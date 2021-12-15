Mark Way named Head of Sustainability Underwriting for Zurich North America

Insurance industry veteran brings more than 20 years of experience to lead the newly formed Office of Sustainability Underwriting.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America has named Mark Way as their new Head of Sustainability Underwriting. Way reports to Chief Underwriting Officer Brandon Fick and will serve as a member of Zurich's Technical Underwriting Leadership Team. His appointment is effective as of December 15.

Way leads Zurich's newly formed Office of Sustainability Underwriting, where he is joined by Technical Underwriting Climate Director David Edsey and Emerging Solutions Director Jonathan Charak.

"The Office of Sustainability Underwriting will approach climate change as both a risk and an opportunity when it comes to establishing underwriting strategy and guidelines, engaging with our customers and working with sustainability partners," Fick said. "This team will also lead a cross-functional committee that will bring together various disciplines to address Zurich's sustainability commitment across all dimensions within and outside of Zurich."

Way joins Zurich with more than 20 years of insurance industry experience and a distinct focus on sustainability for the past 15 years. His most recent position was with The Nature Conservancy in Arlington, Virginia, where he served as both Acting Global Climate Adaptation Director and Global Climate Risk & Resilience Director.

Prior to that, he was with Swiss Re, where he worked closely with underwriting and the business units to create risk solutions to manage climate and natural catastrophes.

Way earned a bachelor's degree in International Politics and Middle East Studies from the University College of Wales and an advanced degree in Sustainable Business from the University of Cambridge. He also completed the Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government Executive Education Climate Change and Energy Program.

