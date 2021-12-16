Avocado Industry Welcomes Jalisco to United States Mexican Avocado Imports

The new region now joins Michoacán solidifying Mexico's status as the number one source of the beloved fruit

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexican avocado industry is celebrating the addition of the Jalisco region to the United States import market, following the recent announcement by Mexican authorities of a new agreement with the United States to allow avocado imports from the Mexican state of Jalisco, officially beginning in June 2022.

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is the number one marketer of avocados in the United States, and billions of avocados are exported from Mexico to the United States every year, with demand continuing to increase. Together, AFM and its two founding avocado organizations: MHAIA (Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association), which represents hundreds of importers and distributors in the United States and APEAM A.C. (Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico), which already represents more than 30,000 small avocado growers and 74 packers, will now further expand the market opportunity for avocados from Mexico into the U.S.

Until now, all avocado imports from Mexico came from only the Michoacán region. APEAM A.C., the only cooperative partner for exporting avocados into the United States, will now work closely with Jalisco to deliver even more avocados to the U.S. This new agreement will allow the import of fresh Hass avocados from Mexico to expand and will operate under the Cooperative Service Agreement between the USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and APEAM.

"Blessed with rich volcanic soil, natural irrigation and a unique topography, Michoacán exports avocados to the United States year-round, and Jalisco's integration makes the avocado industry even stronger," said Jose Luis Gallardo, AFM Chairman and APEAM President. "We're thrilled about this expansion, continuing to help make sure the best avocados are available for American consumers 365 days a year."

APEAM's close partnership with the USDA ensures that all avocado growers and packers in Mexico comply with stringent agricultural practices and the highest quality and food safety standards. Avocados imported from Jalisco will adhere to the same standards to provide consumers in the U.S. with the high-quality avocados they know and expect from Mexico.

"We're eager to begin this opportunity to further increase avocado imports to the U.S.," said Ron Campbell, Executive Director of MHAIA. "Now, this new region for imports will allow for even larger import numbers, especially during the summer months when the Jalisco region is strongest."

