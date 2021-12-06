The Haitian Arts Alliance x Marimberos Celebrate Miami Art Week 2021 and Don E Wirtshafter with the Launch of Liquid Knowledge: An Exploration of Hemp and Cannabis

The exhibition kicked off with a private launch party and is open to the public free of charge at their Magic City Location (290 NE 61st Street in Miami, Florida)

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Haitian Arts Alliance, in partnership with Don E Wirtshafter and Marimberos (https://www.marimberos.com), announce the launch of LIQUID KNOWLEDGE: AN EXPLORATION OF HEMP AND CANNABIS. This world first exposé reveals industrial hemp and pharmaceutical artifacts from The Cannabis Museum, the personal collection of legendary cannabis activist Don E Wirtshafter, and seven large-scale documentary photographs by world renowned photojournalist Carl-Philippe Juste .

Juste is one of the founders of the 1998 Iris Photo Collective, a collaboration that creates a new context to explore and document the relationship of people of color to the world. Juste's series of portraits of Wirtshafter in Miami creates a visual record of the life and work of one of the world's greatest cannabis activists.

The exhibition will be on display throughout the month of December at their Magic City installation (290 NE 61st Street in Miami, Florida). The exposé kicked off with a private launch party and is now open to the public daily free of charge. The month-long exhibition includes a variety of cultural and educational panel discussions, as well as other activities part of The Haitian Arts Alliance's Global/Borderless Caribbean series.

Co-curated and installed by celebrated contemporary artists Edouard Duval-Carrié and Carl-Philippe Juste , LIQUID KNOWLEDGE traces cannabis' transformation from legalization to criminalization and back again. This is the untold story of cannabis as the most treasured and demonized plant in history.

The exhibit serves as an exploration of cannabis' untold and sacred history. This exhibition's appearance in Miami is highly significant because South Florida has played a key role in hemp and cannabis history. During its period of criminalization, the plant was notoriously pressed into bales — the famous "square groupers"— and dumped by illegal traffickers off the South Florida coast.

Marimberos , an organization dedicated to the history and culture of hemp and cannabis, is sponsoring the Miami Art Week event. The organization will be opening a world class Hemp and Cannabis Museum in the Walled City District of Cartegena, Colombia in 2022.

The LIQUID KNOWLEDGE exhibition looks ahead at the potential of hemp as a global and sacred commodity and introduces NFTs as a means of storytelling of this incredible plant's journey.

Renowned interior designer James Duncan ( https://www.jamesstuartduncan.com ) is behind the design of both the exhibition in Miami and museum in Cartegena.

About Don E Wirtshafter

Don E Wirtshafter is the Director and Founder of the Cannabis Museum in Athens, Ohio, slated to open in April 2022. The Cannabis Museum is an Ohio 501(c)(3) educational and research non-profit organization, dedicated to revealing the history of mainstream cannabis use in the United States and around the world.

The Cannabis Museum explores the history of cannabis' prior uses, including medical, recreational, and industrial. Don E Wirtshafter's collection at The Cannabis Museum draws from over 1,000 apothecary and trade bottles, historic literature and advertising and decades of research.

The Cannabis Museum

The Cannabis Museum collects, preserves, and shares the history of cannabis use, culture, prohibition, and politics. The museum explores the history of cannabis' prior uses, including its medical, household, and industrial applications. Don E Wirtshafter draws from over 1,000 apothecary and trade bottles, historic literature and advertising, and decades of research to take the audience on a mesmerizing exploration of this sacred plant.

