GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for November 2021

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of November 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 20.4%. Total seats increased 26.5% and the number of departures increased by 28.7%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 17.1% and the load factor was 82.1%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 17.6% and demand (RPK) increased by 14.8%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.4%. The volume of departures increased by 27.4% and seats increased by 25.3%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 61 million, the demand (RPK) was 43 million and international load factor was 70.2%, marking the re-initiation of GOL flights in international markets.

November/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Nov/21 Nov/20 % Var. 11M21 11M20 % Var. LTM21 LTM20 % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 14,257 11,075 28.7% 116,072 109,773 5.7% 130,827 134,494 -2.7%

Seats (thousand) 2,468 1,950 26.5% 20,363 18,948 7.5% 22,978 23,309 -1.4%

ASK (million) 2,716 2,257 20.4% 23,472 22,017 6.6% 26,596 26,864 -1.0%

RPK (million) 2,231 1,905 17.1% 19,242 17,595 9.4% 21,773 21,569 0.9%

Load factor 82.1% 84.4% -2.3 p.p 82.0% 79.9% 2.1 p.p 81.9% 80.3% 1.6 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,997 1,605 24.4% 16,280 14,701 10.7% 18,355 18,220 0.7%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 14,114 11,075 27.4% 115,929 105,381 10.0% 130,684 128,614 1.6%

Seats (thousand) 2,444 1,950 25.3% 20,363 18,197 11.9% 22,955 22,304 2.9%

ASK (million) 2,655 2,257 17.6% 23,410 20,233 15.7% 26,535 24,492 8.3%

RPK (million) 2,188 1,905 14.8% 19,199 16,305 17.7% 21,730 19,841 9.5%

Load factor 82.4% 84.4% -2.0 p.p 82.0% 80.6% 1.4 p.p 81.9% 81.0% 0.9 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,981 1,605 23.5% 16,264 14,207 14.5% 18,339 17,536 4.6%

International GOL



















Departures 143 0 N.A. 143 4,392 -96.7% 143 5,880 -97.6%

Seats (thousand) 23 0 N.A. 23 751 -96.9% 23 1,004 -97.7%

ASK (million) 61 0 N.A. 61 1,784 -96.6% 61 2,372 -97.4%

RPK (million) 43 0 N.A. 43 1,290 -96.7% 43 1,729 -97.5%

Load factor 70.2% 0 N.A. 70.2% 72.3% -2.1 p.p 70.2% 72.9% -2.7 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 15 0 N.A. 15 494 -96.9% 15 684 -97.8%

On-time Departures 86.4% 93.5% -7.1 p.p 95.2% 94.4% 0.8 p.p 94.6% 93.7% 0.9 p.p

Flight Completion 99.7% 99.1% 0.5 p.p 98.8% 97.5% 1.3 p.p 98.9% 97.6% 1.2 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand) 3.9 3.4 15.4% 36.9 36.7 0.6% 41.2 46.1 -10.5%



























* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

