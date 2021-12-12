aelf Hosts its Inaugural Metaverse Hackathon - Top of OASIS

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aelf's first metaverse-themed hackathon — Top of OASIS — has opened on December 12th, 2021. Participants are invited to submit their projects anytime before Feb. 9th, 2022. The distribution of the $680,000 prizes will be announced on Feb. 15th, 2022.

The Top of OASIS Hackathon aims to support early-stage projects and ideas from open-source developer communities, allowing both community members and organizations to participate in funding developer projects and blockchain ventures. The hackathon aims to enlarge while increasing the diversity of aelf developer community that will help projects grow and eventually join the aelf ecosystem.

Following the industrial news closely, the event has drawn great attention from practitioners who are willing to jump into the Meta-universe with wet shoes. According to the publicized re-registration record, aelf team has received willing contacts of 60 individuals/teams from the United States of America, Singapore, Britain, Canada, China, India, Japan, Turkey, Spain, etc.

The final results will be revealed on Feb. 15th, 2022, whose evaluation should be conducted equally by the judging committee. Judges in the Top of OASIS are industrial experts from Knowsec, RockX, bountyblok, Bitmain, Cypher 9 Ventures, Microsoft MVP, Tencent, IEEE, and more to join.

aelf has prepared a bountiful seed fund that is worth $500k to fuel the rise of aelf ecology. Per the network, the hackathon will fetch out talents from all over the world while promoting the quick landing of GameFi projects, both of which will thrive and eventually broaden the aelf ecosystem.

"The whole network is well prepared to support the hackathons and their sequent effects. We have prepared our best team to support our hackers from all perspectives. It will set the foundation for the development of the aelf ecology, and we will invite the most talented developers to our platform. This is just a start," said Haobo Ma, CEO from aelf.

aelf is a decentralized blockchain network powered by cloud infrastructure. It provides a high-speed open infrastructure for users and developers around the world. aelf innovated in the cross-chain collaboration mechanism, elegant multi-level side chain system, and unlimited expansion capabilities. The network can seamlessly connect to the existing ecologies that are safe, efficient, autonomous, stable, easy to use, and transparent.

