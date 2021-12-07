JT Group Recognized on CDP's "Climate Change A List" and "Water Security A List" for the 3rd Consecutive Year

TOKYO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) has once again been recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP. JT achieved a place on CDP's prestigious "A List"[1] for tackling climate change and acting to protect water security for the third consecutive year.

JT is one of 53 companies in the world and 18 companies in Japan that achieved "Climate Change A List" and "Water Security A List", out of more than 13,000 companies participating in the CDP environmental disclosure program in 2021. This marks JT's fourth recognition for climate change following 2016, 2019 and 2020, as well as its third consecutive recognition for water security since 2019.

Kazuhito Yamashita, Member of the Board and Senior Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer, Compliance and General Affairs, said: "We are delighted to be included in the CDP's 'Climate Change A List' and 'Water Security A List' for the third consecutive year. This clearly reflects our continued efforts to reduce our environmental footprint and expand our transparency in disclosing information. Society's interest in ESG and its demands on companies are increasing year by year. We believe that the world has woken up to the reality that it is essential for companies to work on sustainability, and those that do not take it into consideration cannot expect continuous growth. In light of this, the JT Group has placed sustainability at the core of its management agenda, and our employees are working hand in hand to address ESG issues. In particular, we are making steady progress towards the 'JT Group Environmental Plan 2030' at a pace that will exceed our targets. We will continue to enhance the value created by the Group and maintain the trust of stakeholders."

The JT Group launched the "JT Group Environment Plan 2030" in 2019, reflecting changes in its business environment, with "Energy and Emissions", "Natural Resources" and "Waste" as key focus areas. Specific examples of measures the Group is taking to reduce its contribution to climate change include the introduction of renewable energy and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from business activities as well as from the raw materials and services it purchases. As for water security, the Group continues to enhance measures including the reduction of water withdrawal in its business and the improvement of water risk management in the supply chain.

In addition, the JT Group plans to update the targets for "Energy and Emissions" in the "JT Group Environment Plan 2030", in order to fulfill its social responsibility of contributing to build a decarbonized society worldwide. To ensure that a healthy and sustainable environment is passed on to future generations, the JT Group is committed to achieving a balance between corporate activities and environment preservation by addressing environmental challenges in wider society as well as in the Group's value chain.

About CDP

CDP (HQ: London) is the leading international non-profit organization that accelerates action to achieve sustainable economies, assessing disclosure and actions by companies from around the world. Representing over 590 investors with assets of USD 110 trillion, CDP sends out questionnaires to companies listed on stock exchanges worldwide, asking them about their activities for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and safeguarding water resources, then evaluates the answers and publishes the scores.

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 58,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its heated tobacco products under its Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

[1] CDP scores companies from D- to A based on their environmental performance, which starts with disclosure, and progresses to awareness, management, and finally to leadership. CDP's A List recognizes the world's companies leading on environmental performance.

