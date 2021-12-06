InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Platform for Outdoor Tanning (WDH-2641)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to facilitate a more even tan while lounging outdoors in the sun," said an inventor, from Alexandria, Va., "so I invented the TAN TRACKER. My design eliminates the need to periodically get up and physically reposition for optimal tanning."

The invention ensures that an individual is in a prime position for tanning. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional outdoor tanning tables and lounge chairs. As a result, it helps to achieve a thorough and even tan and it could enhance relaxation. The invention features an automatic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals 16 and older and swimming pool facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-WDH-2641, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

