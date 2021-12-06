SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LEVL, SUNS, CBTX, STXB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Merchants Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Level One shareholders will have the right to receive 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of Level One common stock owned. If you are a Level One shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with SLR Investment Corp. ("SLRC"). Under the terms of the proposed merger, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value equal to the net asset value of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. If you are a SUNS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBTX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Upon closing of the merger, CBTX shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company. If you are a CBTX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Simmons First National Corporation. Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the merger agreement, shares of Spirit's common stock and Spirit's restricted stock units will be converted into the right to receive shares of Simmons' common stock, and Spirit's stock options and warrants will be cashed out. If you are a Spirit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

