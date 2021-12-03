Qualys Appoints Bill Berutti to its Board of Directors

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced Bill Berutti joined its Board of Directors. Bill is a cloud industry veteran with extensive experience in cloud and enterprise software.

"Bill has an impressive track record of experience scaling and growing cloud companies, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Qualys board," said Sandra Bergeron, Chair of the Board, at Qualys. "I look forward to working with him and value his seasoned guidance, which will help us as we continue to implement our long-term vision and growth strategy."

"Qualys is an innovative company with a highly advanced Cloud Platform that provides customers with continuous, always-on assessments of their IT, security and compliance posture," said Berutti. "I look forward to working with the other board members and the Qualys team and being a part of the company's continued innovation and growth."

"With his expertise in cloud and enterprise software, Bill is a key addition to our board," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "His perspective will be invaluable as we work to expand our Cloud Platform and deliver solutions that help customers reduce risk across their hybrid environments."

Bill is the former CEO and board member of Plex Systems, a leader in software-as-a-service manufacturing solutions. From 2014 to 2018, Bill was president of cloud and enterprise solutions at BMC Software. Previously, he spent 17 years in various executive positions at PTC delivering solutions to manufacturers. He is currently a board member at aPriori, a product cost software company, and Park Place Technologies, a data center hardware maintenance company. Bill holds a bachelor's in business administration from Miami University.

