SHL Medical Publishes its Molly Modular Autoinjector Platform Technology White Paper

With various platform autoinjector offerings emerging in the market, SHL Medical sought to redefine the conventional platform model by adding modularity to its Molly device technology. In 2010, SHL's Molly was originally designed to be a preconfigured offering leveraging communal infrastructure to save costs and shorten timelines. The Molly technology has since supported the commercial launch of 17 combination products covering at least 25 clinical indications across various diseases areas. Ten years after, the second generation of Molly was born – now a modularized technology that goes beyond the confines of platform-based devices.

This white paper is a retrospective analysis on how the new generation of Molly autoinjectors have incorporated a greater level of flexibility in its design and development model. The work is a result of research and discussions with various subject-matter experts from SHL's technical teams. It outlines SHL's predictive response to market imperatives in the medical device industry, resulting in a constantly expanding Molly ecosystem that supports product customization and effective lifecycle management.

Subdivided into three chapters, the white paper discusses and analyzes:

The Molly design and usability philosophy

Modularized manufacturing infrastructure supporting the Molly autoinjector development and production

Quality and regulatory systems that support Molly projects

"SHL's Molly autoinjectors have been met with commercial successes spanning various disease areas and patient groups. This white paper provides evidence of SHL's developmental work over the years to design a robust and adaptive autoinjector technology that addresses the requirements of pharma and their end users. Such a technology is exhibited in Molly's flexibility as an autoinjector device offering seen in various layers of the whole device development stream. We are proud to share this work with our pharma partners for them to gain a comprehensive understanding of SHL's customizable platform offering and how it can continuously support the ever-changing requirements of the medical industry, now and in the future," SHL Medical Director of Marketing Magnus Fastmarken said.

SHL Medical's Molly autoinjector white paper is now available to download here. More information about the modular autoinjector platform technology can be found on the dynamic Molly webpage.

