SAP Global Partner Launches APPRISE Initiative to Speed & Automate Digital Transformation

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Digital, Inc., Houston-based specialists in Digital Transformation, today announced the launch of APPRISE, an Accelerated Productivity Platform designed to speed and automate enterprise embrace of SAP's signature digital transformation program called RISE.

RISE delivers business transformation as a service in a unified package to help change the mindset of business users, redesign business processes, and reduce internal complexity. Adoptees quickly assume the use of post-pandemic business models that invoke the power of cloud technology to dramatically enhance user experiences, both internal and external, plus address emerging challenges such as supply chain gaps.

According to Senthil Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Sierra Digital, the APPRISE initiative expedites time to business value, a common hurdle faced by an enterprise engaged in digital transformation, through the use of SAP-certified productivity apps. "As a global SAP partner, Sierra understands more deeply than most how automation-enhanced applications, synched entirely with the SAP ecosystem, can help a company reconceptualize business processes faster, engage an on-the-go workforce more completely, maximize project efficiency and timeliness, and thus generate impact more profitably."

App sets included in Sierra's APPRISE Initiative closely mirror the pillars of SAP's RISE Program, including solutions to accelerate Business Process Redesign, Technical Migration, and establishment of Infrastructure, Platform, Application, and Network assets necessary to complete the transformation journey. Sierra currently lists 6 APPRISE apps on the SAP Store (https://store.sap.com/). The company offers task-specific apps canvassing a variety of marketplace needs, particularly in budget/finance, planning, and project management. As well, Sierra offers comprehensive application innovations for Oil & Gas and the Public Sectors.

"We're fast evolving into a plug-n-play world," Kumar said. "Though your enterprise environment is certainly unique unto its own, APPRISE puts all the user-friendly apps, tools, and protocols together in one place so you can tailor transformation to your needs in less time and at less cost. So the question becomes, why pay the high cost of a global consultancy when you can get sleek, expert, auto-assisted design and implementation from the SAP partners at Sierra?"

Sierra Digital is a Digital Transformation leader in Automation, Acceleration, and X+O Integration. The company helps clients realize measurable business advancements in the areas of Finance, Data & Analytics, Compliance, and Cloud Adoption. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sierra maintains operations in the U.S. and Asia, employing 350+ consultants with ever-advancing technology certifications. The firm serves more than 150 clients in a variety of industries. Premiere partners include SAP, Microsoft, and Qualtrics.

