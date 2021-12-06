The Boston Globe Names Nuance a "Top Place to Work for 2021"

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has been named one of the "Top Places to Work for 2021" based on an employee survey conducted by The Boston Globe and Energage. The annual "Top Places to Work" survey asked more than 80,000 employees across 363 organizations in Massachusetts to evaluate their current employers' organizational health in a series of criteria, including company leadership, compensation and training, and workplace flexibility.

"We are undergoing a work revolution, and the companies that are truly responding to their employees' needs, that are putting their people first, are the ones leading the charge," said Katie Johnson, The Boston Globe's Top Places to Work list editor.

With a deep dedication to its global team, Nuance offers competitive benefits and leave policies, as well as professional development and continuing education opportunities, employee resource groups, flexible work schedules, and paid time off to volunteer. Physical, mental, and emotional health and wellness programs are also available to all employees. Additionally, Nuance places a large focus on its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. The company has been recognized for its work across recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups, as well as inclusive culture through leadership, employee engagement, accountability, and workforce demographics.

"Our employees are the reason that Nuance is such an incredible place to work and the reason our market-leading technology is trusted by the largest companies in the world," said Beth Conway, Executive Vice President and Chief People & Places Officer at Nuance. "The world of work is ever-evolving, and it's critical that we continue to support our great people with a culture where they can be themselves, learn, grow, and thrive—and that includes providing benefits that empower, inspire, and support their varying needs. We are proud to be recognized a 'Top Place to Work' by The Boston Globe!"

Nuance's commitment to fostering an environment where its employees can be their best is reflected in this award, which is the latest in in a growing number of Employer of Choice accolades that the company has recently received, including being named one of Seramount's 2021 100 Best Companies and Best Companies for Dads, Selling Power's Top Places to Sell For, Best Places to Work for Moms, Best Places to Work for Dads, Best Places for Parents Working Remotely, "Montréal's Top Employers" for 2021 award, one of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," the #1 Best Place to Work by Built In Boston, one of Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2021, a certified "Great Place to Work" by the Great Places to Work Institute in the U.S., and a certified "Great Place to Work in India" by the Great Places to Work Institute.

