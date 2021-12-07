Northside Hospital Chooses MRIdian System to Expand Advanced Radiation Therapy Treatment Services

CLEVELAND, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced that Northside Hospital in Georgia has selected MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy system to expand radiation therapy treatment services at its Northside Hospital Cancer Institute in Atlanta.

Northside Hospital Cancer Institute is the largest and most comprehensive cancer network in Georgia. The institute offers more radiation oncology centers and advanced radiation therapy treatment units than any other hospital system in Georgia. Northside's expert, board-certified physicians practicing at multiple locations across Georgia, and its network of over 55 cancer centers, allows patients to receive the most advanced treatments close to home. The MRIdian system will enable the team at the Cancer Institute to offer the latest MR-guided radiation therapy technology to patients seeking cancer treatment for lung, prostate, pancreas, liver cancers, and other small tumors in abdominal and pelvic areas.

"As a leader in cancer care in Georgia, we are excited add the MRIdian system to our treatment services for cancer patients, particularly those patients who may not have had viable treatment options," said Ajaykumar Patel, M.D., Radiation Oncology, Northside Hospital Cancer Institute. "MRIdian will allow us to practice personalized and precision medicine and continue to lead the way with cutting edge technology in the Metro Atlanta Area."

"Expanding MRIdian SMART (stereotactic MR-guided adaptive radiotherapy) with Northside Hospital is a significant milestone for patients in the southeast," said Paul Ziegler, chief commercial officer at ViewRay. "As a premier health provider in Atlanta, we look forward to working with the Northside team on a combined mission to improve the lives of cancer patients."

The MRIdian system provides oncologists outstanding anatomical visualization through diagnostic-quality MR images and the ability to adapt a radiation therapy plan to the targeted cancer with the patient on the table. This combination allows physicians to define tight treatment margins to avoid unnecessary radiation exposure of vulnerable nearby organs-at-risk and allows the delivery of ablative radiation doses in five or fewer treatment sessions, without relying on implanted markers. By providing real-time continuous tracking of the target and surrounding healthy tissues, MRIdian enables automatic gating of the radiation beam if the target moves outside the user-defined margins. This allows for delivery of the prescribed dose to the target, while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and critical structures, which results in minimizing toxicities typically associated with conventional radiation therapy.

Nearly 16,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. Currently, 46 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts, and presentations. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

Disclaimer:

The opinions and clinical experiences discussed herein are specific to the featured physicians and are for information purposes only. Nothing in this material is intended to provide specific medical advice or to take the place of written law or regulations. Results of treatment presented in this press release are not indicative of typical or future results.

Safety Statement:

The MRIdian Linac System is not appropriate for all patients, including those who are not candidates for magnetic resonance imaging. Radiation treatments may cause side effects that can vary depending on the part of the body being treated. The most frequent ones are typically temporary and may include, but are not limited to, irritation to the respiratory, digestive, urinary or reproductive systems; fatigue; nausea; skin irritation; and hair loss. In some patients, side effects can be severe. Treatment sessions may vary in complexity and duration. Radiation treatment is not appropriate for all cancers. You should discuss the potential for side effects and their severity as well as the benefits of radiation and magnetic resonance imaging with your doctor to make sure radiation treatment is right for you.

About ViewRay:

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, anticipated future orders, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2021, anticipated future operating and financial performance, treatment results, therapy adoption, innovation and the performance of the MRIdian systems. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the Company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

