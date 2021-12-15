6sense Named a Leader in 11 G2 Winter 2022 Grid Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense, the market-leading account engagement platform, today announced it has been named a Leader across 11 categories in the G2 Winter 2022 Grid Report. The Leader designation signifies that 6sense has earned best-in-class ratings by verified customers for both customer satisfaction scores and market presence in each of the 11 categories.

For the fifth consecutive reporting period, 6sense was named the number one Account-Based Advertising solution, based on receiving a high customer satisfaction score and having a large market presence. 98% of verified customer reviewers rated 6sense 4 or 5 stars, 99% believe it's headed in the right direction, and reviewers said they would be likely to recommend the 6sense ABM/ABX platform at a rate of 91%.

Additional Highlights:

recently acquired by 6sense , is named a High Performer based on its high customer satisfaction scores. In the Buyer Intent Data, Lead Scoring, Market Intelligence, and Sales Intelligence Grid Reports, 6sense is named a Leader and Slintel, a leading B2B market data and insights provider, is named a High Performer based on its high customer satisfaction scores.

Both 6sense and Slintel are named Leaders in the Lead Intelligence Grid Report.

6sense tops the Momentum Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools which takes growth into account, along with customer satisfaction and market presence.

6sense is ranked #1 on the Relationship Index in the Account-Based Orchestration Grid Report which is based on scores for ease of doing business, likelihood to recommend, quality of support, and other factors.

"Our customers repeatedly tell us that they share our vision to align sales, marketing and customer success around common data, tools and go-to-market plays to achieve predictable revenue growth," said Sanjay Kini, Chief Customer Officer at 6sense. "Their G2 reviews demonstrate that we're exceeding customers' needs and expectations, and they depend on the 6sense platform and our Customer Success teams to help them achieve their growth objectives."

"Throughout the past year, we've made strategic investments to accelerate our competitive advantages around buyer intent, account intelligence and account management data," said Viral Bajaria, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of 6sense. "Our recent acquisition of Slintel further demonstrates our commitment to providing the essential data and actionable insights B2B organizations need to transform the way go-to-market teams create, close and grow revenue."

6sense was listed as a Leader in 11 G2 Grid Reports:

Account-Based Advertising Software

Account-Based Analytics Software

Account-Based Orchestration Platform

Account Data Management Software

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Lead Scoring Software

Lead Intelligence Software

Market Intelligence Software

Marketing Account Intelligence Software

Marketing Analytics Software

Sales Intelligence Software

Highlights from verified customer feedback on the G2 platform:

"6sense is transforming account-based marketing and selling! This is what marketers and sellers have been waiting for. Accurate insights and predictions and all the actions you need to orchestrate your end-to-end revenue strategy." Manager , Acquisition Marketing & Operations

"6sense changed the game for us. 6sense helped us get into deals earlier in the funnel by picking up on researching activities across the internet in addition to our first-party data. It helps our reps prioritize their patches and lets marketing focus on the accounts that want to hear from us." Administrator in Information Technology and Services

"6sense is my key tool to quantify intent, extremely valuable given the sheer amount of volume of B2B prospects there are to reach out to. The ability to understand to what extent a prospect may or not be interested in your company without having to inquire with them helps me prioritize and organize my outreach, research, and manage my time. Understanding what specific aspects of our platform they are keen to dive deeper into helps me personalize to create a thoughtful and relevant message." User in Financial Services

"As an AE, 6sense narrows the field for me to spend my time where it makes the most sense. Great insights on spiking behaviors from my accounts, search terms my accounts are using for me to personalize off of, and location-based data for me to hone in on who in an org is showing interest." User in Computer Software

G2 is a peer-to-peer business solutions review website. Within each category, products are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence and placed into one of four categories on the Grid. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.

Read additional 6sense customer reviews at its G2 review page .

About 6sense

The 6sense Account Engagement Platform helps B2B organizations achieve predictable revenue growth by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team. 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior, prioritizes accounts for sales and marketing, and enables them to engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything needed to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, and compete and win more often. Visit 6sense.com for more information.

