inclusion, Environmental Reporting and Social Reporting.
- Announced it is joining the United Nations-convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance as part of a global industry-led initiative to accelerate and support efforts to address climate change.
- Helped clients achieve environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals with sustainability-linked loans, as part of its commitment to deploy $300 billion in sustainable lending and underwriting to companies pursuing sustainable outcomes.
- As part of BMO's five-year, $5 billion EMpowerTM commitment, launched the new BMO Women in Business Credit Program through BMO Harris Bank and expanded our Black and Latinx Small Business Program across our U.S. footprint, increasing access to capital, educational resources and meaningful partnerships.
- Released Wîcihitowin ᐑᒋᐦᐃᑐᐏᐣ, BMO's first annual Indigenous Partnerships and Progress report, highlighting the partnership with Indigenous communities and BMO's Indigenous Advisory Council to further education, employment and economic empowerment.
- Was recognized by Forbes magazine as BMO Harris Bank was named one of the World's Best Employers for 2021.
Regulatory Filings
BMO's continuous disclosure materials, including interim filings, annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and audited annual consolidated financial statements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Circular, are available on our website at www.bmo.com/investorrelations, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, and on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.
Caution
The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts BMO's business, results of operations, reputation, financial performance and condition, including the potential for credit, counterparty and mark-to-market losses, its credit ratings and regulatory capital and liquidity ratios, as well as impacts to its customers and competitors will depend on future developments. Such developments are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic and actions taken by third parties, governments, and governmental and regulatory authorities, which could vary by country and region. The COVID-19 pandemic may also impact the bank's ability to achieve, or the timing to achieve, certain previously announced targets, goals and objectives.
Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of the organization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with its subsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, the names BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with its subsidiaries.
BMO's 2021 Annual MD&A includes a comprehensive discussion of its businesses, strategies and objectives, and can be accessed on our website at www.bmo.com/investorrelations.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
Summary Income Statement (1)
Net interest income
3,756
3,521
3,530
14,310
13,971
Non-interest revenue
2,817
4,041
2,456
12,876
11,215
Revenue
6,573
7,562
5,986
27,186
25,186
Insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB)
97
984
-
1,399
1,708
Revenue, net of CCPB (2)
6,476
6,578
5,986
25,787
23,478
Provision for credit losses on impaired loans
84
71
339
525
1,522
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans
(210)
(141)
93
(505)
1,431
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(126)
(70)
432
20
2,953
Non-interest expense
3,803
3,684
3,548
15,509
14,177
Provision for income taxes
640
689
422
2,504
1,251
Net income attributable to equity holders of the bank
2,159
2,275
1,584
7,754
5,097
Adjusted net income
2,226
2,292
1,610
8,651
5,201
Common Share Data ($, except as noted) (1)
Basic Earnings per share
3.24
3.42
2.37
11.60
7.56
Diluted earnings per share
3.23
3.41
2.37
11.58
7.55
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
3.33
3.44
2.41
12.96
7.71
Dividends declared per share
1.06
1.06
1.06
4.24
4.24
Book value per share
80.18
80.00
77.40
80.18
77.40
Closing share price
134.37
123.53
79.33
134.37
79.33
Number of common shares outstanding (in millions)
End of period
648.1
648.1
645.9
648.1
645.9
Average basic
648.2
647.2
645.3
647.2
641.4
Average diluted
650.1
649.0
645.8
648.7
642.1
Market capitalization ($ billions)
87.1
80.1
51.2
87.1
51.2
Dividend yield (%)
3.2
3.4
5.3
3.2
5.3
Dividend payout ratio (%)
32.7
31.0
44.6
36.5
56.1
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (%)
31.7
30.7
43.9
32.6
54.9
Financial Measures and Ratios (%) (1)
Return on equity
16.0
17.5
12.4
14.9
10.1
Adjusted return on equity
16.5
17.6
12.6
16.7
10.3
Return on tangible common equity
18.0
19.8
14.5
17.0
11.9
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
18.5
19.8
14.5
18.9
11.9
Efficiency ratio, net of CCPB
58.7
56.0
59.3
60.1
60.4
Adjusted efficiency ratio, net of CCPB
57.4
55.7
58.7
56.5
59.8
Operating leverage, net of CCPB
1.0
2.6
15.1
0.4
6.2
Adjusted operating leverage, net of CCPB
2.4
2.1
2.1
6.1
2.7
Net interest margin on average earning assets
1.62
1.57
1.60
1.59
1.64
Effective tax rate
22.9
23.2
21.1
24.4
19.7
Adjusted effective tax rate
22.7
23.2
21.1
22.7
19.8
Total PCL-to-average net loans and acceptances (annualized)
(0.11)
(0.06)
0.37
0.00
0.63
PCL on impaired loans-to-average net loans and acceptances (annualized)
0.07
0.06
0.29
0.11
0.33
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (3)
125
125
131
125
131
Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) (3)
118
118
na
118
na
Balance Sheet and other information (as at, $ millions, except as noted)
Assets
988,175
971,358
949,261
988,175
949,261
Average earning assets
918,255
887,231
876,328
897,302
853,336
Gross loans and acceptances
474,847
472,703
464,216
474,847
464,216
Net loans and acceptances
472,283
469,879
460,913
472,283
460,913
Deposits
685,631
680,553
659,034
685,631
659,034
Common shareholders' equity
51,965
51,848
49,995
51,965
49,995
Total risk-weighted assets (4)
325,433
322,529
336,607
325,433
336,607
Assets under administration
634,713
658,612
653,319
634,713
653,319
Assets under management
523,270
526,542
482,554
523,270
482,554
Capital ratios (%) (4)
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
13.7
13.4
11.9
13.7
11.9
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
15.4
15.1
13.6
15.4
13.6
Total Capital Ratio
17.6
17.4
16.2
17.6
16.2
Leverage Ratio
5.1
5.0
4.8
5.1
4.8
Foreign Exchange Rates ($)
As at Canadian/U.S. dollar
1.2376
1.2479
1.3319
1.2376
1.3319
Average Canadian/U.S. dollar
1.2546
1.2316
1.3217
1.2554
1.3441
(1)
Adjusted results remove certain items from reported results and are used to calculate our adjusted measures as presented in the above table. Management assesses performance on a reported basis and an adjusted basis, and considers both to be useful. Revenue, net of CCPB, and adjusted results, measures and ratios in this table are non-GAAP. For further information, refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section and for a composition of non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios, as well as supplementary financial measures, refer to the Glossary of Financial Terms in BMO's 2021 Annual Report.
(2)
We present revenue, efficiency ratio and operating leverage on a basis that is net of CCPB, which reduces the variability in insurance revenue from changes in fair value that are largely offset by changes in the fair value of policy benefit liabilities, the impact of which is reflected in CCPB.
(3)
LCR and NSFR are disclosed in accordance with OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline, as applicable.
(4)
Capital ratios and risk-weighted assets are disclosed in accordance with OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline, as applicable.
na – not applicable
Certain information contained in BMO's Management's Discussion and Analysis as at October 31, 2021 (2021 Annual MD&A) is incorporated by reference into this document. Further information regarding the composition of our non-GAAP and other financial measures, including supplementary financial measures, is provided in the Glossary of Financial Terms in BMO's 2021 Annual MD&A and available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations and at www.sedar.com.
Adjusted measures and ratios
Management considers both reported and adjusted results and measures useful in assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Adjusted results and measures remove certain specified items from revenue, non-interest expense and income taxes, as detailed in the following table. Adjusted results and measures presented in this document are non-GAAP. Presenting results on both a reported basis and an adjusted basis permits readers to assess the impact of certain items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results excluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing business performance. As such, the presentation may facilitate readers' analysis of trends. Except as otherwise noted, management's discussion of changes in reported results in this document applies equally to changes in the corresponding adjusted results.
Measures net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB)
We also present reported and adjusted revenue on a basis that is net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB), and our efficiency ratio and operating leverage are calculated on a similar basis, as reconciled in the Revenue section. Measures and ratios presented on a basis net of CCPB are non-GAAP. Insurance revenue can experience variability arising from fluctuations in the fair value of insurance assets, caused by movements in interest rates and equity markets. The investments that support policy benefit liabilities are predominantly fixed income assets recorded at fair value, with changes in fair value recorded in insurance revenue in the Consolidated Statement of Income. These fair value changes are largely offset by changes in the fair value of policy benefit liabilities, the impact of which is reflected in CCPB. The presentation and discussion of revenue, efficiency ratios and operating leverage on a net basis reduces this variability, which allows for a better assessment of operating results. For more information refer to the Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities section.
Presenting results on a taxable equivalent basis (teb)
We analyze consolidated revenue on a reported basis. In addition, we analyze revenue on a taxable equivalent basis (teb) at the operating group level, consistent with the Canadian peer group. Revenue and the provision for income taxes in BMO Capital Markets and U.S. P&C are increased on tax-exempt securities to an equivalent pre-tax basis. These adjustments are offset in Corporate Services. Presenting results on a teb basis reflects how our operating groups manage their business and is useful to facilitate comparisons of income between taxable and tax-exempt sources. The effective tax rate is also analyzed on a teb basis for consistency of approach, with the offset to operating segment adjustments recorded in Corporate Services.
Tangible common equity and return on tangible common equity
Tangible common equity is calculated as common shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets, net of related deferred tax liabilities. Return on tangible common equity is commonly used in the North American banking industry and is meaningful because it measures the performance of businesses consistently, whether they were acquired or developed organically.
Presenting results on a U.S. dollar basis
Results and measures that exclude the impact of Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate movements on BMO's U.S. segment are non-GAAP. Refer to the Foreign Exchange section for a discussion of the effects of changes in exchange rates on our results.
We present our U.S. P&C business results, as well as select U.S. segment information for the bank, BMO Wealth Management, BMO Capital Markets and Corporate Services, on a U.S. dollar basis. Presenting these results on a U.S. dollar basis is useful in assessing the underlying performance without the variability caused by changes in foreign exchange rates.
(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
Reported Results
Revenue
6,573
7,562
5,986
27,186
25,186
Insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB)
(97)
(984)
-
(1,399)
(1,708)
Revenue, net of CCPB
6,476
6,578
5,986
25,787
23,478
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
126
70
(432)
(20)
(2,953)
Non-interest expense
(3,803)
(3,684)
(3,548)
(15,509)
(14,177)
Income before income taxes
2,799
2,964
2,006
10,258
6,348
Provision for income taxes
(640)
(689)
(422)
(2,504)
(1,251)
Net income
2,159
2,275
1,584
7,754
5,097
Diluted EPS ($)
3.23
3.41
2.37
11.58
7.55
Adjusting Items Impacting Revenue (Pre-tax)
Impact of divestitures (1)
-
-
-
29
-
Adjusting Items Impacting Non-Interest Expense (Pre-tax)
Acquisition integration costs (2)
(1)
(3)
(3)
(9)
(14)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3)
(20)
(19)
(30)
(88)
(121)
Impact of divestitures (1)
(62)
(24)
-
(886)
-
Restructuring (costs) reversals (4)
-
24
-
24
-
Impact of adjusting items on non-interest expense (pre-tax)
(83)
(22)
(33)
(959)
(135)
Impact of adjusting items on reported pre-tax income
(83)
(22)
(33)
(930)
(135)
Adjusting Items Impacting Revenue (After-tax)
Impact of divestitures (1)
-
-
-
22
-
Adjusting Items Impacting Non-Interest Expense (After-tax)
Acquisition integration costs (2)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(7)
(11)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3)
(14)
(15)
(23)
(66)
(93)
Impact of divestitures (1)
(52)
(18)
-
(864)
-
Restructuring (costs) reversals (4)
-
18
-
18
-
Impact of adjusting items on non-interest expense (after-tax)
(67)
(17)
(26)
(919)
(104)
Impact of adjusting items on reported net income (after-tax)
(67)
(17)
(26)
(897)
(104)
Impact on diluted EPS ($)
(0.10)
(0.03)
(0.04)
(1.38)
(0.16)
Adjusted Results
Revenue
6,573
7,562
5,986
27,157
25,186
Insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB)
(97)
(984)
-
(1,399)
(1,708)
Revenue, net of CCPB
6,476
6,578
5,986
25,758
23,478
Total provision for credit losses
126
70
(432)
(20)
(2,953)
Non-interest expense
(3,720)
(3,662)
(3,515)
(14,550)
(14,042)
Income before income taxes
2,882
2,986
2,039
11,188
6,483
Provision for income taxes
(656)
(694)
(429)
(2,537)
(1,282)
Net income
2,226
2,292
1,610
8,651
5,201
Diluted EPS ($)
3.33
3.44
2.41
12.96
7.71
(1)
Q2-2021 reported net income included the impact of divestitures, comprising a $747 million pre-tax and after-tax write-down of goodwill related to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business recorded in non-interest expense, a $22 million ($29 million pre-tax) net gain on the sale of our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore recorded in non-interest revenue, and $47 million ($53 million pre-tax) of divestiture-related costs for both transactions recorded in non-interest expense. Q3-2021 reported net income included the impact of divestitures related to these transactions of $18 million after-tax ($24 million pre-tax). Q4-2021 reported net income included the impact of divestitures related to these transactions of $52 million ($62 million pre-tax). These amounts were recorded in non-interest expense in Corporate Services.
(2)
Acquisition integration costs related to KGS-Alpha and Clearpool are recorded in non-interest expense in BMO Capital Markets. Acquisition integration costs are $1 million ($1 million after-tax) in Q4-2021 and $3 million ($2 million after-tax) in Q3-2021; and $9 million ($7 million after-tax) in fiscal 2021 and $14 million ($11 million after-tax) in fiscal 2020.
(3)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is recorded in non-interest expense in the related operating group and was $20 million ($14 million after-tax) in Q4-2021 and $19 million ($15 million after-tax) in Q3-2021; and $88 million ($66 million after-tax) in fiscal 2021 and $121 million ($93 million after-tax) in fiscal 2020.
(4)
Q3-2021 included a partial reversal of a previously recorded restructuring charge related to severance of $18 million ($24 million pre-tax). The restructuring reversal was recorded in non-interest expense in Corporate Services.
Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current year's presentation.
BMO Wealth
BMO Capital
Corporate
U.S. Segment (1)
(Canadian $ in millions)
Canadian P&C
U.S. P&C
Total P&C
Management
Markets
Services
Total Bank
(US $ in millions)
Q4-2021
Reported net income (loss)
921
512
1,433
369
536
(179)
2,159
618
Acquisition integration costs (2)
-
-
-
-
1
-
1
2
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3)
-
6
6
4
4
-
14
9
Impact of divestitures (4)
-
-
-
-
-
52
52
4
Adjusted net income (loss)
921
518
1,439
373
541
(127)
2,226
633
Q3-2021
Reported net income (loss)
815
553
1,368
401
558
(52)
2,275
707
Acquisition integration costs (2)
-
-
-
-
2
-
2
1
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3)
-
6
6
5
4
-
15
9
Impact of divestitures (4)
-
-
-
-
-
18
18
3
Restructuring costs (reversals) (5)
-
-
-
-
-
(18)
(18)
(13)
Adjusted net income (loss)
815
559
1,374
406
564
(52)
2,292
707
Q4-2020
Reported net income (loss)
647
324
971
320
379
(86)
1,584
337
Acquisition integration costs (2)
-
-
-
-
3
-
3
2
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3)
1
9
10
8
5
-
23
13
Adjusted net income (loss)
648
333
981
328
387
(86)
1,610
352
Fiscal 2021
Reported net income (loss)
3,237
2,189
5,426
1,474
2,140
(1,286)
7,754
2,593
Acquisition integration costs (2)
-
-
-
-
7
-
7
6
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3)
1
24
25
24
17
-
66
37
Impact of divestitures (4)
-
-
-
-
-
842
842
27
Restructuring costs (reversals) (5)
-
-
-
-
-
(18)
(18)
(13)
Adjusted net income (loss)
3,238
2,213
5,451
1,498
2,164
(462)
8,651
2,650
Fiscal 2020
Reported net income (loss)
2,027
1,277
3,304
1,096
1,087
(390)
5,097
1,163
Acquisition integration costs (2)
-
-
-
-
11
-
11
8
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3)
2
39
41
34
18
-
93
49
Adjusted net income (loss)
2,029
1,316
3,345
1,130
1,116
(390)
5,201
1,220
(1)
U.S. segment results presented in U.S. dollars are non-GAAP amounts.
(2)
KGS-Alpha and Clearpool pre-tax acquisition integration costs of $1 million in Q4-2021 and $3 million in both Q3-2021 and Q4-2020; and $9 million in fiscal 2021 and $14 million in fiscal 2020 are recorded in non-interest expense in BMO Capital Markets.
(3)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is recorded in non-interest expense in the related operating group. Canadian P&C pre-tax amounts of $nil in Q4-2021 and $1 million in both Q3-2021 and Q4-2020; $2 million in both fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020. U.S. P&C pre-tax amounts of $9 million in Q4-2021, $8 million in Q3-2021, and $13 million in Q4-2020; $33 million in fiscal 2021 and $53 million in fiscal 2020. BMO Wealth Management pre-tax amounts of $6 million in Q4-2021, $5 million in Q3-2021, and $10 million in Q4-2020; $31 million in fiscal 2021 and $43 million in fiscal 2020. BMO Capital Markets pre-tax amounts of $5 million in both Q4-2021 and Q3-2021, and $6 million in Q4-2020; $22 million in fiscal 2021 and $23 million in fiscal 2020.
(4)
Q2-2021 reported net income included the impact of divestitures, comprising a $747 million pre-tax and after-tax write-down of goodwill related to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business recorded in non-interest expense, a $22 million ($29 million pre-tax) net gain on the sale of our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore recorded in non-interest revenue, and $47 million ($53 million pre-tax) of divestiture-related costs for both transactions recorded in non-interest expense. Q3-2021 reported net income included the impact of divestitures related to these transactions of $18 million after-tax ($24 million pre-tax). Q4-2021 reported net income included the impact of divestitures related to these transactions of $52 million ($62 million pre-tax). These amounts were recorded in non-interest expense in Corporate Services.
(5)
Q3-2021 and fiscal 2021 reported income included a partial reversal of a previously recorded restructuring charge related to severance of $18 million ($24 million pre-tax). The restructuring reversal was recorded in non-interest expense in Corporate Services.
(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
Reported
Revenue
6,573
7,562
5,986
27,186
25,186
CCPB
97
984
-
1,399
1,708
Revenue, net of CCPB
6,476
6,578
5,986
25,787
23,478
Non-interest expense
3,803
3,684
3,548
15,509
14,177
Efficiency ratio (%)
57.9
48.7
59.3
57.0
56.3
Efficiency ratio, net of CCPB (%)
58.7
56.0
59.3
60.1
60.4
Revenue growth (%)
9.8
5.2
(1.7)
7.9
(1.2)
Revenue growth, net of CCPB (%)
8.2
9.6
4.1
9.8
3.1
Non-interest expense growth (%)
7.2
7.0
(11.0)
9.4
(3.1)
Operating Leverage (%)
2.6
(1.8)
9.3
(1.5)
1.9
Operating Leverage, net of CCPB (%)
1.0
2.6
15.1
0.4
6.2
Adjusted (1)
Revenue
6,573
7,562
5,986
27,157
25,186
Impact of adjusting items on revenue
-
-
-
(29)
-
CCPB
97
984
-
1,399
1,708
Revenue, net of CCPB
6,476
6,578
5,986
25,758
23,478
Impact of adjusting items on non-interest expense
(83)
(22)
(33)
(959)
(135)
Non-interest expense
3,720
3,662
3,515
14,550
14,042
Efficiency ratio (%)
56.6
48.4
58.7
53.6
55.8
Efficiency ratio, net of CCPB (%)
57.4
55.7
58.7
56.5
59.8
Revenue growth, net of CCPB (%)
8.2
9.6
3.6
9.7
3.0
Non-interest expense growth (%)
5.8
7.5
1.5
3.6
0.3
Operating Leverage, net of CCPB (%)
2.4
2.1
2.1
6.1
2.7
(1) Refer to footnotes (1) to (4) in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures table for adjusting items.
(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
Reported net income
2,159
2,275
1,584
7,754
5,097
Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on other equity instruments
(59)
(61)
(52)
(244)
(247)
Net income available to common shareholders (A)
2,100
2,214
1,532
7,510
4,850
After-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
14
15
23
66
93
Net income available to common shareholders after adjusting for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (B)
2,114
2,229
1,555
7,576
4,943
After-tax impact of other adjusting items (1)
53
2
3
831
11
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (C)
2,167
2,231
1,558
8,407
4,954
Average common shareholders' equity (D) (2)
52,113
50,208
49,320
50,451
48,235
Return on equity (%) (= A/D)
16.0
17.5
12.4
14.9
10.1
Adjusted return on equity (%) (= C/D)
16.5
17.6
12.6
16.7
10.3
Average tangible common equity (E)
46,580
44,720
42,635
44,505
41,484
Return on tangible common equity (%) (= B/E)
18.0
19.8
14.5
17.0
11.9
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (%) (= C/E)
18.5
19.8
14.5
18.9
11.9
(1)
Refer to footnotes (1) to (4) in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures table above.
(2)
Common shareholders' equity (D above) adjusted for goodwill of $5,455 million in Q4-2021, $5,393 million in Q3-2021 and $6,509 million in Q4-2020, and $5,836 million in fiscal 2021 ($6,530 million in fiscal 2020); and acquisition-related intangible assets of $349 million in Q4-2021, $367 million in Q3-2021 and $448 million in Q4-2020, and $381 million in fiscal 2021 ($495 million in fiscal 2020); net of related deferred tax liabilities of $271 million in Q4-2021, $272 million in Q3-2021 and $272 million in Q4-2020, and 271 million in fiscal 2021 ($274 million in fiscal 2020).
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
BMO Wealth
BMO Capital
Corporate
(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
Canadian P&C
U.S. P&C
Total P&C
Management
Markets
Services
Total Bank
Total Bank
Total Bank
Reported
Net income available to common shareholders
911
502
1,413
367
526
(206)
2,100
2,214
1,532
Total average common equity
11,162
13,391
24,553
5,640
10,782
11,138
52,113
50,208
49,320
Return on equity (%)
32.4
14.9
22.8
25.8
19.4
na
16.0
17.5
12.4
Adjusted
Net income available to common shareholders
911
508
1,419
371
531
(154)
2,167
2,231
1,558
Total average common equity
11,162
13,391
24,553
5,640
10,782
11,138
52,113
50,208
49,320
Return on equity (%)
32.4
15.0
22.9
26.1
19.6
na
16.5
17.6
12.6
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
BMO Wealth
BMO Capital
Corporate
(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
Canadian P&C
U.S. P&C
Total P&C
Management
Markets
Services
Total Bank
Total Bank
Reported
Net income available to common shareholders
3,195
2,150
5,345
1,466
2,101
(1,402)
7,510
4,850
Total average common equity
11,147
13,522
24,669
5,899
10,913
8,970
50,451
48,235
Return on equity (%)
28.7
15.9
21.7
24.9
19.2
na
14.9
10.1
Adjusted
Net income available to common shareholders
3,196
2,174
5,370
1,490
2,125
(578)
8,407
4,954
Total average common equity
11,147
13,522
24,669
5,899
10,913
8,970
50,451
48,235
Return on equity (%)
28.7
16.1
21.8
25.3
19.5
na
16.7
10.3
Economically, our U.S. dollar income stream was not hedged against the risk of changes in foreign exchange rates during 2021 and 2020. We regularly determine whether to enter into hedging transactions in order to mitigate the impact of foreign exchange rate movements on our net income. Changes in exchange rates will affect future results measured in Canadian dollars, and the impact on those results is a function of the periods in which revenue, expenses, provisions for (recoveries of) credit losses and income taxes arise.
Q4-2021
(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
vs. Q4-2020
vs. Q3-2021
Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate (average)
Current period
1.2546
1.2546
Prior period
1.3217
1.2316
Effects on U.S. segment reported results
Increased (Decreased) net interest income
(71)
26
Increased (Decreased) non-interest revenue
(37)
17
Increased (Decreased) revenues
(108)
43
Decreased (Increased) provision for credit losses
13
2
Decreased (Increased) expenses
68
(24)
Decreased (Increased) income taxes
4
(5)
Increased (Decreased) reported net income
(23)
16
Impact on earnings per share ($)
(0.03)
0.02
Effects on U.S. segment adjusted results
Increased (Decreased) net interest income
(71)
26
Increased (Decreased) non-interest revenue
(37)
17
Increased (Decreased) revenues
(108)
43
Decreased (Increased) provision for credit losses
13
2
Decreased (Increased) expenses
67
(24)
Decreased (Increased) income taxes
4
(5)
Increased (Decreased) adjusted net income
(24)
16
Impact on adjusted earnings per share ($)
(0.04)
0.02
Adjusted results in this table are on a non-GAAP basis and are discussed in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
Reported net income was $2,159 million, an increase of $575 million or 36% from the prior year, and adjusted net income was $2,226 million, an increase of $616 million or 38%. Adjusted results in the current quarter excluded expenses of $52 million ($62 million pre-tax) from the impact of divestitures related to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business and the sale of our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore. Adjusted results also excluded the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs in both the current and prior years. Reported EPS was $3.23, an increase of $0.86 from the prior year, and adjusted EPS was $3.33, an increase of $0.92.
Results were driven by strong revenue growth and the impact of lower provisions for credit losses, partially offset by an increase in expenses. All operating groups recorded higher net income, while Corporate Services recorded a higher net loss.
Reported net income was $2,159 million, a decrease of $116 million or 5% from the prior quarter, and adjusted net income was $2,226 million, a decrease of $66 million or 3%. Adjusted results excluded the impact of divestitures of $52 million ($62 million pre-tax) in the current quarter and $18 million ($24 million pre-tax) in the prior quarter. Adjusted results in the prior quarter excluded a partial reversal of previously recorded restructuring charges related to severance of $18 million ($24 million pre-tax). Adjusted results also excluded the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs in both the current and prior quarters. Reported EPS decreased $0.18 or 5% from the prior quarter, and adjusted EPS decreased $0.11 or 3%.
Results were primarily driven by lower revenue and an increase in expenses, partially offset by the impact of a larger recovery of the provision for credit losses. Net income increased in Canadian P&C and was partially offset by decreases in U.S. P&C, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets. Corporate Services recorded a higher net loss.
For further information on non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios in this Net Income section, refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
Reported revenue was $6,573 million, an increase of $587 million or 10% from the prior year. On a basis that nets insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) against insurance revenue (net revenue), revenue was $6,476 million, an increase of $490 million or 8% from the prior year.
Revenue increased in Canadian P&C due to higher net interest income and higher non-interest revenue, in BMO Wealth Management, largely from growth in client assets, including stronger global markets, partially offset by lower insurance revenue, in BMO Capital Markets due to higher Investment and Corporate Banking revenue, partially offset by lower Global Markets revenue, and in U.S. P&C due to higher net interest income and higher non-interest revenue. Corporate Services revenue decreased from the prior year. The impact of the weaker U.S. dollar reduced total revenue by 2%.
Net interest income was $3,756 million, an increase of $226 million from the prior year. Non-trading net interest income was $3,217 million, an increase of $199 million or 7%, primarily driven by higher net interest income in Canadian P&C. Higher source currency net interest income in U.S. P&C was partially offset by the impact of the weaker U.S. dollar. Trading-related net interest income was $539 million, an increase of $27 million or 5%.
Average earning assets were $918.3 billion, an increase of $41.9 billion or 5%, primarily due to loan growth, higher cash and higher securities balances, partially offset by the impact of the weaker U.S. dollar.
Non-interest revenue, net of CCPB, was $2,720 million, an increase of $264 million or 11% from the prior year, with increases across most categories, including higher securities gains, other than trading, and higher revenue from underwriting and advisory fees, mutual funds, investment management and custodial fees and card fees, partially offset by lower trading revenue and the impact of the weaker U.S. dollar.
Gross insurance revenue increased $80 million from the prior year, primarily due to changes in the fair value of investments and business growth. Insurance revenue can experience variability arising from fluctuations in the fair value of insurance assets caused by movements in interest rates and equity markets. The investments that support policy benefit liabilities are predominantly fixed income and equity assets recorded at fair value, with changes in fair value recorded in insurance revenue in the Consolidated Statement of Income. The impact of these fair value changes was largely offset by changes in policy benefit liabilities, which are discussed in the Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefits section.
Revenue was $6,573 million, a decrease of $989 million or 13% from the prior quarter. Revenue, net of CCPB, was $6,476 million, a decrease of $102 million or 2%.
Net interest income increased $235 million or 7% from the prior quarter. Non-trading net interest income increased $83 million or 3%, primarily in our P&C businesses. Higher net interest income in U.S. P&C was primarily due to the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. Trading-related net interest income increased $152 million or 39%.
Non-interest revenue, net of CCPB, decreased $337 million or 11% from the prior quarter, largely due to lower revenue from trading , underwriting and advisory fees, and securities gains, other than trading, partially offset by the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar.
Gross insurance revenue decreased $914 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to changes in the fair value of investments. The decrease in insurance revenue was largely offset by changes in CCPB, as discussed in the Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefits section.
For further information on non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios, and results presented on a net revenue basis in this Revenue section, refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
Net interest income (teb) (1)
Average earning assets (2)
Net interest margin (in basis points)
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Canadian P&C
1,712
1,660
1,544
258,074
250,980
236,550
263
262
260
U.S. P&C
1,074
1,048
1,058
123,154
119,129
125,892
346
349
334
Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C)
2,786
2,708
2,602
381,228
370,109
362,442
290
290
286
All other operating groups and Corporate Services (3)
970
813
928
537,027
517,122
513,886
na
na
na
Total reported
3,756
3,521
3,530
918,255
887,231
876,328
162
157
160
Trading net interest income and earning assets
539
387
512
149,620
143,282
126,054
na
na
na
Total excluding trading net interest income and earning assets
3,217
3,134
3,018
768,635
743,949
750,274
166
167
160
U.S. P&C (US$ in millions)
856
851
800
98,169
96,730
95,255
346
349
334
(1)
Operating group revenue is presented on a taxable equivalent basis (teb) in net interest income and is non-GAAP. For further information, refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures and How BMO Reports Operating Group Results sections.
(2)
Average earning assets represents the daily average balance of deposits with central banks, deposits with other banks, securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements, securities, and loans, over a one-year period.
(3)
For further information on net interest income for these other operating groups and Corporate Services, refer to the Review of Operating Groups' Performance section.
na – not applicable
Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current year's presentation.
For further information, refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
Total recovery of the provision for credit losses was $126 million, compared with a provision for credit losses of $432 million in the prior year. The total recovery of credit losses as a percentage of average net loans and acceptances ratio was 11 basis points, compared with a provision for credit losses ratio of 37 basis points in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $84 million, a decrease of $255 million from $339 million in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a percentage of average net loans and acceptances ratio was 7 basis points, compared with 29 basis points in the prior year. There was a $210 million recovery of the provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $93 million provision in the prior year. The $210 million recovery in the current quarter largely reflected an improving economic outlook and positive credit migration, partially offset by growth in loan balances, while the $93 million provision in the prior year reflected a more severe adverse scenario, partially offset by an improving economic outlook and reduced balances.
Total recovery of the provision for credit losses was $126 million, compared with a recovery of $70 million in the prior quarter. The total recovery of credit losses as a percentage of average net loans and acceptances ratio was 11 basis points, compared with 6 basis points in the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans increased $13 million from the prior quarter, largely due to lower recoveries of provisions in U.S. P&C and BMO Capital Markets. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a percentage of average net loans and acceptances ratio was 7 basis points, compared with 6 basis points in the prior quarter. There was a $210 million recovery of the provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $141 million recovery in the prior quarter. The recovery in the current quarter largely reflected an improving economic outlook and positive credit migration, partially offset by growth in loan balances, while the prior quarter reflected an improving economic outlook and positive credit migration, partially offset by the impact of the uncertain economic environment on future credit conditions, as well as growth in loan balances.
BMO Wealth
BMO Capital
Corporate
(Canadian $ in millions)
Canadian P&C
U.S. P&C
Total P&C
Management
Markets
Services
Total Bank
Q4-2021
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans
89
5
94
1
(9)
(2)
84
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans
(94)
(33)
(127)
(6)
(79)
2
(210)
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(5)
(28)
(33)
(5)
(88)
-
(126)
Q3-2021
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans
101
(9)
92
-
(19)
(2)
71
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans
(7)
(53)
(60)
(2)
(75)
(4)
(141)
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
94
(62)
32
(2)
(94)
(6)
(70)
Q4-2020
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans
180
53
233
-
105
1
339
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans
11
126
137
5
(41)
(8)
93
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
191
179
370
5
64
(7)
432
Fiscal 2021
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans
493
22
515
4
11
(5)
525
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans
(116)
(166)
(282)
(16)
(205)
(2)
(505)
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
377
(144)
233
(12)
(194)
(7)
20
Fiscal 2020
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans
787
418
1,205
4
310
3
1,522
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans
623
441
1,064
18
349
-
1,431
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
1,410
859
2,269
22
659
3
2,953
Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current year's presentation.
Provision for Credit Losses Performance Ratios
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
Total PCL-to-average net loans and acceptances (annualized) (%)
(0.11)
(0.06)
0.37
-
0.63
PCL on impaired loans-to-average net loans and acceptances (annualized) (%)
0.07
0.06
0.29
0.11
0.33
Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current year's presentation.
Changes in Gross Impaired Loans (GIL) (1) and Acceptances
(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
GIL, beginning of period
2,430
3,000
4,413
3,638
2,629
Classified as impaired during the period
295
390
662
1,775
4,649
Transferred to not impaired during the period
(153)
(293)
(295)
(821)
(719)
Net repayments
(269)
(488)
(723)
(1,618)
(1,728)
Amounts written-off
(106)
(159)
(274)
(584)
(1,047)
Recoveries of loans and advances previously written-off
-
-
-
-
-
Disposals of loans
(18)
(47)
(130)
(79)
(147)
Foreign exchange and other movements
(10)
27
(15)
(142)
1
GIL, end of period
2,169
2,430
3,638
2,169
3,638
GIL to gross loans and acceptances (%)
0.46
0.51
0.78
0.46
0.78
(1) GIL excluded purchased credit impaired loans.
Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current year's presentation.
Reported non-interest expense was $3,803million, an increase of $255 million or 7% from the prior year, including $62 million of expenses from the impact of divestitures in the current year. Adjusted non-interest expense was $3,720 million, an increase of $205 million or 6%. The increase in expenses was primarily due to higher employee-related costs, including performance-based costs, travel and business development costs, computer and equipment costs, and professional fees, partially offset by the impact of the weaker U.S. dollar that reduced expenses by 2%.
Reported non-interest expense increased $119 million or 3% from the prior quarter. Adjusted non-interest expense increased $58 million or 2%. The increase in reported and adjusted expenses was primarily due to higher computer and equipment costs, professional fees and travel and business development costs, partially offset by lower employee-related costs. The impact of the stronger U.S. dollar increased expenses by 1%.
The reported gross efficiency ratio was 57.9%, compared with 59.3% in the prior year. On a net revenue basis, reported efficiency ratio was 58.7%, compared with 59.3% in the prior year, and the adjusted efficiency ratio was 57.4%, compared with 58.7% in the prior year.
Reported gross operating leverage was positive 2.6%. On a net revenue basis, reported operating leverage was positive 1.0% and adjusted operating leverage was positive 2.4%.
Non-interest expense is detailed in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
For further information on non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios in this Non-Interest Expense section, refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
CET1 Capital was $44.5 billion as at October 31, 2021, an increase from $43.3 billion as at July 31, 2021, primarily due to retained earnings growth.
RWA were $325.4 billion as at October 31, 2021, an increase from $322.5 billion as at July 31, 2021, primarily due to increased asset size and to a lesser extent, higher market risk, partially offset by changes in asset quality.
Our Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios were 15.4% and 17.6%, respectively, as at October 31, 2021, compared with 15.1% and 17.4%, respectively, as at July 31, 2021. The Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios were higher than the prior quarter, due to the factors affecting the CET1 Ratio.
BMO's Leverage Ratio was 5.1% as at October 31, 2021, an increase from 5.0% as at July 31, 2021, as higher Tier 1 Capital was partially offset by higher leverage exposures.
(% of risk-weighted assets or leverage exposures)
Minimum capital
Total Pillar 1 Capital
Domestic Stability
OSFI capital
BMO Capital and
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
4.5%
3.5%
2.5%
10.5%
13.7%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
6.0%
3.5%
2.5%
12.0%
15.4%
Total Capital Ratio
8.0%
3.5%
2.5%
14.0%
17.6%
Leverage Ratio
3.0%
na
na
3.0%
5.1%
(1)
The minimum 4.5% CET1 Ratio requirement is augmented by the 3.5% Total Pillar 1 Capital Buffers, which can absorb losses during periods of stress. The Pillar 1 Capital Buffers include a 2.5% Capital Conservation Buffer, a 1.0% Common Equity Surcharge for domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) and a Countercyclical Buffer, as prescribed by OSFI (immaterial for the fourth quarter of 2021). If a bank's capital ratios fall within the range of this combined buffer, restrictions on discretionary distributions of earnings (such as dividends, share repurchases and discretionary compensation) would ensue, with the degree of such restrictions varying according to the position of the bank's ratios within the buffer range.
(2)
OSFI requires all D-SIBs to maintain a Domestic Stability Buffer (DSB) against Pillar 2 risks associated with systemic vulnerabilities.The DSB can range from 0% to 2.5% of total RWA and was set at 2.5% as at October 31, 2021. Breaches of the DSB do not result in a bank being subject to automatic constraints on capital distributions.
na – not applicable
Regulatory Capital Position (1)
(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Gross common equity (2)
51,965
51,848
49,995
Regulatory adjustments applied to common equity
(7,474)
(8,499)
(9,918)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1)
44,491
43,349
40,077
Additional Tier 1 Eligible Capital (3)
5,558
5,558
5,848
Regulatory adjustments applied to Tier 1
(83)
(81)
(85)
Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1)
5,475
5,477
5,763
Tier 1 Capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
49,966
48,826
45,840
Tier 2 Eligible Capital (4)
7,286
7,428
8,874
Regulatory adjustments applied to Tier 2
(51)
(51)
(53)
Tier 2 Capital (T2)
7,235
7,377
8,821
Total Capital (TC = T1 + T2)
57,201
56,203
54,661
Risk-Weighted Assets (5)
325,433
322,529
336,607
Leverage Ratio Exposures
976,690
969,824
953,640
Capital ratios (%)
CET1 Ratio
13.7
13.4
11.9
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
15.4
15.1
13.6
Total Capital Ratio
17.6
17.4
16.2
Leverage Ratio
5.1
5.0
4.8
(1)
Disclosed in accordance with OSFI's CAR Guideline and LR Guideline, as applicable.
(2)
Gross Common Equity includes issued qualifying common shares, retained earnings, accumulated other comprehensive income and eligible common share capital issued by subsidiaries.
(3)
Additional Tier 1 Eligible Capital includes directly and indirectly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments.
(4)
Tier 2 Eligible Capital includes subordinated debentures and may include a portion of expected credit loss provisions.
(5)
For institutions using advanced approaches for credit risk or operational risk, there is a capital floor as prescribed in OSFI's CAR Guideline.
Periodically, certain lines of business and units within our organizational structure are realigned to support our strategic priorities. In addition, allocations of revenue, provisions for credit losses, expenses and capital are updated periodically to better align with current experience.
Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C) (1)
(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
Net interest income (teb) (2)
2,786
2,708
2,602
10,829
10,450
Non-interest revenue
900
885
761
3,468
3,116
Total revenue (teb)
3,686
3,593
3,363
14,297
13,566
Provision for credit losses on impaired loans
94
92
233
515
1,205
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans
(127)
(60)
137
(282)
1,064
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(33)
32
370
233
2,269
Non-interest expense
1,808
1,735
1,713
6,834
6,967
Income before income taxes
1,911
1,826
1,280
7,230
4,330
Provision for income taxes (teb)
478
458
309
1,804
1,026
Reported net income
1,433
1,368
971
5,426
3,304
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3)
6
6
10
25
41
Adjusted net income
1,439
1,374
981
5,451
3,345
(1)
Adjusted results and teb amounts in this table are on a non-GAAP basis and are discussed in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
(2)
Taxable equivalent basis amounts of $6 million in both Q4-2021 and Q3-2021, and $7 million in Q4-2020; and $24 million in fiscal 2021 and $28 million in fiscal 2020 are recorded in net interest income.
(3)
Total P&C pre-tax amounts of $9 million in both Q4-2021 and Q3-2021, $14 million in Q4-2020; and $35 million in fiscal 2021 and $55 million in fiscal 2020 are recorded in non-interest expense.
The Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C) operating group represents the sum of our two retail and commercial operating segments, Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and U.S. Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The P&C banking business reported net income was $1,433 million, an increase of $462 million or 48% from the prior year. These operating segments are reviewed separately in the sections that follow.
Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) (1)
(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
Net interest income
1,712
1,660
1,544
6,561
6,105
Non-interest revenue
592
581
487
2,225
1,930
Total revenue
2,304
2,241
2,031
8,786
8,035
Provision for credit losses on impaired loans
89
101
180
493
787
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans
(94)
(7)
11
(116)
623
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(5)
94
191
377
1,410
Non-interest expense
1,065
1,046
968
4,037
3,892
Income before income taxes
1,244
1,101
872
4,372
2,733
Provision for income taxes
323
286
225
1,135
706
Reported net income
921
815
647
3,237
2,027
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2)
-
-
1
1
2
Adjusted net income
921
815
648
3,238
2,029
Adjusted non-interest expense
1,065
1,045
967
4,035
3,890
Personal revenue
1,390
1,343
1,253
5,325
4,986
Commercial revenue
914
898
778
3,461
3,049
Net income growth (%)
42.5
154.7
(8.8)
59.7
(22.7)
Revenue growth (%)
13.4
14.2
(2.2)
9.4
0.6
Non-interest expense growth (%)
10.1
8.8
(0.8)
3.7
1.4
Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%)
10.1
8.8
(0.8)
3.7
1.5
Return on equity (%) (3)
32.4
28.6
22.7
28.7
18.1
Adjusted return on equity (%) (3)
32.4
28.6
22.7
28.7
18.1
Operating leverage (%)
3.3
5.4
(1.4)
5.7
(0.8)
Adjusted operating leverage (%)
3.3
5.4
(1.4)
5.7
(0.9)
Efficiency ratio (%)
46.2
46.7
47.6
45.9
48.4
Net interest margin on average earning assets (%)
2.63
2.62
2.60
2.64
2.60
Average earning assets
258,074
250,980
236,550
248,215
234,953
Average gross loans and acceptances
271,108
264,585
251,042
261,869
250,223
Average net loans and acceptances
269,633
263,063
249,500
260,359
248,972
Average deposits
232,359
227,029
217,927
225,555
204,942
(1)
Adjusted results and ratios in this table are on a non-GAAP basis and are discussed in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
(2)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets pre-tax amounts of $nil in Q4-2021, $1 million in both Q3-2021 and Q4-2020; and $2 million in both fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 are recorded in non-interest expense.
(3)
Return on equity is based on allocated capital. For further information, refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
Total revenue was $2,304 million, an increase of $273 million or 13% from the prior year. Net interest income increased $168 million or 11%, due to higher deposit and loan balances and higher loan margins, partially offset by lower deposit margins. Non-interest revenue increased $105 million or 22%across most categories, including higher card-related revenue and gains on investments in our commercial business. Net interest margin of 2.63% increased 3 basis points, primarily driven by higher loan margins, partially offset by lower deposit margins that reflect the impact of the lower interest rate environment.
Personal revenue increased $137 million or 11%, and commercial revenue increased $136 million or 17%, both due to higher net interest income and higher non-interest revenue.
Total recovery of the provision for credit losses was $5 million, compared with a provision for credit losses of $191 million in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $89 million, a decrease of $91 million due to lower commercial and consumer provisions. There was a $94 million recovery of the provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $11 million provision in the prior year.
Non-interest expense was $1,065 million, an increase of $97 million or 10% from the prior year, reflecting investments in the business, including employee-related costs, as well as technology and marketing costs.
Average gross loans and acceptances increased $20.1 billion or 8% from the prior year to $271.1 billion. Personal loan balances increased 9%, commercial loan balances increased 6% and credit card balances increased 2%. Average deposits increased $14.4 billion or 7% to $232.4 billion. Commercial deposits increased 16%, while personal deposits were relatively unchanged, with strong growth in chequing and savings account deposits, largely offset by a decline in term deposits.
Reported net income was $921 million, an increase of $106 million or 13% from the prior quarter.
Total revenue was $2,304 million, an increase of $63 million or 3% from the prior quarter. Net interest income increased $52 million or 3%, due to higher loan and deposit balances. Non-interest revenue increased $11 million or 2%, with increases across most categories, including higher card-related revenue, partially offset by lower gains on investments in our commercial business. Net interest margin of 2.63% increased 1 basis point from the prior quarter.
Personal revenue increased $47 million or 4%, due to higher net interest income and higher non-interest revenue. Commercial revenue increased $16 million or 2%, due to higher net interest income, partially offset by lower non-interest revenue.
Total recovery of the provision for credit losses was $5 million, compared with a provision for credit losses of $94 million in the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans decreased $12 million due to lower consumer provisions, partially offset by higher commercial provisions. There was a $94 million recovery of the provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $7 million recovery in the prior quarter.
Non-interest expense was $1,065 million, an increase of $19 million or 2% from the prior quarter, reflecting continued investments in the business, including employee-related and other costs.
Average gross loans and acceptances increased $6.5 billion or 2% from the prior quarter. Personal loan balances increased 2%, commercial loan balances increased 2% and credit card balances increased 5%. Average deposits increased $5.3 billion or 2%, with 4% growth in commercial deposits and an increase of 1% in personal deposits, as continued strong growth in chequing and savings account deposits was partially offset by a decline in term deposits.
U.S. Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C) (1)
(Canadian $ equivalent in millions)
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
Net interest income (teb) (2)
1,074
1,048
1,058
4,268
4,345
Non-interest revenue
308
304
274
1,243
1,186
Total revenue (teb)
1,382
1,352
1,332
5,511
5,531
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans
5
(9)
53
22
418
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans
(33)
(53)
126
(166)
441
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(28)
(62)
179
(144)
859
Non-interest expense
743
689
745
2,797
3,075
Income before income taxes
667
725
408
2,858
1,597
Provision for income taxes (teb)
155
172
84
669
320
Reported net income
512
553
324
2,189
1,277
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3)
6
6
9
24
39
Adjusted net income
518
559
333
2,213
1,316
Adjusted non-interest expense
734
681
732
2,764
3,022
Net income growth (%)
57.8
110.5
(17.5)
71.4
(20.7)
Adjusted net income growth (%)
55.1
105.0
(17.3)
68.1
(20.4)
Revenue growth (%)
3.7
(3.4)
(2.2)
(0.4)
2.8
Non-interest expense growth (%)
(0.3)
(8.4)
(5.7)
(9.0)
(1.9)
Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%)
0.3
(7.8)
(5.6)
(8.6)
(1.8)
Average earning assets
123,154
119,129
125,892
122,166
130,190
Average gross loans and acceptances
117,008
113,005
119,495
116,039
123,953
Average net loans and acceptances
116,092
112,030
118,357
115,025
123,002
Average deposits
142,770
137,556
140,047
139,197
132,041
(US$ in millions, except as noted)
Net interest income (teb) (4)
856
851
800
3,400
3,231
Non-interest revenue
245
247
207
990
882
Total revenue (teb)
1,101
1,098
1,007
4,390
4,113
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans
2
(6)
40
15
310
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans
(26)
(43)
95
(132)
328
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(24)
(49)
135
(117)
638
Non-interest expense
593
559
564
2,229
2,287
Income before income taxes
532
588
308
2,278
1,188
Provision for income taxes (teb)
124
140
62
534
237
Reported net income
408
448
246
1,744
951
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (5)
4
5
8
19
30
Adjusted net income
412
453
254
1,763
981
Adjusted non-interest expense
587
552
554
2,203
2,248
Key Performance Metrics and Drivers (US$ basis)
Personal revenue
324
328
320
1,313
1,293
Commercial revenue
777
770
687
3,077
2,820
Net income growth (%)
66.1
133.2
(17.3)
83.5
(21.6)
Adjusted net income growth (%)
63.3
127.1
(17.1)
80.0
(21.2)
Revenue growth (%)
9.3
6.5
(2.0)
6.7
1.6
Non-interest expense growth (%)
5.1
1.1
(5.6)
(2.5)
(3.1)
Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%)
5.7
1.7
(5.5)
(2.0)
(3.0)
Return on equity (%) (6)
14.9
16.3
8.6
15.9
8.3
Adjusted return on equity (%) (6)
15.1
16.5
8.8
16.1
8.5
Operating leverage (teb) (%)
4.2
5.4
3.6
9.2
4.7
Adjusted operating leverage (teb) (%)
3.6
4.8
3.5
8.7
4.6
Efficiency ratio (teb) (%)
53.8
50.9
56.0
50.8
55.6
Adjusted efficiency ratio (teb) (%)
53.2
50.3
55.0
50.2
54.6
Net interest margin on average earning assets (teb) (%)
3.46
3.49
3.34
3.49
3.34
Average earning assets
98,169
96,730
95,255
97,321
96,810
Average gross loans and acceptances
93,270
91,758
90,415
92,439
92,170
Average net loans and acceptances
92,540
90,965
89,554
91,631
91,462
Average deposits
113,806
111,693
105,964
110,910
98,203
(1)
Adjusted results and ratios, teb amounts and U.S. dollar amounts and ratios in this table are on a non-GAAP basis and are discussed in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
(2)
Taxable equivalent basis amounts of $6 million in both Q4-2021 and Q3-2021, and $7 million in Q4-2020; and $24 million in fiscal 2021 and $28 million in fiscal 2020 are recorded in net interest income.
(3)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets pre-tax amounts of $9 million in Q4-2021, $8 million in Q3-2021, and $13 million in Q4-2020; and $33 million in fiscal 2021 and $53 million in fiscal 2020 are recorded in non-interest expense.
(4)
Taxable equivalent basis amounts of US$5 million in each of Q4-2021, Q3-2021 and Q4-2020; and US$20 million in fiscal 2021 and US$21 million in fiscal 2020 are recorded in net interest income.
(5)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets pre-tax amounts of US$6 million in Q4-2021, US$7 million in Q3-2021, and US$10 million in Q4-2020; and US$26 million in fiscal 2021 and US$39 million in fiscal 2020 are recorded in non-interest expense.
(6)
Return on equity is based on allocated capital. For further information, refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
U.S. P&C reported net income was $512 million, an increase of $188 million or 58% from the prior year. The impact of the weaker U.S. dollar reduced net income by 8%, revenue by 6% and expenses by 5%. All amounts in the remainder of this section are on a U.S. dollar basis.
Reported net income was $408 million, an increase of $162 million or 66% from the prior year.
Personal revenue increased $4 million or 1%, due to higher net interest income, partially offset by lower non-interest revenue. Commercial revenue increased $90 million or 13%, due to higher non-interest revenue and higher net interest income.
Reported non-interest expense was $593 million, an increase of $29 million or 5% from the prior year, reflecting higher employee-related and marketing costs.
Average gross loans and acceptances increased $2.9 billion or 3% from the prior year to $93.3 billion. The reduction in PPP loans reduced loan growth by 4%. Commercial loan balances increased 4% and personal loan balances were relatively unchanged. Average deposits increased $7.8 billion or 7% to $113.8 billion, reflecting the higher levels of liquidity retained by customers. Commercial deposits increased 16%, while personal deposits decreased 3%, as continued growth in chequing and savings account deposits was more than offset by lower term deposits.
Reported net income was $512 million, a decrease of $41 million or 8% from the prior quarter.The impact of the stronger U.S. dollar increased net income, revenue and expenses by 2%, respectively. All amounts in the remainder of this section are on a U.S. dollar basis.
Reported net income was $408 million, a decrease of $40 million or 9% from the prior quarter.
Total revenue was $1,101 million, an increase of $3 million from the prior quarter. Net interest income increased $5 million or 1%, due to higher loan and deposit balances, partially offset by lower PPP-related revenue. Non-interest revenue decreased $2 million or 1% from the prior quarter. Net interest margin of 3.46% decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter, driven by changes in balance sheet mix.
Personal revenue decreased $4 million, due to lower non-interest revenue, partially offset by higher net interest income. Commercial revenue increased $7 million, primarily due to higher non-interest revenue.
Total recovery of the provision for credit losses was $24 million, compared with a $49 million recovery in the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $2 million, compared with a $6 million recovery in the prior quarter, primarily due to higher consumer provisions. There was a $26 million recovery of the provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $43 million recovery in the prior quarter.
Reported non-interest expense was $593 million, an increase of $34 million or 6%, primarily driven by higher employee-related costs and marketing costs.
Average gross loans and acceptances increased $1.5 billion or 2% from the prior quarter. Commercial loan balances increased 2%. The reduction in PPP loans reduced loan growth by 2%. Personal loan balances increased 1%. Average deposits increased $2.1 billion or 2% to $113.8 billion. Commercial deposits increased 3%, while personal deposits were relatively unchanged.
(1)
The U.S. Small Business Administration Payback Protection Program is a government relief program to support businesses facing economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BMO Wealth Management (1)
(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
Net interest income
259
247
228
982
900
Non-interest revenue
1,276
2,179
1,081
6,071
5,808
Total revenue
1,535
2,426
1,309
7,053
6,708
Insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB)
97
984
-
1,399
1,708
Revenue, net of CCPB
1,438
1,442
1,309
5,654
5,000
Provision for credit losses on impaired loans
1
-
-
4
4
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans
(6)
(2)
5
(16)
18
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(5)
(2)
5
(12)
22
Non-interest expense
956
913
882
3,716
3,519
Income before income taxes
487
531
422
1,950
1,459
Provision for income taxes
118
130
102
476
363
Reported net income
369
401
320
1,474
1,096
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2)
4
5
8
24
34
Adjusted net income
373
406
328
1,498
1,130
Adjusted non-interest expense
950
908
872
3,685
3,476
Traditional Wealth businesses reported net income
318
328
253
1,228
893
Traditional Wealth businesses adjusted net income
322
333
261
1,252
927
Insurance reported net income (loss)
51
73
67
246
203
Insurance adjusted net income (loss)
51
73
67
246
203
Net income growth (%)
15.2
17.6
20.0
34.4
3.5
Adjusted net income growth (%)
13.6
16.0
9.3
32.5
0.8
Revenue growth (%)
17.2
(2.4)
(16.4)
5.1
(12.4)
Revenue growth, net of CCPB (%)
9.8
11.1
6.3
13.1
1.0
Adjusted CCPB
97
984
-
1,399
1,708
Revenue growth, net of adjusted CCPB (%)
9.8
11.1
4.2
13.1
0.5
Non-interest expense growth (%)
8.5
9.0
2.5
5.6
(0.1)
Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%)
9.2
9.8
2.6
6.1
-
Return on equity (%) (3)
25.8
28.6
20.1
24.9
17.1
Adjusted return on equity (%) (3)
26.1
28.9
20.6
25.3
17.7
Operating leverage, net of CCPB (%)
1.3
2.1
3.8
7.5
1.1
Adjusted operating leverage, net of CCPB (%)
0.6
1.3
1.6
7.0
0.5
Reported efficiency ratio (%)
62.3
37.6
67.3
52.7
52.4
Reported efficiency ratio, net of CCPB (%)
66.5
63.3
67.3
65.7
70.4
Adjusted efficiency ratio (%)
62.0
37.4
66.5
52.3
51.8
Adjusted efficiency ratio, net of CCPB (%)
66.1
63.0
66.5
65.2
69.5
Assets under management
523,270
526,542
482,554
523,270
482,554
Assets under administration (4)
427,446
457,964
411,959
427,446
411,959
Average assets
49,629
48,053
46,583
48,232
45,573
Average gross loans and acceptances
30,351
29,040
27,339
28,920
26,585
Average net loans and acceptances
30,316
29,002
27,296
28,880
26,547
Average deposits
53,300
50,054
46,858
51,030
43,660
U.S. Business Select Financial Data (US$ in millions)
Total revenue
162
154
146
625
583
Non-interest expense
122
122
126
489
504
Reported net income
30
25
17
104
61
Adjusted non-interest expense
120
121
124
482
495
Adjusted net income
32
26
19
109
68
Average net loans and acceptances
5,140
4,967
4,676
4,878
4,540
Average deposits
7,537
6,995
6,672
7,321
6,471
(1)
Revenue measures, net of CCPB, adjusted results and ratios, and U.S. dollar amounts in this table are on a non-GAAP basis and are discussed in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
(2)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets pre-tax amounts of $6 million in Q4-2021, $5 million in Q3-2021, and $10 million in Q4-2020; and $31 million in fiscal 2021 and $43 million in fiscal 2020 are recorded in non-interest expense.
(3)
Return on equity is based on allocated capital. For further information, refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
(4)
Certain assets under management that are also administered by the bank are included in assets under administration.
Total revenue was $1,535 million, an increase of $226 million or 17%. Revenue, net of CCPB, was $1,438 million, an increase of $129 million or 10%. Revenue in Traditional Wealth was $1,332 million, an increase of $150 million or 13%, due to higher non-interest revenue from growth in client assets, including stronger global markets. Higher net interest income was driven by strong deposit and loan growth, partially offset by lower margins. Insurance revenue, net of CCPB, was $106 million, a decrease of $21 million from the prior year, primarily due to benefits from changes in investments to improve asset liability management in the prior year,and the unfavourable impact of actuarial assumption changes in the current quarter, partially offset by business growth.
Q4 2021 vs. Q3 2021
Total revenue was $1,535 million, a decrease of $891 million. Revenue, net of CCPB, of $1,438 million was relatively unchanged from the prior quarter. Traditional Wealth revenue was $1,332 million, an increase of $24 million or 2%, due to higher net interest income, as well as higher non-interest revenue from stronger global equity markets, partially offset by lower brokerage revenue. Insurance revenue, net of CCPB, was $106 million, a decrease of $28 million, driven by benefits from changes in investments to improve asset liability management in the prior quarter and the impact of unfavourable actuarial assumption changes in the current quarter.
BMO Capital Markets (1)
(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
Net interest income (teb) (2)
873
696
817
3,115
3,320
Non-interest revenue
557
888
561
3,011
2,006
Total revenue (teb)
1,430
1,584
1,378
6,126
5,326
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans
(9)
(19)
105
11
310
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans
(79)
(75)
(41)
(205)
349
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(88)
(94)
64
(194)
659
Non-interest expense
803
918
801
3,436
3,236
Income before income taxes
715
760
513
2,884
1,431
Provision for income taxes (teb)
179
202
134
744
344
Reported net income
536
558
379
2,140
1,087
Acquisition integration costs (3)
1
2
3
7
11
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (4)
4
4
5
17
18
Adjusted net income
541
564
387
2,164
1,116
Adjusted non-interest expense
797
910
792
3,405
3,199
Global Markets revenue
774
881
854
3,605
3,222
Investment and Corporate Banking revenue
656
703
524
2,521
2,104
Net income growth (%)
41.4
31.0
40.2
96.9
(0.4)
Adjusted net income growth (%)
40.0
29.8
37.8
94.1
(0.2)
Revenue growth (%)
3.8
3.7
16.9
15.0
11.9
Non-interest expense growth (%)
0.2
11.4
1.1
6.2
(1.3)
Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%)
0.5
12.2
1.5
6.4
(1.4)
Return on equity (%) (5)
19.4
20.3
12.9
19.2
9.2
Adjusted return on equity (%) (5)
19.6
20.5
13.1
19.5
9.5
Operating leverage (teb) (%)
3.6
(7.7)
15.8
8.8
13.2
Adjusted operating leverage (teb) (%)
3.3
(8.5)
15.4
8.6
13.3
Efficiency ratio (teb) (%)
56.1
58.0
58.1
56.1
60.8
Adjusted efficiency ratio (teb) (%)
55.6
57.5
57.4
55.6
60.1
Average assets
376,714
367,900
367,001
372,475
369,518
Average gross loans and acceptances
58,845
56,981
66,371
59,385
68,698
Average net loans and acceptances
58,499
56,536
65,787
58,909
68,303
U.S. Business Select Financial Data (US$ in millions)
Total revenue
550
588
467
2,373
1,865
Non-interest expense
304
341
305
1,288
1,152
Reported net income
210
218
84
857
279
Adjusted non-interest expense
298
335
298
1,263
1,125
Adjusted net income
215
222
89
876
299
Average assets
137,739
127,851
117,763
127,619
116,307
Average net loans and acceptances
25,265
24,448
25,847
25,249
26,161
(1)
Adjusted results and ratios, teb amounts and U.S. dollar amounts in this table are on a non-GAAP basis and are discussed in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures.
(2)
Taxable equivalent basis amounts of $72 million in Q4-2021, and $71 million in both Q3-2021 and Q4-2020; and $291 million in fiscal 2021 and $307 million in fiscal 2020 are recorded in net interest income.
(3)
KGS-Alpha and Clearpool acquisition pre-tax integration costs of $1 million in Q4-2021, and $3 million in both Q3-2021 and Q4-2020; and $9 million in fiscal 2021 and $14 million in fiscal 2020 are recorded in non-interest expense.
(4)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets pre-tax amounts of $5 million in both Q4-2021 and Q3-2021, and $6 million in Q4-2020; and $22 million in fiscal 2021 and $23 million in fiscal 2020 are recorded in non-interest expense.
(5)
Return on equity is based on allocated capital. For further information, refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
BMO Capital Markets reported net income was $536 million, an increase of $157 million or 41% from the prior year.
Total revenue was $1,430 million, an increase of $52 million or 4% from the prior year. Global Markets revenue decreased $80 million or 9% due to lower interest rate and commodities trading revenue and the impact of the weaker U.S. dollar, partially offset by higher equities and foreign exchange trading revenue. Investment and Corporate Banking revenue increased $132 million or 25%, primarily driven by higher underwriting and advisory revenue and net securities gains, partially offset by lower corporate banking-related revenue and the impact of the weaker U.S. dollar.
Total recovery of the provision for credit losses was $88 million, compared with a recovery of $94 million in the prior quarter. The recovery of the provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $9 million, compared with a recovery of $19 million in the prior quarter. There was a $79 million recovery of the provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a recovery of $75 million in the prior quarter.
Corporate Services (1)
(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
Q4-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
Net interest income before group teb offset
(84)
(53)
(39)
(301)
(364)
Group teb offset
(78)
(77)
(78)
(315)
(335)
Net interest income (teb)
(162)
(130)
(117)
(616)
(699)
Non-interest revenue
84
89
53
326
285
Total revenue (teb)
(78)
(41)
(64)
(290)
(414)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans
(2)
(2)
1
(5)
3
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans
2
(4)
(8)
(2)
-
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-
(6)
(7)
(7)
3
Non-interest expense
236
118
152
1,523
455
Income (loss) before income taxes
(314)
(153)
(209)
(1,806)
(872)
Recovery of income taxes (teb)
(135)
(101)
(123)
(520)
(482)
Reported net loss
(179)
(52)
(86)
(1,286)
(390)
Impact of divestitures (2) (3) (4)
52
18
-
842
-
Restructuring costs (reversals) (3)
-
(18)
-
(18)
-
Adjusted net loss
(127)
(52)
(86)
(462)
(390)
Adjusted total revenue (teb) (5)
(78)
(41)
(64)
(319)
(414)
Adjusted non-interest expense (5)
174
118
152
661
455
U.S. Business Select Financial Data (US$ in millions)
Total revenue
(4)
19
(9)
(26)
(116)
Total provision for (recovery) of credit losses
-
(3)
-
(6)
3
Non-interest expense
45
13
18
182
97
Recovery of income taxes
(19)
(7)
(17)
(90)
(88)
Reported net income (loss)
(30)
16
(10)
(112)
(128)
Adjusted total revenue
(4)
19
(9)
(26)
(116)
Adjusted non-interest expense
40
27
18
164
97
Adjusted net income (loss)
(26)
6
(10)
(98)
(128)
(1)
Adjusted results and ratios, teb amounts and U.S. dollar amounts in this table are on a non-GAAP basis and are discussed in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
(2)
Q2-2021 reported net income included the impact of divestitures comprising a $747 million pre-tax and after-tax write-down of goodwill related to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business, a $22 million ($29 million pre-tax) net gain on the sale of our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore, and $47 million ($53 million pre-tax) of divestiture-related costs for both transactions. The net gain on the sale was recorded in non-interest revenue, with the goodwill write-down and divestiture costs recorded in non-interest expense.
(3)
Q3-2021 reported net income included expenses of $18 million ($24 million pre-tax) from the impact of divestitures related to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business and the sale of our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore, offset by a partial reversal of previously recorded restructuring charges related to severance of $18 million ($24 million pre-tax), all recorded in non-interest expense.
(4)
Q4-2021 reported net income included expenses of $52 million ($62 million pre-tax) from the impact of divestitures related to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business and the sale of our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore, recorded in non-interest expense.
(5)
Adjusted results exclude the impact of the items described in footnotes (2) to (4).
Corporate Services consists of Corporate Units and Technology and Operations (T&O). Corporate Units provide enterprise-wide expertise, governance and support in a variety of areas, including strategic planning, risk management, treasury, finance, legal and regulatory compliance, human resources, communications, marketing, real estate, and procurement. T&O develops, monitors, manages and maintains governance of information technology, including data and analytics, and also provides cyber security and operations services.
Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020
Corporate Services reported net loss was $179 million and adjusted net loss was $127 million, compared with a reported and adjusted net loss of $86 million in the prior year. Adjusted results in the current quarter excluded expenses of $52 million ($62 million pre-tax) from the impact of divestitures. Reported and adjusted results decreased due to lower revenue, driven by treasury-related activities, higher expenses, and the impact of a more favourable tax rate in the prior year.
Q4 2021 vs. Q3 2021
Reported net loss was $179 million and adjusted net loss was $127 million, compared with a reported and adjusted net loss of $52 million in the prior quarter. Reported and adjusted results decreased due to lower revenue, driven by lower securities gains and treasury-related activities, and higher expenses.
Our risk management policies and processes to identify, assess, manage, monitor, mitigate and report our credit and counterparty, market, insurance, liquidity and funding, operational non-financial risk, including technology and cyber-related risks, legal and regulatory, strategic, environmental and social, and reputation risks are outlined in the Enterprise-Wide Risk Management section of BMO's 2021 Annual MD&A.
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited) (Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
October 31,
July 31,
October 31,
October 31,
October 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest, Dividend and Fee Income
Loans
$
3,933
$
3,916
$
4,089
$
15,727
$
17,945
Securities
1,042
929
1,009
3,963
4,980
Deposits with banks
53
50
47
197
390
5,028
4,895
5,145
19,887
23,315
Interest Expense
Deposits
737
745
1,082
3,220
6,239
Subordinated debt
42
44
64
195
265
Other liabilities
493
585
469
2,162
2,840
1,272
1,374
1,615
5,577
9,344
Net Interest Income
3,756
3,521
3,530
14,310
13,971
Non-Interest Revenue
Securities commissions and fees
258
264
247
1,107
1,036
Deposit and payment service charges
313
319
305
1,243
1,221
Trading revenues
(98)
135
23
296
15
Lending fees
344
348
339
1,391
1,295
Card fees
126
113
94
442
358
Investment management and custodial fees
522
502
466
1,982
1,807
Mutual fund revenues
419
406
355
1,595
1,417
Underwriting and advisory fees
348
411
259
1,421
1,070
Securities gains, other than trading
180
198
40
591
124
Foreign exchange gains, other than trading
39
41
38
167
127
Insurance revenues
223
1,137
143
1,941
2,178
Investments in associates and joint ventures
65
67
49
248
161
Other
78
100
98
452
406
2,817
4,041
2,456
12,876
11,215
Total Revenue
6,573
7,562
5,986
27,186
25,186
Provision for Credit Losses
(126)
(70)
432
20
2,953
Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities
97
984
-
1,399
1,708
Non-Interest Expense
Employee compensation
2,059
2,102
1,950
8,322
7,944
Premises and equipment
900
829
854
3,396
3,202
Amortization of intangible assets
163
157
159
634
620
Travel and business development
133
101
88
397
384
Communications
65
63
71
264
304
Professional fees
184
140
159
607
555
Other
299
292
267
1,889
1,168
3,803
3,684
3,548
15,509
14,177
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
2,799
2,964
2,006
10,258
6,348
Provision for income taxes
640
689
422
2,504
1,251
Net Income
$
2,159
$
2,275
$
1,584
$
7,754
$
5,097
Earnings Per Share (Canadian $)
Basic
$
3.24
$
3.42
$
2.37
$
11.60
$
7.56
Diluted
3.23
3.41
2.37
11.58
7.55
Dividends per common share
1.06
1.06
1.06
4.24
4.24
Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited) (Canadian $ in millions)
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
October 31,
July 31,
October 31,
October 31,
October 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Income
$
2,159
$
2,275
$
1,584
$
7,754
$
5,097
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of taxes
Items that may subsequently be reclassified to net income
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on fair value through OCI debt securities
Unrealized gains (losses) on fair value through OCI debt securities arising during the period (1)
(151)
22
(11)
(161)
410
Reclassification to earnings of (gains) in the period (2)
(10)
(5)
(7)
(43)
(81)
(161)
17
(18)
(204)
329
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedges
Gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges arising during the period (3)
(988)
218
(160)
(1,380)
1,513
Reclassification to earnings of (gains) on derivatives designated as
cash flow hedges in the period (4)
(135)
(116)
(55)
(414)
(47)
(1,123)
102
(215)
(1,794)
1,466
Net gains (losses) on translation of net foreign operations
Unrealized gains (losses) on translation of net foreign operations
(293)
521
(143)
(2,207)
373
Unrealized gains (losses) on hedges of net foreign operations (5)
98
(139)
49
496
(96)
(195)
382
(94)
(1,711)
277
Items that will not be reclassified to net income
Unrealized gains on fair value through OCI equity securities arising during the period (6)
13
7
-
20
-
Gains (losses) on remeasurement of pension and other employee
future benefit plans (7)
158
54
(11)
923
(255)
Gains (losses) on remeasurement of own credit risk on financial
liabilities designated at fair value (8)
24
22
21
(196)
(28)
195
83
10
747
(283)
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of taxes
(1,284)
584
(317)
(2,962)
1,789
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
875
$
2,859
$
1,267
$
4,792
$
6,886
(1) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $54 million, $(7) million, $4 million for the three months ended, and $58 million, $(143) million for the twelve months ended, respectively.
(2) Net of income tax provision of $3 million, $2 million, $2 million for the three months ended, and $14 million, $25 million for the twelve months ended, respectively.
(3) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $357 million, $(72) million, $59 million for the three months ended, and $504 million, $(541) million for the twelve months ended, respectively.
(4) Net of income tax provision (recovery) of $49 million, $41 million, $19 million for the three months ended, and $149 million, $16 million for the twelve months ended, respectively.
(5) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $(35) million, $50 million, $(18) million for the three months ended, and $(180) million, $35 million for the twelve months ended, respectively.
(6) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $(4) million, $(2) million, $nil million for the three months ended, and $(6) million, $nil million for the twelve months ended, respectively.
(7) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $(58) million, $(26) million, $3 million for the three months ended, and $(341) million, $88 million for the twelve months ended, respectively.
(8) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $(9) million, $(9) million, $(8)million for the three months ended, and $70 million, $10 million for the twelve months ended, respectively.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unaudited) (Canadian $ in millions)
As at
October 31,
July 31,
October 31,
2021
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
93,261
$
83,825
$
57,408
Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks
8,303
8,793
9,035
Securities
Trading
104,411
102,169
97,834
Fair value through profit or loss
14,210
14,239
13,568
Fair value through other comprehensive income
63,123
64,553
73,407
Debt securities at amortized cost
49,970
48,727
48,466
Investments in associates and joint ventures
1,135
1,088
985
232,849
230,776
234,260
Securities Borrowed or Purchased Under Resale Agreements
107,382
104,738
111,878
Loans
Residential mortgages
135,750
134,374
127,024
Consumer instalment and other personal
77,164
75,092
70,148
Credit cards
8,103
7,866
7,889
Business and government
239,809
241,108
245,662
460,826
458,440
450,723
Allowance for credit losses
(2,564)
(2,824)
(3,303)
458,262
455,616
447,420
Other Assets
Derivative instruments
36,713
36,331
36,815
Customers' liability under acceptances
14,021
14,263
13,493
Premises and equipment
4,454
4,266
4,183
Goodwill
5,378
5,450
6,535
Intangible assets
2,266
2,298
2,442
Current tax assets
1,588
1,145
1,260
Deferred tax assets
1,287
1,209
1,473
Other
22,411
22,648
23,059
88,118
87,610
89,260
Total Assets
$
988,175
$
971,358
$
949,261
Liabilities and Equity
Deposits
$
685,631
$
680,553
$
659,034
Other Liabilities
Derivative instruments
30,815
29,167
30,375
Acceptances
14,021
14,263
13,493
Securities sold but not yet purchased
32,073
28,497
29,376
Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements
97,556
92,990
88,658
Securitization and structured entities' liabilities
25,486
23,927
26,889
Current tax liabilities
221
154
126
Deferred tax liabilities
192
188
108
Other
37,764
36,950
36,193
238,128
226,136
225,218
Subordinated Debt
6,893
6,973
8,416
Equity
Preferred shares and other equity instruments
5,558
5,848
6,598
Common shares
13,599
13,609
13,430
Contributed surplus
313
310
302
Retained earnings
35,497
34,089
30,745
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,556
3,840
5,518
Total Equity
57,523
57,696
56,593
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
988,175
$
971,358
$
949,261
Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited) (Canadian $ in millions)
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
October 31,
October 31,
October 31,
October 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Preferred Shares and Other Equity Instruments
Balance at beginning of period
$
5,848
$
5,348
$
6,598
$
5,348
Issued during the year
-
1,250
-
1,250
Redeemed during the period
(290)
-
(1,040)
-
Balance at End of Period
5,558
6,598
5,558
6,598
Common Shares
Balance at beginning of period
13,609
13,200
13,430
12,971
Issued under the Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan
-
257
-
471
Issued under the Stock Option Plan
23
10
122
40
Repurchased for cancellation and/or treasury shares sold/purchased
(33)
(37)
47
(52)
Balance at End of Period
13,599
13,430
13,599
13,430
Contributed Surplus
Balance at beginning of period
310
302
302
303
Stock option expense, net of options exercised
3
-
10
(1)
Other
-
-
1
-
Balance at End of Period
313
302
313
302
Retained Earnings
Balance at beginning of period
34,089
29,902
30,745
28,725
Impact from adopting IFRS 16
-
-
-
(59)
Net income
2,159
1,584
7,754
5,097
Dividends on preferred shares and distributions payable on other equity instruments
(59)
(52)
(244)
(247)
Dividends on common shares
(688)
(685)
(2,746)
(2,723)
Equity issue expense and premium paid on redemption of preferred shares
-
(3)
(6)
(3)
Net discount on sale of treasury shares
(4)
(1)
(6)
(45)
Balance at End of Period
35,497
30,745
35,497
30,745
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income on Fair Value through OCI Securities, net of taxes
Balance at beginning of period
319
373
355
26
Unrealized gains (losses) on fair value through OCI debt securities arising during the period
(151)
(11)
(161)
410
Unrealized gains (losses) on fair value through OCI equity securities arising during the period
13
-
20
-
Reclassification to earnings of (gains) during the period
(10)
(7)
(43)
(81)
Balance at End of Period
171
355
171
355
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income on Cash Flow Hedges, net of taxes
Balance at beginning of period
1,308
2,194
1,979
513
Gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges arising during the period
(988)
(160)
(1,380)
1,513
Reclassification to earnings of (gains) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges in the period
(135)
(55)
(414)
(47)
Balance at End of Period
185
1,979
185
1,979
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income on Translation
of Net Foreign Operations, net of taxes
Balance at beginning of period
2,464
4,074
3,980
3,703
Unrealized gains (losses) on translation of net foreign operations
(293)
(143)
(2,207)
373
Unrealized gains (losses) on hedges of net foreign operations
98
49
496
(96)
Balance at End of Period
2,269
3,980
2,269
3,980
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) on Pension and Other Employee
Future Benefit Plans, net of taxes
Balance at beginning of period
127
(627)
(638)
(383)
Gains (losses) on remeasurement of pension and other employee future benefit plans
158
(11)
923
(255)
Balance at End of Period
285
(638)
285
(638)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) on Own Credit Risk on
Financial Liabilities Designated at Fair Value, net of taxes
Balance at beginning of period
(378)
(179)
(158)
(130)
Gains (losses) on remeasurement of own credit risk on financial liabilities designated at fair value
24
21
(196)
(28)
Balance at End of Period
(354)
(158)
(354)
(158)
Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
2,556
5,518
2,556
5,518
Total Equity
$
57,523
$
56,593
$
57,523
$
56,593
