Always Best Care Senior Services Partners With Anelto To Deploy Innovative Remote Patient Monitoring Program Across Their Entire Network Of 200+ Locations

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that it will deploy its own unique Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions across its franchise system throughout 30 states. Always Best Care will now be able to provide clients with access to real-time monitoring of vital statistics and round-the-clock access to a certified clinician, helping patients avoid readmission or trips to the doctor's office, clinic or emergency room.

"We are pleased to offer an innovative new service to Always Best Care clients as we partner with Anelto, a leading provider of cutting-edge remote patient monitoring and personal safety technologies and services," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "We continue to look for opportunities to provide such technologies that can be utilized to benefit our clients as well as our franchisees, allowing them to more easily connect to share critical healthcare data with the medical community."

With the launch of RPM telehealth capabilities, Always Best Care can now provide a new level of clinical oversight as patients are discharged into home care environments. The RPM system will magnify the transitional care program afforded by Always Best Care, which encompasses a broad range of services and environments designed to promote the safe and timely passage of patients between levels of health care and across care settings. In addition to home care, Always Best Care can now offer clinical services such as real-time monitoring of vital statistics, fall alert/fall detect services, medication management, and two-way communication between client, clinician and physician.

Always Best Care's RPM solution consistently monitors a patient's vital statistics, such as blood pressure, heart rate, temperature, oxygen levels and more, and delivers them to healthcare providers in real-time through an innovative RPM Cloud Platform. A 24/7 clinical call center monitors seniors' vital signs and proactively intervenes to keep them healthy, helping to turn episodic healthcare into preventative healthcare.

"Anelto is pleased to partner with Always Best Care to provide the absolute best care to their clients. Through our innovative RPM solutions, Anelto helps provide a comfort level to Always Best Care's clients that they have access to a clinician anytime they need it," said Mark Denissen, president, and CEO, Anelto. "It provides peace of mind that improves their quality of life."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. Always Best Care was founded and based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and an enhanced QAPI Strategy. For more information regarding the remote patient monitoring and the other Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

