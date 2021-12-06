CodeWizardsHQ Supports PTAs Across the Country in Honor of Computer Science Education Week

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeWizardsHQ, the leading online coding school for kids ages 8-18, is celebrating Computer Science Education Week by offering a special introductory class for kids that also benefits their school's parent organization.

The 1-hour class is available for kids ages 8-18 and requires no previous coding experience. Students will complete an entire interactive project in either Scratch (elementary school) or Python (middle and high school). Each class will be led by a live instructor and is done completely online. In addition to being offered at the discounted rate of $20 (normally $39), 50% of the proceeds will be donated to the student's PTA or parent organization.

Registration for the 1-hour Computer Science Education Week introductory classes starts today and goes through Dec. 12. Parents can choose from a variety of class times and dates, but space is limited. More information about the intro classes can be found at https://codewizardshq.com/csedweek/ .

To help fill the gap in computer science education, CodeWizardsHQ is also expanding their coding curriculum, starting enrollment for a brand new Python Language Track for high school students. Python is one of the most popular languages for professional developers, so this program will give students valuable skills they can use now and in the future. This new program focuses exclusively on learning Python, with students gaining advanced knowledge of programming with Python through building interactive projects and apps. Learn more about the Python Language Track at https://codewizardshq.com/python-language-track/ .

CodeWizardsHQ is the leading online coding school for kids and teens ages 8-18. Classes are taught by a live teacher with a student-first approach where they learn real programming languages. Each course is tailored to engage elementary, middle, and high-school students with a curriculum that is comprehensive, developmental, challenging, and fun! Learn more and enroll students in upcoming classes at CodeWizardsHQ.com .

