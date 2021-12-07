Imageware Provides Conference Call Details

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imageware® (OTCQB: IWSY) ("Imageware" or "the Company"), a leader in biometric identification and authentication solutions, today provided details for the upcoming conference call to be held on Friday, December 10th, 2021 at 9:00am ET.

A question and answer session will be conducted during the call with the ability to submit questions through the webcast platform.

Participant Information

U.S. dial-in: 855-327-6837 International dial-in: 631-891-4304 Webcast link: Earnings Call Webcast Link

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through December 24, 2021.

U.S. replay number: 844-512-2921 International replay number: 412-317-6671 Replay ID: 10017370

